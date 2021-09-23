today's howtos
Reasons to limit your stack size even in non-threaded environments
One reaction to learning that 4BSD is where Unix started to have a stack size limit is to ask why you would bother with a stack size limit at all in an environment without threads (where a process will thus only ever have one stack). There are a number of reasons that operating systems have generally done this, and probably why it starts in Unix in the 4BSD line, which ran on 32-bit VAX systems instead of the 16-bit PDP-11s that V7 did.
An UPDATE without a WHERE, or something close to it
Imagine what happens when you forget the WHERE. It's the last thing on the line as shown, so you could send off the command early and it would totally work. It would look like this: [...]
How to Clone a Git Repository Into a Specific Folder – TecAdmin
The process of git repository cloning is initiated on a daily basis in the DevOps world. But, if you simply issue a git clone command, the cloning process will create a new directory for the repository. In this tutorial, we will help you learn how to clone a git repository into a specific folder.
How to Download and Upload Remote Directory in sFTP
sFTP or Secure File Transfer Protocol is a convenient upgrade from the traditional FTP (File Transfer Protocol). The sFTP program boasts of improved security layers since it mirrors encrypted SSH transport protocols in its file transfer operations.
How to Install Redis & Configure on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable
Redis is an open-source (BSD licensed), in-memory key-value data structure store used as a database, cache, and message broker. Redis supports data structures such as strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets with range queries, bitmaps, hyperlog logs, geospatial indexes, and streams. Redis also provides high availability with Redis Sentinel software logic, creating automatic partitioning across Redis nodes with Redis Cluster.
At the end of the guide, you will know how to install and configure Redis on your AlmaLinux operating system.
How to Install Redis on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux 8
Redis is a popular in-memory key-value store that can be used as a NoSQL key-value database, message broker as well as a caching solution. It is renowned for its flexibility, scalability, seamless replication, simplicity, and ease of use. Redis is widely used in various fields such as machine learning, real-time analytics, chat, messaging, and gaming leaderboards.
On its own, Redis has no robust features, however, you can still tweak Redis to provide added security and ward off unauthorized users.
GNU Linux – network config madness – the (ever changing) basics – how to (try to) set fixed & dynamic ip & dns per interface
How to Install Telegram on Linux Mint 20
Telegram is a popular free cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging system. Telegram is famous for providing end-to-end encrypted video calling, VoIP, file sharing, amongst many other features. One of the main attractions of Telegram, it is unique in having no ties or shared interests with the big social media giants such as Facebook or Twitter. The application is also cross-platform, with versions of the app available for most operating systems for desktops and mobile/tablet devices.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Telegram client on Linux Mint.
Toggle Light & Dark Mode for Flatpak Apps in Ubuntu 20.04+ / Linux Mint | UbuntuHandbook
Using Flatpak apps in Linux? You may found that Flatpak app appearance does not change when toggling light & dark mode or switching to another app theme.
As more and more apps publish Linux packages via Flatpak, I have a few of them installed in my Ubuntu laptop. However, the apps stick to the light theme whenever I switches to dark mode in Appearance settings.
Since Flatpak runs in sandbox and does not have permission to access the “/usr” directory, it does not use system theme according to the document. So, some popular GTK themes are packaged as Flatpaks. And, it detects the current system app theme and tries to install the Flatpak version of the theme if available during app installation or update.
I’m working with default Yaru theme in the most time, so it automatically installs Yaru theme flatpak package but leaves Yaru Dark not installed. When I switching to Yaru Dark, it can’t find the match theme so falls back to the default Adwaita.
How to connect Rocky Linux 8 via Windows RDP protocol - Linux Shout
f you have Rocky Linux 8 desktop and Windows 7/10/11 in a local environment and want to access using the RDP- Remote desktop protocol, then here is the way.
To connect Linux operating systems such as Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux 8, or CentOS, we can use the open-source implementation of Remote desktop protocol called XRDP. RDP is developed by Microsoft and has been an integral part of Windows operating systems. It allows the users to remotely control and use the GUI desktop systems just like a local one. Although, Windows can be operated over this protocol out of the box, for Linux we need to install some additional packages. Here we learn how to set up a remote desktop connect to Rocky Linux 8.
Automatically reassign your default printer - Fedora Magazine
I run Linux,…or does it run me? Some computing paradigms are so ubiquitous, so ingrained, we rarely stop to think that things could work another way. When such a realization comes, we can exercise our freedom – one of Fedora’s four foundations – to improve the user experience. For that sentiment to be more than cliché, I needed to re-imagine the idea of the default printer and how it gets set. This article presents that implementation.
How to install Ubuntu on VirtualBox (Windows) [Ed: A lot better than WSL]
Proxmox VE Full Course: Class 12 - The Command-Line Interface - Invidious
LearnLinuxTV's Proxmox full course aims to get you up to speed with all the finer points of Proxmox Virtual Environment. In video #12, we take a look at the Command-Line interface.
[Older] Permanently add a directory to shell PATH
When you type a command into a Linux terminal, what’s really happening is that a program is being executed. Normally, to execute a custom program or script, we need to use its full path, such as /path/to/script.sh or just ./script.sh if we’re already in its residing directory. Alternatively, we can execute a lot of commands without specifying paths, like uptime or date, etc.
15 Super Useful Examples of Find Command in Linux
The find command is used for searching for files and directories in the Linux command line.
Find is one of the most powerful and frequently used commands. It is also one of the most extensive commands with over 50 options and this makes it a bit confusing, specially when it is paired with the exec or xargs command.
It is impossible for a sysadmin or software developer to avoid the find command while working in the command line. Instead of being afraid of it, you should embrace its power.
I am going to discuss some of the most common examples of the find command that you are likely to use. But before that, let me show you its syntax and how to use it.
Sending logs to Panther using syslog-ng - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community
Panther is an open-source log management system, which is also available as a service for a time-limited trial. It is still in beta phase, but it looks promising. You can see the “beta” sign on its opening page: https://app.panther.support/ I tested the time-limited cloud service version, but you can also install it locally, either from Dockerhub, or you can build the containers locally from the source.
Even if it is still in beta phase, Panther comes with detailed documentation. There is a notable exception: while syslog-ng is shown on some of the figures, documenting it is still to be done. This blog helps you to get started with sending logs to Panther, using syslog-ng. You can use either legacy syslog with TLS encryption (still a bit problematic) or the http() destination to send logs to the Panther HTTP API.
