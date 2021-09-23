Language Selection

Proprietary Software Leftovers

Thursday 14th of October 2021
Misc
  • After Spike in Ransomware Attacks, U.S. Looks to Go on the Offensive [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The Biden administration has sought to rally its allies to help fight cyberthreats and ransomware attacks, pushing NATO to adopt a new cyber defense policy and launching talks on cyberthreats among G-7 nations. It also launched a series of initiatives in recent months to target cybercriminals and boost protection against ransomware attacks following several high-profile ransomware attacks against a major oil pipeline company and a meat-processing company earlier this year. The attacks laid bare how vulnerable elements of U.S. critical infrastructure, including its food and energy sectors, were to cyber incursions.

  • VirusTotal study finds 95% of 80m ransomware samples analysed aimed at Windows

    About 2% were Android-based, while one set, known as EvilQuest, targeted OSX, the study, titled Ransomware Activity Report, said. It took into account samples submitted all the way back to January 2020.

    Vicente Diaz of VirusTotal said in a short blog post accompanying the 14-page study that of the 140 countries which submitted ransomware samples, Israel was far and away an outlier with the highest number of submissions and nearly 600% rise in submissions compared to its baseline.

  • Insulin dump

    The student is allowed to keep a small purse with her at all times, as it contains a smartphone that runs an app that talks to, and controls her insulin pump. The teachers at the school were briefed about the smartphone. However, there’s one part of the setup that caused problems: the pump would occasionally issue a beeping noise.

    This beeping makes for a disastrous experience for a sixth grade girl. She’s at the age where social pressures really start to manifest. The pump gives something other students can latch onto to make fun of.

  • White House to host virtual ransomware summit with 30 countries — but not Russia [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The White House plans for at least 30 countries to attend a series of meetings to be held over Zoom. The summit will be the most concrete step it has taken so far to build an international coalition to address ransomware, an epidemic of cybercrime where hackers remotely lock victims’ computers and demand an extortion payment to fix them.

  • End of Life Google Chrome devices should be repurposed with GNU/Linux. – BaronHK's Rants

    Of all companies, Lenovo gave me an idea.

    They mentioned GalliumOS as a potential Chrome OS replacement on some of their own Chrome devices.

    These are considered low end by PC standards, but they run Chrome OS fine because it’s a stripped down GNU/Linux system. Not some bloated 100 GB+ Windows horror that has to trap every file system call in case it’s a virus.

    The Intel-based ones, mostly, should run a normal GNU/Linux distro, but they occasionally have odd hardware in them that’s not well supported by the vanilla Linux kernel, and GalliumOS steps in to add those.

    Many years ago, there was a guy running a charity in Texas that took old computers that were not able to run Windows anymore, and re-imaged them with a minimum GNU/Linux distribution, which they were able to run okay.

    Somewhere, out of the blue, Texas sent the police in to enforce “environmental standards”.

  • macOS 11.6 makes the theme worse then ever. Free Software GUIs are whatever you want them to be. – BaronHK's Rants

    Jamie Zawinski commented that his perfect Mac experience continues with light grey text on light grey backgrounds.

    These have been a problem for years, and it’s only getting worse.

    It’s why I use the Adwaita-Dark theme and Solarized Dark for Gedit and GNOME Terminal.

    I think they’re all making the default theme so unusable unless you jack up the display backlight to “IT BURNS US! IT BURNS US PRECIOUS!” so they can market “Dark Mode” as if it was a special feature, when I’ve always used them in one form or another.

    When I started using Solaris, I got hooked on one that Sun wrote for GTK2 called Nimbus. The icon pack was pretty sharp too. And even the light version was quite lovely.

