Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 13th of October 2021 02:35:16 PM Filed under
Security
  • 10 Most Commonly Used FOSS Packages

    The Core Infrastructure Initiative Census Program II report released earlier this year identified the most commonly used FOSS components in production applications, with the goal of understanding potential vulnerabilities in these components and better securing the open source software supply chain.

  • Don’t penalise cybersecurity researchers!

    We wrote to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team regarding a provision in their new Responsible Vulnerability Disclosure and Coordination Policy that penalises cybersecurity researchers for vulnerability disclosures. In our representation, we highlighted how such provisions would create an atmosphere in which researchers would be reluctant about reporting vulnerabilities and recommended that a robust disclosure mechanism be implemented that protects researchers from harm.

    [...]

    Such provisions contribute to a disclosure regime in which security researchers would be liable under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (‘IT Act’), and are penalised for disclosures of genuine security vulnerabilities. Section 43 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 penalizes anyone who gains unauthorized access to a computer resource without permission of the owner, and so fails to draw a distinction between malicious hackers and ethical security researchers. Thus, even when researchers have acted in good faith they may be charged under the IT Act. As we have mentioned earlier, companies have exploited this loophole in the said provision to press charges against cybersecurity researchers who expose data breaches in their companies. The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, currently being considered by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, also fails to protect security researchers and whistleblowers. All of this leads to situations in which researchers are reluctant to report vulnerabilities for fear of being sued.

    Clause 7 of the Policy is also in conflict with the Information Technology (The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team and Manner of Performing Functions and Duties) Rules, 2013 (‘2013 IT Rules’) which adapts a cooperative and collaborative approach. Rule 10 requires CERT-IN to interact with stakeholders including research organisations and security experts for preventing cyber security incidents. Under Rule 11(2), CERT-IN is obligated to collaborate with, among others, organisations and individuals engaged in preventing and protecting against cyber security attacks. Thus, by imposing complete and sole responsibility on cyber security researchers for actions undertaken during the discovery of a vulnerability, the policy is in conflict with the collaborative spirit of the 2013 IT Rules and so is a genuine impediment to effective collaboration.

  • Airline Passenger Mistakes Vintage Camera for a Bomb

    Back in 2007, I called this the “war on the unexpected.” It’s why “see something, say something” doesn’t work. If you put amateurs in the front lines of security, don’t be surprised when you get amateur security. I have lots of examples.

  • How to create an effective security policy: 6 tips

    Are your security policies boring? OK, that’s not entirely fair. Security policies are boring, especially to people outside of IT – in the way that children find their parents’ or teachers’ rules “boring.” There’s a limit to how interesting one can make “best practices for creating strong passwords” sound to the masses.

    The point of such policies is to educate people on organizational rules and the habits of good security hygiene. This is the administrative layer of security controls: all of the rules, standards, guidelines, and training an organization puts in place as part of its overall security program. It’s the human-focused component that rounds out the other two general categories of security controls, according to Terumi Laskowsky, an IT security consultant and cybersecurity instructor at DevelopIntelligence. The other two categories are technical/logical controls (your hardware and software tools) and physical controls (things like building or site access).

    Laskowsky notes that people tend to question the value of administrative controls. That’s partly because it can be difficult to measure or “see” their effectiveness, especially relative to technical or physical controls. But Laskowsky and other security experts generally agree that they are necessary. Security is not a steady-state affair – while our security tooling and processes are becoming more automated, a strong posture still requires human awareness, intelligence, and adaptability.

    “Raising our security awareness through administrative controls allows us to start seeing the patterns of unsafe behavior,” Laskowsky says. “We can then generalize and respond to new threats faster than security companies can come up with software to handle them.”

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • FreeIPA Server on Alma Linux 8/CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    We have 3 users, Jhon, Doe, Mike. Suppose you are at the IT department for a Software Company. You have to manage the identity of those 3 users. Easy right? You can easily manage their Identity Access. But how about 3 users become 300 or 3000? How can you manage them? Well things get pretty hard I guess, How about if we can have a system that has a central identity info, maybe that would be easier to solve our stated problem.No worries, FreeIPA is here to help you by solving the problem.

  • Add Client to the FreeIPA Server on CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    Hi Everyone ! In the previous article, we have seen how to set up freeIPA Server on centOS 8. In this write up, we will show how to add a client host to the freeIPA Domain. We will be configuring a CentOS 8 machine to authenticate against an existing FreeIPA server.

  • How to Install KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable

    The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment”. For those not familiar with KDE Desktop, it is a free, open-source desktop environment. It provides Linux users on various distributions an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement. Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions. In Ubuntu’s case, this is Gnome. At the end of the tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on your Ubuntu 20.04 system.

  • How to fix "Got permission denied while trying to connect to the Docker daemon socket at unix:///var/run/docker.sock error - blackMORE Ops

    Quickest way to fix How to fix “Got permission denied while trying to connect to the Docker daemon socket at unix:///var/run/docker.sock: Post “http://%2Fvar%2Frun%2Fdocker.sock/v1.24/auth”: dial unix /var/run/docker.sock: connect: permission denied” error.

  • How To Install NVIDIA Drivers on Fedora – TecAdmin

    Fedora, the operating system of RHEL(Red Hat Enterprise Linux) does not have pre-installed exclusive Nvidia drivers in it for the users. Although it does have default Nouveau drivers which work in most conditions, you may face some problems while using them. If you encounter issues while using the Nouveau drivers you will have to install the official proprietary Nvidia drivers. The official Nvidia drivers can help you get the most out of your GPU by enhancing its performance. In this article, we will learn to install the official Nvidia drivers on Fedora However, before we start with the installation process, we need to do system configuration. The first configuration we need to do is stop the GUI from running and the second step is to disable the default nouveau drivers. From the GRUB boot menu, it is really easy and doable.

  • Securing your Kubernetes cluster with Kubewarden

    Kubernetes is fast becoming the operating system of the cloud. Every major cloud provider has a supported Kubernetes platform, Kubernetes can be run on-premises, and Kubernetes even has a package manager with Helm. And thanks to the operator pattern, Kubernetes has built-in support to describe and manage almost any kind of workload.

Un-Googled Chromium and PDF Editor for Google Chrome

  • Un-Googled Chromium update for Slackware 14.2 and -current | Alien Pastures

    After nearly two weeks of pulling my hair out I finally was able to build the newest Chromium in its un-Googled variant. You can find packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current in my repository on slackware.nl. It’s a jump from the 92 to the 94 release (94.0.4606.81 to be precise) but I simply did not have the opportunity to build a 93 release. In part because the un-googled repository maintained by Eloston did not offer release tarballs for a while. Extended leave of absence of the maintainer seems to be the issue which by now has been resolved by giving more people commit access to that repository. The un-Googled version of Chromium is incapable of “phoning home” to Google, by altering the source code and stripping/mangling all occurrences where that might happen. This is basically what Eloston’s project does.

  • Adobe Gives a Free PDF Editor for Google Chrome and Edge Users

    Adobe announced via a blog post that Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge now have basic PDF editing features, right inside the browser.

today's leftovers

  • Excuse me, your memory is leaking. GNOME Software running in the background, taking hundreds of MB of RAM.

    So I noticed today that GNOME software is constantly running in the background taking up to 435 MB of RAM. It does that (very) occasionally, unpredictably. I can’t figure out why. Usually, it’s only taking 30-60 MB. Obviously that’s a bit much for a program that’s only job is sitting there and telling me when updates are available or waiting for me to install a program, and obviously there are leaks, and indeed, all you apparently need to do is run valgrind on it and it will find some.

  • Tender to implement C++ accessibility tests (#202110-01)

    The Document Foundation (TDF) is the charitable entity behind the world’s leading free/libre open source (FLOSS) office suite LibreOffice. We are looking for an individual or company to implement C++ accessibility tests. The work has to be developed on LibreOffice master, so that it will be released in the next major version. The current accessibility tests are rather incomplete and hard to maintain. Additionally, they are written in Java.

  • Framework MarketPlace lets you buy replacement parts, expansion cards for the modular Framework Laptop

    The Framework Laptop is a thin and light notebook with a 13.5 inch display and an Intel Tiger Lake processor. But what really makes the notebook stand out is its modular design and emphasis on repairability and customization. When the Framework laptop went up for pre-order earlier this year, customers could choose from a couple of different configuration options. But now Framework has launched a Marketplace, which were you purchase Expansion Cards to further customize the laptop, as well as replacement parts that let you swap out keyboards, batteries, displays, and even motherboards and processors.

PostgreSQL Leftovers

  • pg_partman 4.6.0 released

    PostgreSQL Partition Manager (pg_partman) v4.6.0 has been released.

  • PostgreSQL: PGConf NYC 2021 Sessions Announced, Last Week for Early Bird!

    The first community PostgreSQL conference in many months is coming to New York City in less than two months! PGConf NYC is a non-profit, community-run and PostgreSQL community recognized conference being run by the United States PostgreSQL Association (PgUS). PGConf NYC delivers two days packed with presentations about PostgreSQL and related technologies, as well as the usual hallway and social track. PGConf NYC is being held December 2nd and 3rd, 2021 in New York City.

  • Psycopg 3.0 released

    I am extremely excited to announce the first stable release of Psycopg 3! Psycopg 3 is a complete rewrite based on the experience accumulated with the development and maintenance of psycopg2. Psycopg 3 targets all the current versions of Python (3.6-3.10) and PostgreSQL (10-14) and allows the use of modern Python development techniques, such as async and statically typed code. A list of the new features is available in the documentation.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6