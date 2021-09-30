today's howtos How to Install Ubuntu MATE Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 For those not familiar with Ubuntu MATE, it is a free, open-source community-driven lightweight desktop environment and an official derivative of Ubuntu. One of the main differentiation from Ubuntu is that it uses the MATE desktop environment as its default user interface instead of the GNOME desktop environment that is the default user interface for Ubuntu. Ubuntu MATE is famous for being lightweight, fast, and stable, a community-driven project, and a great alternative to Ubuntu’s stock Gnome. At the end of the tutorial, you will have learned how to install Ubuntu MATE on your Ubuntu 20.04 system.

How to Install Vanila Forum on CentOS 8 - Unixcop Vanilla is a Canadian software company founded in 2009 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It is both a cloud-based (SaaS) community forum software and an open source community supported software. The company’s main product is Vanilla Cloud. Its open source product, Vanilla OSS, is a lightweight Internet forum package written in the PHP scripting language using the Garden framework. The software is released under the GNU GPL. Vanilla Forums is free software, standards-compliant, customizable discussion forums. Since 2009 there is also a cloud-hosted version (offered by Vanilla).

How to Set Environment Variables in Docker | RoseHosting Docker is an open-source application that provides lightweight operating-system-level virtualization through the use of containers. It is a kind of virtualization technology that is specially designed to easily develop and deploy applications inside of neatly packaged virtual containerized environments. Docker containers are in essence a set of software packages that run as one application that’s isolated from others. We can deploy it to any machine without any compatibility issues. By using this, the software stays system agnostic, simpler to use, less work to develop, and easy to maintain.

How to connect Rocky Linux 8 via Windows RDP protocol - Linux Shout If you have Rocky Linux 8 desktop and Windows 7/10/11 in a local environment and want to access using the RDP- Remote desktop protocol, then here is the way. To connect Linux operating systems such as Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux 8, or CentOS, we can use the open-source implementation of Remote desktop protocol called XRDP. RDP is developed by Microsoft and has been an integral part of Windows operating systems. It allows the users to remotely control and use the GUI desktop systems just like a local one. Although, Windows can be operated over this protocol out of the box, for Linux we need to install some additional packages. Here we learn how to set up a remote desktop connect to Rocky Linux 8.

How to install UTAU on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install UTAU on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to install Unreal Engine 4 on Ubuntu Are you looking to develop video games on your Ubuntu PC using the Unreal Engine? If so, you will need to install the latest Unreal Engine toolkit to your system. This guide will show how to set up the newest release of Unreal Engine 4 on your Ubuntu computer.

Install Gitlab CE on Debian 11 - kifarunix.com In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Gitlab CE on Debian 11. GitLab is an open source end-to-end software development platform with built-in version control, issue tracking, code review, CI/CD, etc. It is is a complete DevOps platform, delivered as a single application.

7 Important Linux Commands for Every Linux User Linux might sound scary for first-time Linux users, but actually, it isn’t. Linux is a bunch of open-source Unix operating systems based on Linux Kernel. These operating systems are called Linux distributions, such as Fedora, Debian, Ubuntu, and Mint. Since its inception in 1991, Linux has garnered popularity for being open-source. People can modify and redistribute Linux under their own brand. When using a Linux OS, you need a shell to access the services provided. Also, it’s recommended to run your Linux OS through a CLI or command-line interface. CLI makes time-consuming processes quicker. This article presents a guide to 7 important Linux commands for every Linux user to know. So, let’s begin.