Kernel: Google, Red Hat, and Microsoft
Moving Google toward the mainline [LWN.net]
Two Google engineers came to Open Source Summit North America 2021 to talk about a project to change the way the company creates and maintains the kernel it runs in its data centers on its production systems. Andrew Delgadillo and Dylan Hatch described the current production kernel (Prodkernel) and the problems that occur because it is so far from the mainline. Project Icebreaker is an effort to change that and to provide a near-mainline kernel for development and testing within Google; the talk looked at the project, its risks, its current status, and its plans.
User-space interrupts [LWN.net]
The term "interrupt" brings to mind a signal that originates in the hardware and which is handled in the kernel; even software interrupts are a kernel concept. But there is, it seems, a use case for enabling user-space processes to send interrupts directly to each other. An upcoming Intel processor generation includes support for this capability; at the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference, Sohil Mehta ran a Kernel-Summit session on how Linux might support that feature.
How Red Hat uses GitLab for kernel development [LWN.net]
Much of the free-software development world has adopted Git forges (such as GitHub, GitLab, or sourcehut) with enthusiasm. The kernel community has not. Reasons for that reticence vary, but one that is often heard is that these forges simply don't work well at the scale needed for the kernel project. At a Kernel-Summit session during the 2021 Linux Plumbers conference, Donald Zickus and Prarit Bhargava sought to show how Red Hat has put GitLab to good use to support its kernel team. Not only can these forges work for kernel development, they said, but moving to a forge can bring a number of advantages.
How Windows NTFS finally made it into Linux • The Register
Love it or hate it, Linux users in a Windows world must deal with Microsoft's New Technology File System (NTFS). This has always been a pain in the rump. Even after Microsoft finally gave up on its anti-Linux rhetoric and released its patents to the open-source community and expressively opened up its exFAT patents, we still couldn't get into NTFS.
Things have changed. Starting with the Linux 5.15 kernel, NTFS is finally being fully supported in Linux. This journey hasn't been easy.
Microsoft introduced NTFS, a proprietary – naturally – journaling file system in Windows NT 3.1 in 1993. From there, it replaced 1977's File Allocation Table (FAT) file system across Windows.
Rolling stable kernels [Ed: Microsoft wants Linux to become unstable like Windows]
[Microsoft's] Sasha Levin, one of the maintainers of the stable kernels, gave a presentation at Open Source Summit North America 2021 on a proposal for a different way to handle the stable tree. He noted that throughout most of the kernel's history, version numbers did not really mean anything, but that the versioning scheme suggests that they do, which leads to a disconnect between how the kernels are seen versus how they are actually maintained. He proposed making a "rolling stable" release that provides users what they need—timely fixes to their kernel—without forcing them to choose to switch to a new version number.
