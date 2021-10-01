This is a partial list of new features and systems included in OpenBSD 7.0. For a comprehensive list, see the changelog leading to 7.0. Also: OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support

Today KDE is celebrating its 25th anniversary, to commemorate that event, KaOS is releasing the 2021.10 ISO, including the latest Plasma 5.23.0. For installer Calamares there are three major changes. Biggest one is the addition of a bootloader selection module. For UEFI installs it is now possible to select between systemd-boot, rEFInd or no bootloader, all presented in a nice, QML based GUI. Second change is the addition of an interactive keyboard preview in the keyboard setup page. And third is the porting of the License page to QML.

You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 21.04 to Ubuntu 21.10, Here's How Dubbed Impish Indri, Ubuntu 21.10 introduces several new features and improvements, such as Linux kernel 5.13 for better hardware support, GNOME 40 desktop environment, Wayland session enabled for NVIDIA GPU users, as well as updated apps and internals with the most recent GNU/Linux technologies. Ubuntu 21.04 "Hirsute Hippo" is supported for only nine months, until January 2022, so you might want to upgrade to a new release, Ubuntu 21.10 in this case, which is supported for another nine months, until July 2022.