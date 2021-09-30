Games: Punk Wars, Fallout 3 and More
Post-apocalyptic 4x strategy game Punk Wars releases November 11 | GamingOnLinux
Strategy Forge S.A. and Jujubee S.A. have announced that their 4x strategy game Punk Wars will be releasing with Linux support on November 11.
"Punk Wars tells the story of four new powers emerging from the ashes of a global cataclysm and fighting for domination of the ruins of a once magnificent megacity. Become the powerful leader of the messianic steampunk, tenebrous dieselpunk, militaristic steelpunk, or technocratic atompunk, with each faction holding the key to a different branch of industrial science, with a different set of unique skills. Explore the ruins of a bygone civilization, where resources are scarce and the dangers way too common. Develop your infrastructure and technology that will secure your triumph. Create a winning strategy and a playstyle for each faction, utilising their distinctive skills and units. Become the messiah of the new age and lead humanity towards the era of prosperity and happiness… as you see it."
DOOM Played By Tweet
Getting DOOM to run on hardware it was never intended to run on is a tradition as old as time. Old cell phones, embedded systems, and ancient televisions have all been converted to play this classic first-person shooter. This style of playing games on old hardware might be passé now as the new trend seems to be the ability to play this game on more ethereal platforms instead. This project brings DOOM to Twitter.
Fallout 3 removes Games for Windows Live, works well on Linux with Proton | GamingOnLinux
Fallout 3 from Bethesda Game Studios received a surprise update recently where the developer finally removed Games for Windows Live which is great news.
Released back in 2008, Fallout 3 is something of a classic and a game I thoroughly enjoyed before making the switch fully to Linux. Thanks to Steam Play Proton, you can play Fallout 3 easily on Linux and with this update no workarounds are needed - at all.
