KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop Environment Is Out Now to Celebrate 25 Years of KDE
On October 14th, 2021, the KDE Project turns 25 years, and what better way to celebrate than with a new Plasma desktop release. KDE Plasma 5.23 is out now and brings over 120 changes to make the beloved desktop environment more stable, reliable, and enjoyable than ever.
Wayland is becoming more and more mature and popular, used by default by many acclaimed GNU/Linux distributions like Fedora Linux or Ubuntu, so the KDE Plasma 5.23 release brings numerous improvements to its Plasma Wayland session.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 288 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
29 min 25 sec ago
57 min 5 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
22 hours 21 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago