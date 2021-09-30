Happy Birthday Jolla!
Ten years back from today, our super excited founding crew including myself (Sami Pienimäki), Marc Dillon, Stefano Mosconi, Jussi Hurmola, and Antti Saarnio, took the founding papers of Jolla Ltd to the Finnish Patent and Registration Office, and the story of Jolla started officially. Soon after this, many individuals from the former MeeGo team joined the Jolla company to give birth to Sailfish OS.
I say ‘officially’ for Jolla, since as most of you know, the story had already begun years before this in the vibrant and enthusiastic MeeGo team at Nokia, and the passionate community around it. Back in 2010, Nokia was on full speed to make MeeGo its primary smartphone operating system, but after a change in strategy, MeeGo was discontinued in February 2011.
