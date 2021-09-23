today's leftovers
-
mesa-21.3.0-rc1 · Tags · Mesa / mesa · GitLab
-
Mesa 21.3-rc1 Released With Improved Zink, Radeon Ray-Tracing, RADV NGG Culling - Phoronix
Mesa 21.3 feature development is now over with the code having been branched and the first release candidate issued.
Mesa 21.3 will be the last major feature release to this collection of open-source GPU drivers for 2021. Mesa 21.3 should debut in November if all goes well but until then will be weekly release candidates to help test out the new code that has accumulated over the past three months.
-
More GNOME Software FAIL. Useless software reviews. – BaronHK's Rants
It’s come to my attention several times now that if you want information about a program for GNU/Linux, don’t bother reading the reviews that people put in GNOME Software.
Some of it isn’t in English, which is the language that I speak, and GNOME Software doesn’t sort them out based on your preferred language.
The GNOME Software application doesn’t collect basic information about what distribution of GNU/Linux. (Or if it even is GNU/Linux, as GNOME actually still does run on other *nix systems, but I can’t imagine there’s too many non-GNU/Linux users left).
It doesn’t consider what package manager you installed the program from.
It could be from Fedora, it could be from Debian, or Ubuntu, or Arch. It could be a Snap. It could be a Flatpak.
-
Inspiring learners about computing through health and well-being projects | Hello World #17
-
New features coming in Julia 1.7
Julia is an open-source programming language and ecosystem for high-performance scientific computing; its development team has made the first release candidate for version 1.7 available for testing on Linux, BSD, macOS, and Windows. Back in May, we looked at the increased performance that arrived with Julia 1.6, its last major release. In this article we describe some of the changes and new features in the language and its libraries that are coming in 1.7.
Historically, Julia's release candidates have been close to the finished product, and most users who would like to work with the new features can safely download binaries of version 1.7rc1 from Julia headquarters in the "upcoming release" section. Officially, however, the current version is not "production ready"; the developers welcome bug reports to the GitHub issue tracker.
-
Rust and GCC, two different ways
Developers working in languages like C or C++ have access to two competing compilers — GCC and LLVM — either of which can usually get the job done. Rust developers, though, are currently limited to the LLVM-based rustc compiler. While rustc works well, there are legitimate reasons for developers to wish for an alternative. As it turns out, there are two different ways to compile Rust using GCC under development, though neither is ready at the moment. Developers of both approaches came to the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference to present the status of their work.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 629 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
29 min 25 sec ago
57 min 5 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
22 hours 21 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago