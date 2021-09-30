Language Selection

Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Thursday 14th of October 2021 02:14:19 PM Filed under
Linux
News
Ubuntu

Dubbed as the “Impish Indri,” Ubuntu 21.10 has been in development for the past six months and comes as an upgrade to the Ubuntu 21.04 “Hiruste Hippo” release, which will reach end of life on January 2022. Ubuntu 21.10 is supported for the next nine months, until July 2022, so it’s the obvious upgrade choice.

The biggest new feature of Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri” is the GNOME 40 desktop environment. This is the first Ubuntu release to ship with a complete GNOME 40 desktop, as the Ubuntu 21.04 release only offered GNOME 40 apps on top of the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment.

Download Ubuntu Linux 21.10 Impish Indri

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of October 2021 02:19:16 PM.
  • Download Ubuntu Linux 21.10 Impish Indri

    Is Ubuntu the best Linux-based operating system? That is a matter of opinion, but I would say no. While it is a great OS, there are other distributions that are arguably better. Is Ubuntu the most popular Linux distro? Not likely. These days, it isn't even in top five on DistroWatch.

    With all of that said, new Ubuntu releases still seem to generate the most excitement in the Linux community. This is partly due to Ubuntu's name recognition, but also, there are many great distributions based on Ubuntu, such as Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, and elementary OS to name a few. Let us not forget the excellent official flavors of Ubuntu, such as the KDE Plasma-focused Kubuntu.

Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 14th of October 2021 02:24:24 PM.
  • Ubuntu 21.10 brings GNOME 40, Linux 5.13, and more

    The latest version of Ubuntu is here, and Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri” brings a number of updates to the core of the popular Linux distribution including a newer kernel, an updated desktop environment, and many other improvements.

    While Ubuntu 21.10 will only be officially supported for 9 months, it paves the way Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which is arriving in April. As a long term support release, Ubuntu 22.04 will be supported at least until 2032.

  • Canonical Launches Ubuntu 21.10 With Few Surprises

    Canonical on Thursday released Ubuntu 21.10, Impish Indri. The new version of its flagship OS has a heavy focus on cloud-native, AI/ML, and Ubuntu developers on Windows.

    This is not a major distro upgrade. Rather, it is a holding action that is not a long-term release either. Nonetheless, Ubuntu 21.10 does play catch up with the latest Wayland improvements and GNOME 40 — finally.

    The cloud-native and underbelly improvements add considerable zest to Ubuntu 21.10’s productivity and performance ratings, however. That is not a bad assessment for an otherwise minor upgrade release.

Android Leftovers

9-Way H2'2021 Linux OS Performance Comparison On Intel Xeon Scalable Ice Lake

While we recently looked at autumn 2021 Linux distributions on Intel Tiger Lake for seeing how these various latest distributions are competing on client platforms, in today's article is a look at how well the latest Linux distributions perform when using the latest-generation Intel Xeon Scalable 3rd Gen "Ice Lake" server hardware with two Xeon Platinum 8380 processors. AlmaLinux, Arch Linux, CentOS Stream, Clear Linux, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE, and Ubuntu were battling it out on this Intel reference server. The Linux distribution releases being compared for today's performance comparison included... Read more

Happy Birthday Jolla!

Ten years back from today, our super excited founding crew including myself (Sami Pienimäki), Marc Dillon, Stefano Mosconi, Jussi Hurmola, and Antti Saarnio, took the founding papers of Jolla Ltd to the Finnish Patent and Registration Office, and the story of Jolla started officially. Soon after this, many individuals from the former MeeGo team joined the Jolla company to give birth to Sailfish OS. I say ‘officially’ for Jolla, since as most of you know, the story had already begun years before this in the vibrant and enthusiastic MeeGo team at Nokia, and the passionate community around it. Back in 2010, Nokia was on full speed to make MeeGo its primary smartphone operating system, but after a change in strategy, MeeGo was discontinued in February 2011. Read more

