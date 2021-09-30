today's howtos
FreeIPA Server on Alma Linux 8/CentOS 8 - Unixcop
We have 3 users, Jhon, Doe, Mike. Suppose you are at the IT department for a Software Company. You have to manage the identity of those 3 users. Easy right? You can easily manage their Identity Access. But how about 3 users become 300 or 3000? How can you manage them?
Well things get pretty hard I guess, How about if we can have a system that has a central identity info, maybe that would be easier to solve our stated problem.No worries, FreeIPA is here to help you by solving the problem.
Add Client to the FreeIPA Server on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
Hi Everyone ! In the previous article, we have seen how to set up freeIPA Server on centOS 8.
In this write up, we will show how to add a client host to the freeIPA Domain. We will be configuring a CentOS 8 machine to authenticate against an existing FreeIPA server.
How to Install KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable
The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment”. For those not familiar with KDE Desktop, it is a free, open-source desktop environment. It provides Linux users on various distributions an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement.
Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions. In Ubuntu’s case, this is Gnome.
At the end of the tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on your Ubuntu 20.04 system.
How to fix "Got permission denied while trying to connect to the Docker daemon socket at unix:///var/run/docker.sock error - blackMORE Ops
Quickest way to fix How to fix “Got permission denied while trying to connect to the Docker daemon socket at unix:///var/run/docker.sock: Post “http://%2Fvar%2Frun%2Fdocker.sock/v1.24/auth”: dial unix /var/run/docker.sock: connect: permission denied” error.
How To Install NVIDIA Drivers on Fedora – TecAdmin
Fedora, the operating system of RHEL(Red Hat Enterprise Linux) does not have pre-installed exclusive Nvidia drivers in it for the users. Although it does have default Nouveau drivers which work in most conditions, you may face some problems while using them. If you encounter issues while using the Nouveau drivers you will have to install the official proprietary Nvidia drivers.
The official Nvidia drivers can help you get the most out of your GPU by enhancing its performance. In this article, we will learn to install the official Nvidia drivers on Fedora
However, before we start with the installation process, we need to do system configuration. The first configuration we need to do is stop the GUI from running and the second step is to disable the default nouveau drivers. From the GRUB boot menu, it is really easy and doable.
Securing your Kubernetes cluster with Kubewarden
Kubernetes is fast becoming the operating system of the cloud. Every major cloud provider has a supported Kubernetes platform, Kubernetes can be run on-premises, and Kubernetes even has a package manager with Helm. And thanks to the operator pattern, Kubernetes has built-in support to describe and manage almost any kind of workload.
