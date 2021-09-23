Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Kernel: Google, Red Hat, and Microsoft

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of October 2021 08:48:13 AM Filed under
Linux
  • Moving Google toward the mainline [LWN.net]

    Two Google engineers came to Open Source Summit North America 2021 to talk about a project to change the way the company creates and maintains the kernel it runs in its data centers on its production systems. Andrew Delgadillo and Dylan Hatch described the current production kernel (Prodkernel) and the problems that occur because it is so far from the mainline. Project Icebreaker is an effort to change that and to provide a near-mainline kernel for development and testing within Google; the talk looked at the project, its risks, its current status, and its plans.

  • User-space interrupts [LWN.net]

    The term "interrupt" brings to mind a signal that originates in the hardware and which is handled in the kernel; even software interrupts are a kernel concept. But there is, it seems, a use case for enabling user-space processes to send interrupts directly to each other. An upcoming Intel processor generation includes support for this capability; at the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference, Sohil Mehta ran a Kernel-Summit session on how Linux might support that feature.

  • How Red Hat uses GitLab for kernel development [LWN.net]

    Much of the free-software development world has adopted Git forges (such as GitHub, GitLab, or sourcehut) with enthusiasm. The kernel community has not. Reasons for that reticence vary, but one that is often heard is that these forges simply don't work well at the scale needed for the kernel project. At a Kernel-Summit session during the 2021 Linux Plumbers conference, Donald Zickus and Prarit Bhargava sought to show how Red Hat has put GitLab to good use to support its kernel team. Not only can these forges work for kernel development, they said, but moving to a forge can bring a number of advantages.

  • How Windows NTFS finally made it into Linux • The Register

    Love it or hate it, Linux users in a Windows world must deal with Microsoft's New Technology File System (NTFS). This has always been a pain in the rump. Even after Microsoft finally gave up on its anti-Linux rhetoric and released its patents to the open-source community and expressively opened up its exFAT patents, we still couldn't get into NTFS.

    Things have changed. Starting with the Linux 5.15 kernel, NTFS is finally being fully supported in Linux. This journey hasn't been easy.

    Microsoft introduced NTFS, a proprietary – naturally – journaling file system in Windows NT 3.1 in 1993. From there, it replaced 1977's File Allocation Table (FAT) file system across Windows.

  • Rolling stable kernels [Ed: Microsoft wants Linux to become unstable like Windows]

    [Microsoft's] Sasha Levin, one of the maintainers of the stable kernels, gave a presentation at Open Source Summit North America 2021 on a proposal for a different way to handle the stable tree. He noted that throughout most of the kernel's history, version numbers did not really mean anything, but that the versioning scheme suggests that they do, which leads to a disconnect between how the kernels are seen versus how they are actually maintained. He proposed making a "rolling stable" release that provides users what they need—timely fixes to their kernel—without forcing them to choose to switch to a new version number.

»

More in Tux Machines

What New Features to Expect in the Coming Release of Fedora 35

Twice each year, in April and October, the community behind Fedora releases a new major version of the extremely popular Linux distribution. Currently scheduled for October 19, 2021, the release of Fedora 35 is quickly approaching. Let’s take a look at what you can expect when you install or upgrade to the 35th incarnation of the world’s most popular bleeding edge Linux distribution. [...] Fedora 35 is tentatively scheduled to be released on October 19 with a fallback date of October 26 in case of any release-blocking problems. While we’d love to see Fedora 35 released as soon as possible, history shows that it’s more likely that the release will come on the later date. You can currently download Fedora 34 or the Fedora 35 Beta release from the Fedora Project’s website. You’ll also find links to both current and beta versions of the many Fedora spins. Read more

Best Spotify Alternatives For Linux

Spotify is the most popular music streaming service. A Spotify free account grants access to a massive catalogue of songs, podcasts, and internet radio. But, if you’re a big fan of open-source software like me, you’ll want to check out these free and premium Spotify alternatives for Linux. These Spotify alternatives not only give us access to a large collection of free music resources, but we can also use some of them to host our own streaming server. Spotify does not enable you to host the software on your own server. Furthermore, the Spotify client for Linux is not developed by a dedicated team, so expect bugs and glitches with the official Spotify Linux client. In this case, you can look through the following list to see which music application you prefer for your Linux distribution. Read more

Sparky Linux 2021.10 Semi-Rolling Comes with Updated Packages

Sparky Linux have just released an update to their rolling release version. Sparky 2021.10 features a new kernel of 5.14 as well as some other changes. Sparky Linux is a lightweight desktop-based Linux distribution based on Debian. It aims to be easy on system resources and can breathe new life into aging computers. Sparky is a unique distribution in the sense that it provides both Debian stable and testing editions. In general, Sparky is not targeted to Linux beginners, but rather users with some amount of Linux knowledge. Read more

KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop Environment Is Out Now to Celebrate 25 Years of KDE

On October 14th, 2021, the KDE Project turns 25 years, and what better way to celebrate than with a new Plasma desktop release. KDE Plasma 5.23 is out now and brings over 120 changes to make the beloved desktop environment more stable, reliable, and enjoyable than ever. Wayland is becoming more and more mature and popular, used by default by many acclaimed GNU/Linux distributions like Fedora Linux or Ubuntu, so the KDE Plasma 5.23 release brings numerous improvements to its Plasma Wayland session. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6