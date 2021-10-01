Language Selection

KaOS 2021.10 Is Here as One of the First Linux Distros to Ship with KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop

Linux
In celebration of KDE’s 25th anniversary, the KaOS developers release KaOS 2021.10 with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment series, which also landed today. This makes KaOS one of the first GNU/Linux distributions to ship with KDE Plasma 5.23, following close on the heels of KDE neon.

Therefore, if you want to install and use the KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment on your personal computer right now, you can either download the KDE neon 20211014 release if you like Ubuntu-based distributions, or KaOS 2021.10 if you want an Arch Linux-inspired but independent distro. Both offer a rolling-release model where you install once and receive updates forever, including new KDE Plasma versions.

9-Way H2'2021 Linux OS Performance Comparison On Intel Xeon Scalable Ice Lake

While we recently looked at autumn 2021 Linux distributions on Intel Tiger Lake for seeing how these various latest distributions are competing on client platforms, in today's article is a look at how well the latest Linux distributions perform when using the latest-generation Intel Xeon Scalable 3rd Gen "Ice Lake" server hardware with two Xeon Platinum 8380 processors. AlmaLinux, Arch Linux, CentOS Stream, Clear Linux, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE, and Ubuntu were battling it out on this Intel reference server. The Linux distribution releases being compared for today's performance comparison included... Read more

Happy Birthday Jolla!

Ten years back from today, our super excited founding crew including myself (Sami Pienimäki), Marc Dillon, Stefano Mosconi, Jussi Hurmola, and Antti Saarnio, took the founding papers of Jolla Ltd to the Finnish Patent and Registration Office, and the story of Jolla started officially. Soon after this, many individuals from the former MeeGo team joined the Jolla company to give birth to Sailfish OS. I say ‘officially’ for Jolla, since as most of you know, the story had already begun years before this in the vibrant and enthusiastic MeeGo team at Nokia, and the passionate community around it. Back in 2010, Nokia was on full speed to make MeeGo its primary smartphone operating system, but after a change in strategy, MeeGo was discontinued in February 2011. Read more

