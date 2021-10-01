Hashbrown – Simple Tool to Verify Your Downloads By Checking File Hash
To verify downloaded packages, we do hash checks. And Hashbrown is a simple graphical tool to generate or verify file hash in Linux Desktop.
Software developers often provide cryptographic hashes along with downloads, for users to ensure the file or program matches the source. Usually, they are MD5, SHA-1, and SHA-256 hashes.
Using Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard PC as a USB keyboard for your PC
Let’s try not to get confused, but you can now use Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard PC as a standard USB keyboard, optionally with a mouse attached to it, for your computer, or twisted minds may even connect it to a Raspberry Pi SBC… “But why?” you may ask. Because we can.
That’s now possible thanks to work from Phil Howard (Gadgetoid), software lead of Pimoroni, and his Pi400kb project which implements a raw HID keyboard forwarder that turns the Raspberry Pi 400 into a standard USB keyboard.
today's howtos
Today we will see how to install Steam with Ubuntu 21.04. This is the ultimate destination for playing, discussing, and creating games. This is the official statement of the Steam website. A cross-platform where users can play or purchase games. While surfing across the official site, I was able to see more than five million gamers online. Now. you can imagine of polarity level of the platform.
I am currently investigating how to manage the situation when bootup results in a black screen.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XFCE Desktop Environment on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Xfce is a lightweight desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. It aims to be quick and light on system resources, while still being visually appealing and user friendly. Unlike GNOME and KDE desktops which are heavier, but XFCE uses fewer system resources.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of XFCE on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
VNC stands for (Virtual Network Computing) is an open-source graphical desktop sharing tool for managing and control machines remotely using a VNC client called VNC Viewer.
When installing Fedora, the user account created during the initial setup should have access to sudo rights. However, there may be a need to add additional sudo users or make the default user have sudo rights. This is a straightforward process with a few commands.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to add a user to the sudoers group on any Fedora system.
Brief: This is a quick tip on finding zombie processes in Linux and then killing them. You also learn a thing or two about processes and zombie processes.
Before you learn about Zombie process, let me recall what is a process in Linux.
In a few words, a process is a running instance of a program in performance. It can be foreground (interactive process) or background (not interactive or automatic process). It can be a parent (creator of other processes during run-time) or child (process created by others) process.
In Linux, except for the first init (or systemd) process with PID 0, every other process has a parent process. Processes also have their own child processes.
Don’t believe me? Use the pstree command in terminal to look at the process tree to see the ‘family tree’ of your system’s processes.
The Cockpit is a free and open-source server management application sponsored by Red Hat. It comes with a simple web-based admin interface to manage the server through the web browser instead of cli. It also provides information on CPU load, filesystem statistics, processes, and further information. It allows you to perform day-to-day system administrative tasks including, creating and managing users, troubleshoots network issues, upload and download files, and more.
In this post, we will show you how to install and use Cockpit on Debian 11.
Jenkins is an open-source continuous build system. It is a server-based application written in Java, and it typically runs as a background service on Windows or Unix machines. We use Jenkins to automatically monitor the repository for changes of our source code. As soon as someone pushes his/her changes to the central source code repository, Jenkins analyzes the new source files for changes. If it finds that the source file has changed since our last compilation, then Jenkins initiates a new build on our Continuous Integration Server.
MongoDB compass is the official GUI tool for MongoDB. You can add, delete, update, create Databases from GUI. It is specifically for someone who finds querying data using commands difficult.
In this tutorial we will install mongoDB compass.
PHP Composer is a dependency manager for PHP. It uses a composer.json file placed in your project root which contains a description of the project, including its dependencies and other information such as author, license, and so on. With PHP Composer, you can install all necessary libraries to build a PHP application with just one command from your terminal.
PHP Composer easily manages dependencies, libraries of your project. It also allows you to make a release of your application to other people or for yourself. You can think about PHP Composer as npm, bower, and bundler on JavaScript.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Composer on Debian 11. All the steps should work on other Debian-based distributions as well.
ZIkula means “plus” in Swahili language, so it translates as “more than” or “something more”. The name embodies what this project provides – an extension beyond common web technologies with tools like templates that help you create simple one-page websites all the way up to complex applications powered by Node JS modules & MVC architecture. You can create anything from basic one-page websites to sophisticated and powerful online apps with Zikula’s user-friendly interface. It is very simple to set up, so you will have no trouble making your vision come alive.
In this guide, we’ll guide you through how to install Zikula and all of its requirements on an Ubuntu 20.04 system.
In this guide we are going to install Postgresql 14 in Ubuntu 20.04.
Postgresql is an open source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance. Postgres, is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance. It was originally named POSTGRES, referring to its origins as a successor to the Ingres database developed at the University of California, Berkeley. PostgreSQL is used as the primary data store or data warehouse for many web, mobile, geospatial, and analytics applications. PostgreSQL can store structured and unstructured data in a single product.
To troubleshoot or build a software stack, you must not only know what type of architecture you work with, but also the details about your hardware and its performance. When it comes to Linux, you can gather that information via the command-line interface. The Linux CLI can provide you with detailed CPU information, such as the number of CPU cores, CPU architecture and CPU usage.
You can use several specific commands to pull CPU information from your hardware, regardless of whether you use bare metal or virtualized hardware. These commands should work on any Linux distribution and should come preinstalled on your systems.
Ventoy is a free and open source software to create bootable USB drives in Linux and Windows environment.
You don’t need to format your USB device everytime you want it make bootable with another OS. you just have to create a bootable USB drive once and add as many as ISOs you want in future.
Ventoy will automatically create entries for the newly added ISOs and add them to the boot menu.
Once you created the multiboot USB, boot your system with the USB drive, select the ISO you want to load and start using it.
Google’s Chromium browser is a Google project. It is an open-source web browser whose major objective is to make online browsing safer and quicker for all users. This browser is not designed for end-users, but rather for developers or programmers, because Google makes changes to its source code practically every day. As a result, it is critical to obtain the most recent version of this web program. The Chromium browser is available for nearly every Linux distribution, including Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, and Fedora, as well as Windows, Android, and macOS.
In this tutorial, we will demonstrate how to install the Chromium browser on the Debian 11 bullseye distribution. The instructions for installing the Chromium browser will also work for other Linux distributions such as Debian 10 buster, Ubuntu, LinuxMint, and others.
First of all, we need to know what is the openfire which is one of Ignite open Realtime projects.
Open Realtime:
So Ignite Realtime is the community site for the users and developers of Jive Software’s open source Real Time Communications projects.Your involvement is helping to change the open RTC landscape.
In this video, I am going to show how to install Ubuntu 21.10.
"What skills must Linux administrators have?" is way too broad a question for any single article. But there are plenty of general must-have sysadmin skills—and user and group administration are chief among them. Proper user account management enables Linux to enforce access controls (permissions) and audit who does what on the system.
The commands below are written for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and RHEL-like distributions, but the concepts apply to any distribution of Linux. Knowing the skills and commands outlined in this article (and its two follow-up pieces, which dive deeper into user admin and group admin) helps ensure you're ready for the day-to-day user and group administration tasks a sysadmin is called on to do.
Using a system without monitoring what’s happening in the background is not a good thing to do -especially in Linux- because as a result, you may be consuming resources in the wrong side of the city, or your system may be not properly utilized in the manner way.
There are some systems depend almost exclusively on the GUI screens to monitor the system, and some people may prefer this method, but we will talk about one of the traditional, essential and effective ways to monitor our Linux system which is the PS command
In the Linux system, the system provides a file with three timestamps, namely access timestamp (atime), change timestamp (mtime), and change timestamp (ctime). Linux stores the timestamp in the Unix epoch instead of the actual date and time. The Unix epoch is the number of seconds from 00:00:00 on January 1, 1970.
This article will help you understand Linux file timestamps and how file timestamps work. I have used for all the examples in this article an Ubuntu 20.04 system. Let's first discuss the definition and how we can display it in our Linux system.
NVIDIA 495 Linux Beta Driver Released
NVIDIA 495.29.05 is out today as the first public Linux driver in the 495 series.
Most exciting with the NVIDIA 495.29.05 beta release is GBM API support! After years of waiting and NVIDIA wanting to pursue an alternative API instead after years of pushing EGLStreams, NVIDIA's proprietary driver has finally adopted the Generic Buffer Manager (GBM) API. This greatly enhances the Wayland support for NVIDIA's proprietary driver stack and makes it compatible with a lot more Wayland software. For example, the likes of Sway should now run fine with this new driver.
NVIDIA has today released the 495.29.05 driver as a Beta in their New Feature Branch and it's a relatively big one.
The main highlight feature is that NVIDIA has finally added support for the GBM API making it more compatible with Wayland, this is instead of EGLStreams that they were previously pushing. Just another tick in the box for running a Wayland system with NVIDIA with it now using the same API as Mesa with GBM.
