Updating Librem-EC on your Librem 14
With this (E)mbedded (C)ontroler update, your Librem 14 will have better temperature management; fans will gradually ramp up earlier. You’ll also get improved keyboard mapping and better switching between battery and external power supplies.
Vintage Radio Gets Internet Upgrade
There’s nothing quite like vintage hardware, and the way it looks and works is something that can be worth celebrating. [Old Tech. New Spec] did that with his loving modification of a 1964 Dansette portable radio, bringing it into the modern era by giving it the ability to play Internet radio stations while keeping all the original controls and appearance. As he says, you’d hardly know it has been modified unless you turned it on.
Tiger Lake signage player ships with Quividi analytics software
Axiomtek’s Linux-ready “DSP511” signage player is equipped with an 11th Gen CPU plus 4x HDMI, 3x M.2, 2.5GbE, and optional Quividi audience measurement software. Quividi is also available on the Whiskey Lake based “DSP501-527.”
Axiomtek announced a partnership with signage analytics software company Quividi to offer Quividi’s audience and campaign intelligence software on two of its Intel-based signage players. One is the Whiskey Lake based DSP501-527, which we covered in June 2020. The second player — a DSP511 system based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U processors — has not been previously announced and is listed as “coming soon.” We cover it farther below.
Tiny TV Tells The Temperature Tale | Hackaday
Once upon a time, we would run home from the bus stop to watch Gargoyles and Brady Bunch reruns on the family TV, a late-1970s console Magnavox number that sat on the floor and was about 50% more cabinet than CRT. The old TV, a streamlined white Zenith at least ten years older, had been relegated to the man cave in the basement. It looked so mod compared to the “new” TV, but that’s not the aesthetic my folks were after. They wanted their electronics to double as furniture.
This little TV is a happy medium between the two styles, and for us, it’s all about those feet. But instead of cartoons, it switches between showing the current weather and the top news headlines. Inside that classy oak cabinet is an LCD, an ESP32, and an SD card module. The TV uses OpenWeatherMap and pulls the corresponding weather image from the SD card based on time of day — light images for day, and dark images for night.
