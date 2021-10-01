In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XFCE Desktop Environment on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Xfce is a lightweight desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. It aims to be quick and light on system resources, while still being visually appealing and user friendly. Unlike GNOME and KDE desktops which are heavier, but XFCE uses fewer system resources.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of XFCE on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).