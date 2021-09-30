Archcraft October Release Available
New ISO of Archcraft is now available to download.
Many users faced issues with the September release, due to the bug in the installer. However it was not a big issue and can be fixed easily, But there are people who are completely new to Linux in general. So, this release belongs to them. This release fixes every issue on the previous release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 556 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Un-Googled Chromium and PDF Editor for Google Chrome
today's leftovers
PostgreSQL Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 38 min ago
7 hours 15 sec ago
14 hours 1 min ago
1 day 52 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago