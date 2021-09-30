Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri Now Available for Download. This is What's new

The final release of 2021 for Ubuntu - Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri is here, and we round up the release in this page.

Ubuntu 21.10 Official Flavors Released, Here’s What’s New

The official Ubuntu flavors released as part of Ubuntu 21.10 include Kubuntu 21.10, Xubuntu 21.10, Lubuntu 21.10, Ubuntu Studio 21.10, Ubuntu MATE 21.10, Ubuntu Budgie 21.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 21.10. As expected, they come with all the internal changes of Ubuntu 21.10, such as the Linux 5.13 kernel and updated toolchain, as well as… Kubuntu 21.10 features the latest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment by default, namely Plasma 5.22.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 21.08.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.86 software suites, Latte Dock 0.10, and Qt 5.15.2. Ubuntu Studio 21.10 also features the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment, but with a different layout and a more darkish theme by default.

KaOS 2021.10 Is Here as One of the First Linux Distros to Ship with KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop

In celebration of KDE’s 25th anniversary, the KaOS developers release KaOS 2021.10 with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment series, which also landed today. This makes KaOS one of the first GNU/Linux distributions to ship with KDE Plasma 5.23, following close on the heels of KDE neon. Therefore, if you want to install and use the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment on your personal computer right now, you can either download the KDE neon 20211014 release if you like Ubuntu-based distributions, or KaOS 2021.10 if you want an Arch Linux-inspired but independent distro. Both offer a rolling-release model where you install once and receive updates forever, including new KDE Plasma versions.