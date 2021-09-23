Language Selection

today's leftovers

  • mesa-21.3.0-rc1 · Tags · Mesa / mesa · GitLab
  • Mesa 21.3-rc1 Released With Improved Zink, Radeon Ray-Tracing, RADV NGG Culling - Phoronix

    Mesa 21.3 feature development is now over with the code having been branched and the first release candidate issued.

    Mesa 21.3 will be the last major feature release to this collection of open-source GPU drivers for 2021. Mesa 21.3 should debut in November if all goes well but until then will be weekly release candidates to help test out the new code that has accumulated over the past three months.

  • More GNOME Software FAIL. Useless software reviews. – BaronHK's Rants

    It’s come to my attention several times now that if you want information about a program for GNU/Linux, don’t bother reading the reviews that people put in GNOME Software.

    Some of it isn’t in English, which is the language that I speak, and GNOME Software doesn’t sort them out based on your preferred language.

    The GNOME Software application doesn’t collect basic information about what distribution of GNU/Linux. (Or if it even is GNU/Linux, as GNOME actually still does run on other *nix systems, but I can’t imagine there’s too many non-GNU/Linux users left).

    It doesn’t consider what package manager you installed the program from.

    It could be from Fedora, it could be from Debian, or Ubuntu, or Arch. It could be a Snap. It could be a Flatpak.

  • Inspiring learners about computing through health and well-being projects | Hello World #17

    •  

  • New features coming in Julia 1.7

    Julia is an open-source programming language and ecosystem for high-performance scientific computing; its development team has made the first release candidate for version 1.7 available for testing on Linux, BSD, macOS, and Windows. Back in May, we looked at the increased performance that arrived with Julia 1.6, its last major release. In this article we describe some of the changes and new features in the language and its libraries that are coming in 1.7.

    Historically, Julia's release candidates have been close to the finished product, and most users who would like to work with the new features can safely download binaries of version 1.7rc1 from Julia headquarters in the "upcoming release" section. Officially, however, the current version is not "production ready"; the developers welcome bug reports to the GitHub issue tracker.

  • Rust and GCC, two different ways

    Developers working in languages like C or C++ have access to two competing compilers — GCC and LLVM — either of which can usually get the job done. Rust developers, though, are currently limited to the LLVM-based rustc compiler. While rustc works well, there are legitimate reasons for developers to wish for an alternative. As it turns out, there are two different ways to compile Rust using GCC under development, though neither is ready at the moment. Developers of both approaches came to the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference to present the status of their work.

What New Features to Expect in the Coming Release of Fedora 35

Twice each year, in April and October, the community behind Fedora releases a new major version of the extremely popular Linux distribution. Currently scheduled for October 19, 2021, the release of Fedora 35 is quickly approaching. Let’s take a look at what you can expect when you install or upgrade to the 35th incarnation of the world’s most popular bleeding edge Linux distribution. [...] Fedora 35 is tentatively scheduled to be released on October 19 with a fallback date of October 26 in case of any release-blocking problems. While we’d love to see Fedora 35 released as soon as possible, history shows that it’s more likely that the release will come on the later date. You can currently download Fedora 34 or the Fedora 35 Beta release from the Fedora Project’s website. You’ll also find links to both current and beta versions of the many Fedora spins. Read more

Best Spotify Alternatives For Linux

Spotify is the most popular music streaming service. A Spotify free account grants access to a massive catalogue of songs, podcasts, and internet radio. But, if you’re a big fan of open-source software like me, you’ll want to check out these free and premium Spotify alternatives for Linux. These Spotify alternatives not only give us access to a large collection of free music resources, but we can also use some of them to host our own streaming server. Spotify does not enable you to host the software on your own server. Furthermore, the Spotify client for Linux is not developed by a dedicated team, so expect bugs and glitches with the official Spotify Linux client. In this case, you can look through the following list to see which music application you prefer for your Linux distribution. Read more

Sparky Linux 2021.10 Semi-Rolling Comes with Updated Packages

Sparky Linux have just released an update to their rolling release version. Sparky 2021.10 features a new kernel of 5.14 as well as some other changes. Sparky Linux is a lightweight desktop-based Linux distribution based on Debian. It aims to be easy on system resources and can breathe new life into aging computers. Sparky is a unique distribution in the sense that it provides both Debian stable and testing editions. In general, Sparky is not targeted to Linux beginners, but rather users with some amount of Linux knowledge. Read more

KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop Environment Is Out Now to Celebrate 25 Years of KDE

On October 14th, 2021, the KDE Project turns 25 years, and what better way to celebrate than with a new Plasma desktop release. KDE Plasma 5.23 is out now and brings over 120 changes to make the beloved desktop environment more stable, reliable, and enjoyable than ever. Wayland is becoming more and more mature and popular, used by default by many acclaimed GNU/Linux distributions like Fedora Linux or Ubuntu, so the KDE Plasma 5.23 release brings numerous improvements to its Plasma Wayland session. Read more

