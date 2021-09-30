Kernel: Performance, Chinese Hardware, and DAMON
-
7.4M IOPS Achieved Per-Core With Newest Linux Patches - Phoronix
Linux block subsystem maintainer and lead IO_uring developer Jens Axboe had a goal of hitting 7M IOPS per-core performance this week. On Monday he managed to already hit 7.2M IOPS and today hit 7.4M IOPS with his latest work-in-progress kernel patches.
This month Jens Axboe has been making some remarkable improvements to the Linux block code for squeezing out every bit of I/O potential of the system. Yesterday Jens Axboe was hitting 7.2M IOPS with new persistent DMA map patches that also shaved off around 10% of synchronization latency.
-
Loongson Volleys Latest Patches For LoongArch Linux Support - Phoronix
Chinese vendor Loongson continues working on their Linux kernel patches enabling the LoongArch processor ISA as their fork from MIPS. While early on when copying existing MIPS open-source code they were quick to call their new ISA "not MIPS", in these later patch series they continue to refer to their ISA as "a bit like MIPS or RISC-V."
LoongArch debuted this summer with their Loongson 3A5000 processors and since then their engineers have been working to get the LoongArch support into the mainline kernel. Loongson though has ruffled some feathers of the upstream kernel developers with in some areas just copying existing MIPS code.
-
DAMON Extended To Offer Physical Memory Address Space Monitoring - Phoronix
One of many exciting additions with the forthcoming Linux 5.15 kernel is DAMON landed as a data access monitoring framework. DAMON opens up new possibilities around proactive reclamation of system memory and other interesting features. Currently though it's limited to monitoring the virtual address space of the kernel but a new set of patches out allow for physical address space monitoring as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 562 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Un-Googled Chromium and PDF Editor for Google Chrome
today's leftovers
PostgreSQL Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 38 min ago
7 hours 15 sec ago
14 hours 1 min ago
1 day 52 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago