Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM, Red Hat, and AlmaLinux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of October 2021 02:33:47 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Kube by Example expands training curriculum with new learning paths for Kubernetes developers

    We see Kubernetes as the foundation for hybrid cloud, and hybrid cloud as the future of IT. The technology remains among both the most loved and most wanted tools in this year’s Stack Overflow Developer survey. Given its prevalence and strategic importance, we have also seen developers seeking out and engaging with Kubernetes-focused training resources like Kube by Example, an online destination for free Kubernetes-focused tutorials, news and community interaction.

    As the company behind the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat has backed Kube by Example and is diligently working to establish it as the premier destination for developers and operators to sharpen their Kubernetes skills in a hands-on environment.

  • Celebrating Ada Lovelace with 4 career lessons from women in technology

    Ada Lovelace is known as the first computer programmer. Mainly known for her work with Charles Babbage’s Analytical Engine in the 1800s, she was the first to recognize that the machine could do more than simple calculation — that it could follow a set of instructions (a program) to perform tasks. While Babbage’s computer was never built, Lovelace is credited with writing up an algorithm to be carried out by such a machine. Now, every year in mid-October, we celebrate women tech pioneers on Ada Lovelace Day.

  • Igor Seletskiy Steps Down to Assure AlmaLinux Independence - FOSS Force

    Today Igor Seletskiy, co-founder and CEO of CloudLinux, announced that he’s stepped down from his role as chairman of the board at the AlmaLinux Foundation, and is also vacating his seat on the board of directors.

    The foundation, which he started earlier this year, produces AlmaLinux, a drop-in replacement for Red Hat’s CentOS Linux that Seletskiy announced in December, shortly after Red Hat said it was moving the Linux distribution from its traditional role as a downstream clone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux to sit upstream as RHEL’s “nightly build.”

    A replacement was needed because many organizations, including many Fortune 500 enterprises, use CentOS in production as a way to take advantage of RHEL’s stability without having to pay for support contracts.

    Both Seletskiy and the AlmaLinux Foundation are very clear there’s no palace intrigue behind this move. The new distro’s founder is stepping down not because of some power struggle within the organization, but because he wants the distro he birthed to have a life of its own as an independent project.

  • Why can't I use sudo with rootless Podman?

    I was recently asked: Why can't I run rootless Podman containers when I log into a user via sudo or su? The problem is a bit complex to explain, so I'll start with an example.

  • Digital transformation: 3 myths the pandemic busted

    When the pandemic struck, most organizations had no choice but to accelerate their digital technology adoption. Many condensed into a matter of months what might otherwise have been years of consideration, strategizing, and change.

    According to a survey by McKinsey, the pandemic sparked a seven-year increase in the rate at which companies developed digital or digitally enhanced offerings. It accelerated the digitization of their customer and supply-chain interactions and internal operations by three to four years.

    This shift sparked a new reality for today’s organizations to remain competitive and meet customers’ changing needs. But while enterprises have certainly dedicated more resources to the process of digital transformation, many misconceptions still remain.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • FreeIPA Server on Alma Linux 8/CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    We have 3 users, Jhon, Doe, Mike. Suppose you are at the IT department for a Software Company. You have to manage the identity of those 3 users. Easy right? You can easily manage their Identity Access. But how about 3 users become 300 or 3000? How can you manage them? Well things get pretty hard I guess, How about if we can have a system that has a central identity info, maybe that would be easier to solve our stated problem.No worries, FreeIPA is here to help you by solving the problem.

  • Add Client to the FreeIPA Server on CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    Hi Everyone ! In the previous article, we have seen how to set up freeIPA Server on centOS 8. In this write up, we will show how to add a client host to the freeIPA Domain. We will be configuring a CentOS 8 machine to authenticate against an existing FreeIPA server.

  • How to Install KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable

    The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment”. For those not familiar with KDE Desktop, it is a free, open-source desktop environment. It provides Linux users on various distributions an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement. Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions. In Ubuntu’s case, this is Gnome. At the end of the tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on your Ubuntu 20.04 system.

  • How to fix "Got permission denied while trying to connect to the Docker daemon socket at unix:///var/run/docker.sock error - blackMORE Ops

    Quickest way to fix How to fix “Got permission denied while trying to connect to the Docker daemon socket at unix:///var/run/docker.sock: Post “http://%2Fvar%2Frun%2Fdocker.sock/v1.24/auth”: dial unix /var/run/docker.sock: connect: permission denied” error.

  • How To Install NVIDIA Drivers on Fedora – TecAdmin

    Fedora, the operating system of RHEL(Red Hat Enterprise Linux) does not have pre-installed exclusive Nvidia drivers in it for the users. Although it does have default Nouveau drivers which work in most conditions, you may face some problems while using them. If you encounter issues while using the Nouveau drivers you will have to install the official proprietary Nvidia drivers. The official Nvidia drivers can help you get the most out of your GPU by enhancing its performance. In this article, we will learn to install the official Nvidia drivers on Fedora However, before we start with the installation process, we need to do system configuration. The first configuration we need to do is stop the GUI from running and the second step is to disable the default nouveau drivers. From the GRUB boot menu, it is really easy and doable.

  • Securing your Kubernetes cluster with Kubewarden

    Kubernetes is fast becoming the operating system of the cloud. Every major cloud provider has a supported Kubernetes platform, Kubernetes can be run on-premises, and Kubernetes even has a package manager with Helm. And thanks to the operator pattern, Kubernetes has built-in support to describe and manage almost any kind of workload.

Un-Googled Chromium and PDF Editor for Google Chrome

  • Un-Googled Chromium update for Slackware 14.2 and -current | Alien Pastures

    After nearly two weeks of pulling my hair out I finally was able to build the newest Chromium in its un-Googled variant. You can find packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current in my repository on slackware.nl. It’s a jump from the 92 to the 94 release (94.0.4606.81 to be precise) but I simply did not have the opportunity to build a 93 release. In part because the un-googled repository maintained by Eloston did not offer release tarballs for a while. Extended leave of absence of the maintainer seems to be the issue which by now has been resolved by giving more people commit access to that repository. The un-Googled version of Chromium is incapable of “phoning home” to Google, by altering the source code and stripping/mangling all occurrences where that might happen. This is basically what Eloston’s project does.

  • Adobe Gives a Free PDF Editor for Google Chrome and Edge Users

    Adobe announced via a blog post that Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge now have basic PDF editing features, right inside the browser.

today's leftovers

  • Excuse me, your memory is leaking. GNOME Software running in the background, taking hundreds of MB of RAM.

    So I noticed today that GNOME software is constantly running in the background taking up to 435 MB of RAM. It does that (very) occasionally, unpredictably. I can’t figure out why. Usually, it’s only taking 30-60 MB. Obviously that’s a bit much for a program that’s only job is sitting there and telling me when updates are available or waiting for me to install a program, and obviously there are leaks, and indeed, all you apparently need to do is run valgrind on it and it will find some.

  • Tender to implement C++ accessibility tests (#202110-01)

    The Document Foundation (TDF) is the charitable entity behind the world’s leading free/libre open source (FLOSS) office suite LibreOffice. We are looking for an individual or company to implement C++ accessibility tests. The work has to be developed on LibreOffice master, so that it will be released in the next major version. The current accessibility tests are rather incomplete and hard to maintain. Additionally, they are written in Java.

  • Framework MarketPlace lets you buy replacement parts, expansion cards for the modular Framework Laptop

    The Framework Laptop is a thin and light notebook with a 13.5 inch display and an Intel Tiger Lake processor. But what really makes the notebook stand out is its modular design and emphasis on repairability and customization. When the Framework laptop went up for pre-order earlier this year, customers could choose from a couple of different configuration options. But now Framework has launched a Marketplace, which were you purchase Expansion Cards to further customize the laptop, as well as replacement parts that let you swap out keyboards, batteries, displays, and even motherboards and processors.

PostgreSQL Leftovers

  • pg_partman 4.6.0 released

    PostgreSQL Partition Manager (pg_partman) v4.6.0 has been released.

  • PostgreSQL: PGConf NYC 2021 Sessions Announced, Last Week for Early Bird!

    The first community PostgreSQL conference in many months is coming to New York City in less than two months! PGConf NYC is a non-profit, community-run and PostgreSQL community recognized conference being run by the United States PostgreSQL Association (PgUS). PGConf NYC delivers two days packed with presentations about PostgreSQL and related technologies, as well as the usual hallway and social track. PGConf NYC is being held December 2nd and 3rd, 2021 in New York City.

  • Psycopg 3.0 released

    I am extremely excited to announce the first stable release of Psycopg 3! Psycopg 3 is a complete rewrite based on the experience accumulated with the development and maintenance of psycopg2. Psycopg 3 targets all the current versions of Python (3.6-3.10) and PostgreSQL (10-14) and allows the use of modern Python development techniques, such as async and statically typed code. A list of the new features is available in the documentation.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6