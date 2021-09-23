Best Spotify Alternatives For Linux
Spotify is the most popular music streaming service. A Spotify free account grants access to a massive catalogue of songs, podcasts, and internet radio. But, if you’re a big fan of open-source software like me, you’ll want to check out these free and premium Spotify alternatives for Linux.
These Spotify alternatives not only give us access to a large collection of free music resources, but we can also use some of them to host our own streaming server.
Spotify does not enable you to host the software on your own server. Furthermore, the Spotify client for Linux is not developed by a dedicated team, so expect bugs and glitches with the official Spotify Linux client. In this case, you can look through the following list to see which music application you prefer for your Linux distribution.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 470 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
29 min 25 sec ago
57 min 5 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
22 hours 21 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago