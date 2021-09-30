today's leftovers
Excuse me, your memory is leaking. GNOME Software running in the background, taking hundreds of MB of RAM.
So I noticed today that GNOME software is constantly running in the background taking up to 435 MB of RAM.
It does that (very) occasionally, unpredictably. I can’t figure out why. Usually, it’s only taking 30-60 MB.
Obviously that’s a bit much for a program that’s only job is sitting there and telling me when updates are available or waiting for me to install a program, and obviously there are leaks, and indeed, all you apparently need to do is run valgrind on it and it will find some.
Tender to implement C++ accessibility tests (#202110-01)
The Document Foundation (TDF) is the charitable entity behind the world’s leading free/libre open source (FLOSS) office suite LibreOffice.
We are looking for an individual or company to implement C++ accessibility tests.
The work has to be developed on LibreOffice master, so that it will be released in the next major version.
The current accessibility tests are rather incomplete and hard to maintain. Additionally, they are written in Java.
Framework MarketPlace lets you buy replacement parts, expansion cards for the modular Framework Laptop
The Framework Laptop is a thin and light notebook with a 13.5 inch display and an Intel Tiger Lake processor. But what really makes the notebook stand out is its modular design and emphasis on repairability and customization.
When the Framework laptop went up for pre-order earlier this year, customers could choose from a couple of different configuration options. But now Framework has launched a Marketplace, which were you purchase Expansion Cards to further customize the laptop, as well as replacement parts that let you swap out keyboards, batteries, displays, and even motherboards and processors.
