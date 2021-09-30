Videos/Audiocasts/Shows
DeskPi Pro v2 Review - Turn your Raspberry Pi into a Desktop! - Invidious
Raspberry Pi is an awesome platform, the only limit is your imagination. If you want to turn your Pi into a desktop, the DeskPi aims to help you do exactly that. In this video, I'll review the DeskPi Pro v2 and give you my thoughts.
How to install MEGAsync on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install MEGAsync on Linux Lite 5.4.
The L4E Show: Gross Invasion of Privacy - Invidious
The brand new L4E Show is here! Jason, Jerry and Schykle talk about their recent passion projects, then get into a somewhat disturbing conversation about the creeping invasion of our online privacy. Plus, a Software Spotlight and a proper introduction of our new co-hosts!
How To Handle A Data Leak feat Twitch - Invidious
Recently Twitch had a massive data leak of source code, creator payouts, and information about a steam competitor but I thought I'd be good to talk about the follow up that Twitch did which I honestly don't think was that bad.
Building the Perfect Linux Desktop for Gaming and Daily Driving - Invidious
FLOSS Weekly 651: Open Source and Construction
Silicon Valley technology veteran, Mary Hodder, joins Doc Searls and Aaron Newcomb on FLOSS Weekly to talk open source in construction. Home construction is the original open-source field, and nobody knows more about making it work than Hodder. Where does open source fit in the world of construction and building codes? Hodder details it all on FLOSS Weekly.
Ask Alice | Coder Radio 435
Mike just launched the secret project he's been working on for months and shares all the details.
And Chris has a surprise for the end of the show.
today's howtos
7 Important Linux Commands for Every Linux User
Linux might sound scary for first-time Linux users, but actually, it isn’t. Linux is a bunch of open-source Unix operating systems based on Linux Kernel. These operating systems are called Linux distributions, such as Fedora, Debian, Ubuntu, and Mint. Since its inception in 1991, Linux has garnered popularity for being open-source. People can modify and redistribute Linux under their own brand. When using a Linux OS, you need a shell to access the services provided. Also, it’s recommended to run your Linux OS through a CLI or command-line interface. CLI makes time-consuming processes quicker. This article presents a guide to 7 important Linux commands for every Linux user to know. So, let’s begin.
Stable Kernels: 5.14.12, 5.10.73, 5.4.153 and 4.19.211
I'm announcing the release of the 5.14.12 kernel. All users of the 5.14 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.14.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.14.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.73 Linux 5.4.153 Linux 4.19.211
Dev kit debuts RISC-V XuanTie C910 SoC with a 3D GPU and Android and Linux support
Sipeed and Alibaba T-Head have opened $399 pre-orders on an “RVB-ICE” dev kit featuring a RISC-V compatible, dual-core, 1.2GHz XuanTie C910 ICE SoC with a Vivante 3D GPU, an NPU, 4GB RAM, and support for Android 10 and Debian 11. Sipeed and Alibaba’s T-Head Semiconductors unit (AKA Pintouge) are launching a development kit for a XuanTie C910 ICE SoC, featuring the first 3D GPU we have seen on a commercially available RISC-V SoC. The RVB-ICE dev kit is available for pre-order in limited quantities at $399, including a 7-inch touchscreen, with shipments expected in November.
