Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kernel: Performance, Chinese Hardware, and DAMON

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of October 2021 02:01:27 PM Filed under
Linux
  • 7.4M IOPS Achieved Per-Core With Newest Linux Patches - Phoronix

    Linux block subsystem maintainer and lead IO_uring developer Jens Axboe had a goal of hitting 7M IOPS per-core performance this week. On Monday he managed to already hit 7.2M IOPS and today hit 7.4M IOPS with his latest work-in-progress kernel patches.

    This month Jens Axboe has been making some remarkable improvements to the Linux block code for squeezing out every bit of I/O potential of the system. Yesterday Jens Axboe was hitting 7.2M IOPS with new persistent DMA map patches that also shaved off around 10% of synchronization latency.

  • Loongson Volleys Latest Patches For LoongArch Linux Support - Phoronix

    Chinese vendor Loongson continues working on their Linux kernel patches enabling the LoongArch processor ISA as their fork from MIPS. While early on when copying existing MIPS open-source code they were quick to call their new ISA "not MIPS", in these later patch series they continue to refer to their ISA as "a bit like MIPS or RISC-V."

    LoongArch debuted this summer with their Loongson 3A5000 processors and since then their engineers have been working to get the LoongArch support into the mainline kernel. Loongson though has ruffled some feathers of the upstream kernel developers with in some areas just copying existing MIPS code.

  • DAMON Extended To Offer Physical Memory Address Space Monitoring - Phoronix

    One of many exciting additions with the forthcoming Linux 5.15 kernel is DAMON landed as a data access monitoring framework. DAMON opens up new possibilities around proactive reclamation of system memory and other interesting features. Currently though it's limited to monitoring the virtual address space of the kernel but a new set of patches out allow for physical address space monitoring as well.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • FreeIPA Server on Alma Linux 8/CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    We have 3 users, Jhon, Doe, Mike. Suppose you are at the IT department for a Software Company. You have to manage the identity of those 3 users. Easy right? You can easily manage their Identity Access. But how about 3 users become 300 or 3000? How can you manage them? Well things get pretty hard I guess, How about if we can have a system that has a central identity info, maybe that would be easier to solve our stated problem.No worries, FreeIPA is here to help you by solving the problem.

  • Add Client to the FreeIPA Server on CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    Hi Everyone ! In the previous article, we have seen how to set up freeIPA Server on centOS 8. In this write up, we will show how to add a client host to the freeIPA Domain. We will be configuring a CentOS 8 machine to authenticate against an existing FreeIPA server.

  • How to Install KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable

    The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment”. For those not familiar with KDE Desktop, it is a free, open-source desktop environment. It provides Linux users on various distributions an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement. Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions. In Ubuntu’s case, this is Gnome. At the end of the tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on your Ubuntu 20.04 system.

  • How to fix "Got permission denied while trying to connect to the Docker daemon socket at unix:///var/run/docker.sock error - blackMORE Ops

    Quickest way to fix How to fix “Got permission denied while trying to connect to the Docker daemon socket at unix:///var/run/docker.sock: Post “http://%2Fvar%2Frun%2Fdocker.sock/v1.24/auth”: dial unix /var/run/docker.sock: connect: permission denied” error.

  • How To Install NVIDIA Drivers on Fedora – TecAdmin

    Fedora, the operating system of RHEL(Red Hat Enterprise Linux) does not have pre-installed exclusive Nvidia drivers in it for the users. Although it does have default Nouveau drivers which work in most conditions, you may face some problems while using them. If you encounter issues while using the Nouveau drivers you will have to install the official proprietary Nvidia drivers. The official Nvidia drivers can help you get the most out of your GPU by enhancing its performance. In this article, we will learn to install the official Nvidia drivers on Fedora However, before we start with the installation process, we need to do system configuration. The first configuration we need to do is stop the GUI from running and the second step is to disable the default nouveau drivers. From the GRUB boot menu, it is really easy and doable.

  • Securing your Kubernetes cluster with Kubewarden

    Kubernetes is fast becoming the operating system of the cloud. Every major cloud provider has a supported Kubernetes platform, Kubernetes can be run on-premises, and Kubernetes even has a package manager with Helm. And thanks to the operator pattern, Kubernetes has built-in support to describe and manage almost any kind of workload.

Un-Googled Chromium and PDF Editor for Google Chrome

  • Un-Googled Chromium update for Slackware 14.2 and -current | Alien Pastures

    After nearly two weeks of pulling my hair out I finally was able to build the newest Chromium in its un-Googled variant. You can find packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current in my repository on slackware.nl. It’s a jump from the 92 to the 94 release (94.0.4606.81 to be precise) but I simply did not have the opportunity to build a 93 release. In part because the un-googled repository maintained by Eloston did not offer release tarballs for a while. Extended leave of absence of the maintainer seems to be the issue which by now has been resolved by giving more people commit access to that repository. The un-Googled version of Chromium is incapable of “phoning home” to Google, by altering the source code and stripping/mangling all occurrences where that might happen. This is basically what Eloston’s project does.

  • Adobe Gives a Free PDF Editor for Google Chrome and Edge Users

    Adobe announced via a blog post that Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge now have basic PDF editing features, right inside the browser.

today's leftovers

  • Excuse me, your memory is leaking. GNOME Software running in the background, taking hundreds of MB of RAM.

    So I noticed today that GNOME software is constantly running in the background taking up to 435 MB of RAM. It does that (very) occasionally, unpredictably. I can’t figure out why. Usually, it’s only taking 30-60 MB. Obviously that’s a bit much for a program that’s only job is sitting there and telling me when updates are available or waiting for me to install a program, and obviously there are leaks, and indeed, all you apparently need to do is run valgrind on it and it will find some.

  • Tender to implement C++ accessibility tests (#202110-01)

    The Document Foundation (TDF) is the charitable entity behind the world’s leading free/libre open source (FLOSS) office suite LibreOffice. We are looking for an individual or company to implement C++ accessibility tests. The work has to be developed on LibreOffice master, so that it will be released in the next major version. The current accessibility tests are rather incomplete and hard to maintain. Additionally, they are written in Java.

  • Framework MarketPlace lets you buy replacement parts, expansion cards for the modular Framework Laptop

    The Framework Laptop is a thin and light notebook with a 13.5 inch display and an Intel Tiger Lake processor. But what really makes the notebook stand out is its modular design and emphasis on repairability and customization. When the Framework laptop went up for pre-order earlier this year, customers could choose from a couple of different configuration options. But now Framework has launched a Marketplace, which were you purchase Expansion Cards to further customize the laptop, as well as replacement parts that let you swap out keyboards, batteries, displays, and even motherboards and processors.

PostgreSQL Leftovers

  • pg_partman 4.6.0 released

    PostgreSQL Partition Manager (pg_partman) v4.6.0 has been released.

  • PostgreSQL: PGConf NYC 2021 Sessions Announced, Last Week for Early Bird!

    The first community PostgreSQL conference in many months is coming to New York City in less than two months! PGConf NYC is a non-profit, community-run and PostgreSQL community recognized conference being run by the United States PostgreSQL Association (PgUS). PGConf NYC delivers two days packed with presentations about PostgreSQL and related technologies, as well as the usual hallway and social track. PGConf NYC is being held December 2nd and 3rd, 2021 in New York City.

  • Psycopg 3.0 released

    I am extremely excited to announce the first stable release of Psycopg 3! Psycopg 3 is a complete rewrite based on the experience accumulated with the development and maintenance of psycopg2. Psycopg 3 targets all the current versions of Python (3.6-3.10) and PostgreSQL (10-14) and allows the use of modern Python development techniques, such as async and statically typed code. A list of the new features is available in the documentation.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6