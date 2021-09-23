Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Devices: Librem 14, Raspberry Pi, Arduino

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of October 2021 11:39:29 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • Updating Librem-EC on your Librem 14

    With this (E)mbedded (C)ontroler update, your Librem 14 will have better temperature management; fans will gradually ramp up earlier. You’ll also get improved keyboard mapping and better switching between battery and external power supplies.

  • Vintage Radio Gets Internet Upgrade

    There’s nothing quite like vintage hardware, and the way it looks and works is something that can be worth celebrating. [Old Tech. New Spec] did that with his loving modification of a 1964 Dansette portable radio, bringing it into the modern era by giving it the ability to play Internet radio stations while keeping all the original controls and appearance. As he says, you’d hardly know it has been modified unless you turned it on.

  • Tiger Lake signage player ships with Quividi analytics software

    Axiomtek’s Linux-ready “DSP511” signage player is equipped with an 11th Gen CPU plus 4x HDMI, 3x M.2, 2.5GbE, and optional Quividi audience measurement software. Quividi is also available on the Whiskey Lake based “DSP501-527.”

    Axiomtek announced a partnership with signage analytics software company Quividi to offer Quividi’s audience and campaign intelligence software on two of its Intel-based signage players. One is the Whiskey Lake based DSP501-527, which we covered in June 2020. The second player — a DSP511 system based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U processors — has not been previously announced and is listed as “coming soon.” We cover it farther below.

  • Tiny TV Tells The Temperature Tale | Hackaday

    Once upon a time, we would run home from the bus stop to watch Gargoyles and Brady Bunch reruns on the family TV, a late-1970s console Magnavox number that sat on the floor and was about 50% more cabinet than CRT. The old TV, a streamlined white Zenith at least ten years older, had been relegated to the man cave in the basement. It looked so mod compared to the “new” TV, but that’s not the aesthetic my folks were after. They wanted their electronics to double as furniture.

    This little TV is a happy medium between the two styles, and for us, it’s all about those feet. But instead of cartoons, it switches between showing the current weather and the top news headlines. Inside that classy oak cabinet is an LCD, an ESP32, and an SD card module. The TV uses OpenWeatherMap and pulls the corresponding weather image from the SD card based on time of day — light images for day, and dark images for night.

»

More in Tux Machines

What New Features to Expect in the Coming Release of Fedora 35

Twice each year, in April and October, the community behind Fedora releases a new major version of the extremely popular Linux distribution. Currently scheduled for October 19, 2021, the release of Fedora 35 is quickly approaching. Let’s take a look at what you can expect when you install or upgrade to the 35th incarnation of the world’s most popular bleeding edge Linux distribution. [...] Fedora 35 is tentatively scheduled to be released on October 19 with a fallback date of October 26 in case of any release-blocking problems. While we’d love to see Fedora 35 released as soon as possible, history shows that it’s more likely that the release will come on the later date. You can currently download Fedora 34 or the Fedora 35 Beta release from the Fedora Project’s website. You’ll also find links to both current and beta versions of the many Fedora spins. Read more

Best Spotify Alternatives For Linux

Spotify is the most popular music streaming service. A Spotify free account grants access to a massive catalogue of songs, podcasts, and internet radio. But, if you’re a big fan of open-source software like me, you’ll want to check out these free and premium Spotify alternatives for Linux. These Spotify alternatives not only give us access to a large collection of free music resources, but we can also use some of them to host our own streaming server. Spotify does not enable you to host the software on your own server. Furthermore, the Spotify client for Linux is not developed by a dedicated team, so expect bugs and glitches with the official Spotify Linux client. In this case, you can look through the following list to see which music application you prefer for your Linux distribution. Read more

Sparky Linux 2021.10 Semi-Rolling Comes with Updated Packages

Sparky Linux have just released an update to their rolling release version. Sparky 2021.10 features a new kernel of 5.14 as well as some other changes. Sparky Linux is a lightweight desktop-based Linux distribution based on Debian. It aims to be easy on system resources and can breathe new life into aging computers. Sparky is a unique distribution in the sense that it provides both Debian stable and testing editions. In general, Sparky is not targeted to Linux beginners, but rather users with some amount of Linux knowledge. Read more

KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop Environment Is Out Now to Celebrate 25 Years of KDE

On October 14th, 2021, the KDE Project turns 25 years, and what better way to celebrate than with a new Plasma desktop release. KDE Plasma 5.23 is out now and brings over 120 changes to make the beloved desktop environment more stable, reliable, and enjoyable than ever. Wayland is becoming more and more mature and popular, used by default by many acclaimed GNU/Linux distributions like Fedora Linux or Ubuntu, so the KDE Plasma 5.23 release brings numerous improvements to its Plasma Wayland session. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6