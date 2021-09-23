today's leftovers
Whisker Menu 2.6.1 released
Fix menu not toggling (Issue #61)
Fix small icon in multi-row panels (Issue #37)
Fix missing minimize and maximize buttons in settings dialog
Replace deprecated code for grab check
Translation updates: Greek, Slovak, Spanish
Intel Linux Driver Lands Tessellation/Geometry Distribution Feature For Xe-HPG - Phoronix
A new feature for upcoming XeHPG graphics that was merged into Intel's open-source Linux OpenGL and Vulkan drivers today was for tessellation distribution and geometry distribution across the graphics hardware.
A two-month-old merge request landed this evening for enabling the tessellation/geometry distribution functionality as found with upcoming XeHPG hardware in the form of the Intel ARC "Alchemist" (DG2) graphics cards.
Linux Patches Rewrite The Retpoline Rewrite Code - Possible Performance Benefit - Phoronix
The Linux kernel has supported Retpolines for over three years now as part of their Spectre Variant Two mitigations while now a patch series is proposed that rewrites Retpoline's rewrite logic.
On KDE's 25th Anniversary - Kockatoo Tube
Why I only have one computer
Assuming you’re more than just a consumer of online content, you probably have local files for things that are important to you: school work; in-progress projects; creative pursuits; family photos; a personal music collection; source code repos; saved memes–you name it. With more than one computer, you need to figure out a way to keep these files in sync, and good solutions are elusive.
Cloud services are expensive and may compromise your privacy. Free non-cloud local sync services only work when both machines are on the same network. Any FOSS versions of these are unfortunately buggy and a chore to set up and maintain. Even if your chosen sync solution works perfectly (which it never does), you have to deal with the headaches of...
GitHub Pulls Site and Repo of Pirate Proxy Service 'Unblockit' Offline
GitHub has removed the repository and the mirror website of Unblockit, a proxy service that allows people to access blocked sites. The developer platform says that the content in question was removed for violating its terms of service, which was confirmed by a follow-up investigation. Unblockit, meanwhile, remains available through its regular website.
Open To New Opportunities, Linux Foundation's LF Edge Expands Open Source Edge Project
In a few short years, LF Edge, which is an umbrella organization within the constantly expanding Linux Foundation, has made significant strides in addressing challenges associated with edge computing in the real world.
Established in January 2019, LF Edge comprises existing Linux Foundation projects Akraino Edge Stack, EdgeX Foundry, and the Open Glossary of Edge Computing, as well as Project EVE led by ZEDEDA and Home Edge Project led by Samsung Electronics.
CNCF and Linux Foundation launch entry-level Kubernetes certification [Ed: Lots of paid-for SPAM from LF about some silly "certification" -- a reminder that this media will only cover what it gets paid to cover. LF as 'diploma mill'.]
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
9-Way H2'2021 Linux OS Performance Comparison On Intel Xeon Scalable Ice Lake
While we recently looked at autumn 2021 Linux distributions on Intel Tiger Lake for seeing how these various latest distributions are competing on client platforms, in today's article is a look at how well the latest Linux distributions perform when using the latest-generation Intel Xeon Scalable 3rd Gen "Ice Lake" server hardware with two Xeon Platinum 8380 processors. AlmaLinux, Arch Linux, CentOS Stream, Clear Linux, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE, and Ubuntu were battling it out on this Intel reference server. The Linux distribution releases being compared for today's performance comparison included...
Happy Birthday Jolla!
Ten years back from today, our super excited founding crew including myself (Sami Pienimäki), Marc Dillon, Stefano Mosconi, Jussi Hurmola, and Antti Saarnio, took the founding papers of Jolla Ltd to the Finnish Patent and Registration Office, and the story of Jolla started officially. Soon after this, many individuals from the former MeeGo team joined the Jolla company to give birth to Sailfish OS. I say ‘officially’ for Jolla, since as most of you know, the story had already begun years before this in the vibrant and enthusiastic MeeGo team at Nokia, and the passionate community around it. Back in 2010, Nokia was on full speed to make MeeGo its primary smartphone operating system, but after a change in strategy, MeeGo was discontinued in February 2011.
