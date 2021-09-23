IBM/Red Hat and SUSE Leftovers
ModelMesh and KServe bring eXtreme scale standardized model inferencing on Kubernetes
One of the most fundamental parts of an AI application is model serving, which is responding to a user request with an inference from an AI model. With machine learning approaches becoming more widely adopted in organizations, there is a trend to deploy a large number of models. For internet-scale AI applications like IBM Watson Assistant and IBM Watson Natural Language Understanding, there isn’t just one AI model, there are literally hundreds or thousands that are running concurrently. Because AI models are computationally expensive, it’s cost prohibitive to load them all at once or to create a dedicated container to serve every trained model. Also, many are rarely used or are effectively abandoned.
When dealing with a large number of models, the ‘one model, one server’ paradigm presents challenges on a Kubernetes cluster to deploy hundreds of thousands of models.
The Application Hierarchy of Needs for SREs and IT Operators – IBM Developer
The Hierarchy of Needs was defined by the psychologist Abraham Maslow in his paper “A Theory of Human Motivation.” The base of the pyramid contains the most fundamental and most critical needs, with each subsequent layer representing needs that become important once those of the preceding layer have been satisfied.
Maslow’s “Hierarchy of Needs” was used to represent the needs and behavioral motivation drivers for humans. This pyramid represented a series of basic psychological and self-fulfillment needs.
Maslow’s hierarchy of needs has been adapted and adopted to represent the needs and motivations in other domains, including the needs of applications and services being managed by SREs and IT Operations teams.
A Red Hat validated pattern for Industrial Edge
We've improved on the technology of our AI/ML Industrial Edge solution, designed to boost manufacturing efficiency and product quality with AI/ML, edge computing and Kubernetes. Let's see what's new!
Meet single node OpenShift: Our newest small OpenShift footprint for edge architectures
Single node OpenShift is here, putting both control and worker capabilities into a single server to help fit into space-constrained environments.
Single node OpenShift at the manufacturing edge
Where does it make sense to utilize single node OpenShift? Learn how it can help at the manufacturing edge!
Transitioning Red Hat’s Marketing leadership
Today, we are sharing news that Tim Yeaton, Red Hat’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO) will retire in 2022. We’ve had the benefit of planning for Tim’s retirement for some time and using Red Hat’s succession planning process to identify and develop our next CMO. Long time Red Hat marketing communications and brand leader Leigh Day has been promoted to senior vice president (SVP) of Marketing and in January, she will assume the role of CMO. Until his retirement in mid-2022, Tim will become a senior advisor at Red Hat, helping with a smooth transition.
Customer experience (CX) plans: 5 questions to ask | The Enterprisers Project
The pressure is on for companies to deliver a top-notch customer experience (CX). But to deliver a high-quality and holistic CX, you need to invest in the right data and technology. For IT leaders facing an abundance of options, investing in technology to enhance CX can feel like a gamble.
IBM Cheese Cutter Restoration | Hackaday
For a while now, Mac Pro towers have had the nickname “cheese grater” because of their superficial resemblance to this kitchen appliance. Apple has only been a company since the 70s, though, and is much newer than one of its historic rivals, IBM. In fact, IBM is old enough to have made actual cheese-related computers as far back as the 1910s, and [Hand Tool Rescue] recently obtained one of these antique machines for a complete restoration.
Going to market with an open source product
Many people with a long career in engineering, including me, have had misconceptions about sales and marketing. As an engineering community, we've viewed it as things like ordering swag, naming things, running ad campaigns, and creating white papers. There's a joke in the marketing community about how engineers are always willing to provide their "opinions" on marketing decisions without fully comprehending the discipline, but marketers rarely—like never—make suggestions on code improvements. To work together, engineers and marketers must share a common definition.
While product marketers do help drive those commonly recognized tasks, the role is so much richer. Product marketers, technical marketers, and evangelists have outbound responsibilities like creating content (e.g., blogs, press releases, white papers, demos), delivering roadmap sessions to customers (as well as analysts and journalists), building content for sales teams, and much more. Combined, these outbound functions are often referred to as getting a product to market, but just as importantly, product marketing also has inbound functions. They serve as another set of eyes and ears to listen for customer needs and provide input to the product strategy. There's a saying in product management: nothing interesting happens within these four walls. Businesses must go out into the world, talk to customers, and more importantly, listen to them.
SUSE Announces Integration Of SUSE Rancher With Harvester
