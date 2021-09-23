Language Selection

Security Leftovers

Thursday 14th of October 2021 08:39:30 AM Filed under
Security
  • Russia excluded from virtual White House meeting on ransomware

    The White House on Wednesday will convene a virtual meeting on countering ransomware with senior officials representing 30 countries and the European Union, Biden administration officials said, as part of President Biden’s effort to work with global partners to address cyber threats.

    Ministers and senior officials from a range of countries will take part in the virtual meeting, though the attendees do not include representatives from Russia, which has been a key focus of the Biden administration in trying to root out criminal ransomware groups.

  • How does HTTPS protect you (and how doesn't it?) - The Mozilla Blog

    It’s true that looking for the lock icon and HTTPS will help you prevent attackers from seeing any information you submit to a website. HTTPS also prevents your internet service provider (ISP) from seeing what pages you visit beyond the top level of a website. That means they can see that you regularly visit https://www.reddit.com, for example, but they won’t see that you spend most of your time at https://www.reddit.com/r/CatGifs/. But while HTTPS does guarantee that your communication is private and encrypted, it doesn’t guarantee that the site won’t try to scam you.

    Because here’s the thing: Any website can use HTTPS and encryption. This includes the good, trusted websites as well as the ones that are up to no good — the scammers, the phishers, the malware makers.

    You might be scratching your head right now, wondering how a nefarious website can use HTTPS. You’ll be forgiven if you wonder in all caps HOW CAN THIS BE?

    The answer is that the security of your connection to a website — which HTTPS provides — knows nothing about the information being relayed or the motivations of the entities relaying it. It’s a lot like having a phone. The phone company isn’t responsible for scammers calling you and trying to get your credit card. You have to be savvy about who you’re talking to. The job of HTTPS is to provide a secure line, not guarantee that you won’t be talking to crooks on it.

    That’s your job. Tough love, I know. But think about it. Scammers go to great lengths to trick you, and their motives largely boil down to one: to separate you from your money. This applies everywhere in life, online and offline. Your job is to not get scammed.

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (flatpak and ruby2.3), Fedora (flatpak, httpd, mediawiki, redis, and xstream), openSUSE (kernel, libaom, libqt5-qtsvg, systemd, and webkit2gtk3), Red Hat (.NET 5.0, 389-ds-base, httpd:2.4, kernel, kernel-rt, libxml2, openssl, and thunderbird), Scientific Linux (389-ds-base, kernel, libxml2, and openssl), SUSE (apache2-mod_auth_openidc, curl, glibc, kernel, libaom, libqt5-qtsvg, systemd, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (squashfs-tools).

  • Linux Foundation Raises $10M To Expand And Support Open Source Security Foundation
  • Open Source Security Foundation Raises $10 Million in New Commitments to Secure Software Supply Chains
  • Linux Foundation raises $10M to support open-source security project - SiliconANGLE

    The funding came from members of the foundation. The long lineup: Dell Technologies Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Facebook Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., GitHub Inc., Google LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Intel Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft Corp., Morgan Stanley, Oracle Corp., Red Hat Inc., Snyk Inc., VMware Inc., Anchore Inc., Apiiro LLC, AuriStar Technologies Inc., Deepfence Inc., Devgistics, GitLab Inc., Nutanix Inc., Tidelift Inc. and Wind River Systems Inc.

  • The World’s Major Technology Providers and Converge to Improve the Security of Software Supply Chains

    Imagine you have created an open source project that has become incredibly popular. Thousands, if not millions, of developers worldwide, rely on the lines of code that you wrote. You have become an accidental hero of that community — people love your code, contribute to improving it, requesting new features, and encouraging others to use it. Life is amazing, but with great power and influence comes great responsibility.

    When code is buggy, people complain. When performance issues crop up in large scale implementations, it needs to be addressed. When security vulnerabilities are discovered — because no code or its dependencies are always perfect — they need to be remediated quickly to keep your community safe.

More LF

Thursday 14th of October 2021 10:41:30 AM.

More in Tux Machines

What New Features to Expect in the Coming Release of Fedora 35

Twice each year, in April and October, the community behind Fedora releases a new major version of the extremely popular Linux distribution. Currently scheduled for October 19, 2021, the release of Fedora 35 is quickly approaching. Let’s take a look at what you can expect when you install or upgrade to the 35th incarnation of the world’s most popular bleeding edge Linux distribution. [...] Fedora 35 is tentatively scheduled to be released on October 19 with a fallback date of October 26 in case of any release-blocking problems. While we’d love to see Fedora 35 released as soon as possible, history shows that it’s more likely that the release will come on the later date. You can currently download Fedora 34 or the Fedora 35 Beta release from the Fedora Project’s website. You’ll also find links to both current and beta versions of the many Fedora spins. Read more

Best Spotify Alternatives For Linux

Spotify is the most popular music streaming service. A Spotify free account grants access to a massive catalogue of songs, podcasts, and internet radio. But, if you’re a big fan of open-source software like me, you’ll want to check out these free and premium Spotify alternatives for Linux. These Spotify alternatives not only give us access to a large collection of free music resources, but we can also use some of them to host our own streaming server. Spotify does not enable you to host the software on your own server. Furthermore, the Spotify client for Linux is not developed by a dedicated team, so expect bugs and glitches with the official Spotify Linux client. In this case, you can look through the following list to see which music application you prefer for your Linux distribution. Read more

Sparky Linux 2021.10 Semi-Rolling Comes with Updated Packages

Sparky Linux have just released an update to their rolling release version. Sparky 2021.10 features a new kernel of 5.14 as well as some other changes. Sparky Linux is a lightweight desktop-based Linux distribution based on Debian. It aims to be easy on system resources and can breathe new life into aging computers. Sparky is a unique distribution in the sense that it provides both Debian stable and testing editions. In general, Sparky is not targeted to Linux beginners, but rather users with some amount of Linux knowledge. Read more

KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop Environment Is Out Now to Celebrate 25 Years of KDE

On October 14th, 2021, the KDE Project turns 25 years, and what better way to celebrate than with a new Plasma desktop release. KDE Plasma 5.23 is out now and brings over 120 changes to make the beloved desktop environment more stable, reliable, and enjoyable than ever. Wayland is becoming more and more mature and popular, used by default by many acclaimed GNU/Linux distributions like Fedora Linux or Ubuntu, so the KDE Plasma 5.23 release brings numerous improvements to its Plasma Wayland session. Read more

