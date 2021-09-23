Sitara-based LoRa gateway launches with serial-to-LoRa adapter node
Embux’s “ELA-MG” LoRa gateway runs Linux on TI’s AM335x and offers a Semtech SX1272 LoRa module with -137dBm sensitivity plus GbE, USB, RS232, and RS485 ports. There is also an NB-IoT model and an “ELA-MA” serial-to-LoRa adapter for endpoints.
Nexcom announced a LoRa wireless gateway from its Embux subsidiary, which has previously manufactured products such as its i.MX6-based 3.5-inch EBC3A1-1G Y0 SBC. Like the SBC, the new ELA-MG gateway runs Linux on the aging Cortex-A8 architecture, this time in the form of a Texas Instruments Sitara AM335x SoC.
The ELA-MG incorporates Semtech’s SX1272 LoRa transceiver, which enables the gateway to transmit over 862 ~ 932MHz frequencies with up to 20dBm output power at rates of up to 18.2Kbps. Transmissions can achieve up to a 2 Km range, according to most citations, although the specs also say 2-5 Km.
