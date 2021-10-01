After almost a year of development , the gaming platform has Lutris 0.5.9 been released , providing tools to simplify the installation, configuration and management of games on Linux. The project code is written in Python and is distributed under the GPLv3 license.

The project maintains a directory for quickly finding and installing game applications, which allows you to launch games in Linux with one click through a single interface, without worrying about installing dependencies and settings. Runtime components for running games are supplied by the project and are not tied to the distribution kit used. Runtime is a distribution-independent set of libraries that includes components from SteamOS and Ubuntu, as well as various additional libraries.

Provides the ability to install games distributed through the services GOG, Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net, Origin and Uplay. At the same time, Lutris itself acts only as an intermediary and does not sell games, therefore, for commercial games, the user must independently purchase the game in the appropriate service (free games can be launched with one click from the Lutris graphical interface).