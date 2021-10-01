Video/Audiocasts: New GNU/Linux Videos and BSDNow Episode
-
Building the New Steam OS with One Script - Invidious
Let's build out the perfect Linux Desktop and document it as we go, so you can use Linux faster, better, and more efficiently.
-
Review: The EVICIV Raspberry Pi All-In-One Touchscreen - Invidious
EVICIV was awesome and sent me over a brand new Raspberry Pi display so that I could review it, and that's exactly what I did. In this video, I'll give you my thoughts on this display and whether or not I can recommend it.
-
Review: The 19" Raspberry Pi Rack Mount from 52pi - Invidious
52pi sent their 19" Raspberry Pi rack mount over to the studio, so as always I gave it a full review. In this video, I'll talk about the pros and the cons so you can make a decision for yourself as far as if this product will fit your Pi-server use-case.
-
Behind the Distro - benny Vasquez, AlmaLinux OS Chair of the Board - Invidious
I recently had a chance to chat with Benny Vasquez, who was recently named the Chair of the Board of Directors for AlmaLinux OS. In this conversation, we chat about some of the things that led to the creation of AlmaLinux itself, the community-focused and inclusive nature of the project, the new board position, and more!
-
Bad Voltage 3×37: I Will See Them In The Fire
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which whistles are blown, audio is twitched...
-
BSDNow 424: Unveiling OpenBSD’s pledge
J language working on OpenBSD, Comparing FreeBSD GELI and OpenZFS encrypted pools, What is FreeBSD, actually?, OpenBSD's pledge and unveil from Python, and more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 657 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KaOS 2021.10
Today KDE is celebrating its 25th anniversary, to commemorate that event, KaOS is releasing the 2021.10 ISO, including the latest Plasma 5.23.0. For installer Calamares there are three major changes. Biggest one is the addition of a bootloader selection module. For UEFI installs it is now possible to select between systemd-boot, rEFInd or no bootloader, all presented in a nice, QML based GUI. Second change is the addition of an interactive keyboard preview in the keyboard setup page. And third is the porting of the License page to QML.
OpenBSD 7.0
This is a partial list of new features and systems included in OpenBSD 7.0. For a comprehensive list, see the changelog leading to 7.0. Also: OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 21.04 to Ubuntu 21.10, Here's How
Dubbed Impish Indri, Ubuntu 21.10 introduces several new features and improvements, such as Linux kernel 5.13 for better hardware support, GNOME 40 desktop environment, Wayland session enabled for NVIDIA GPU users, as well as updated apps and internals with the most recent GNU/Linux technologies. Ubuntu 21.04 "Hirsute Hippo" is supported for only nine months, until January 2022, so you might want to upgrade to a new release, Ubuntu 21.10 in this case, which is supported for another nine months, until July 2022.
Hashbrown – Simple Tool to Verify Your Downloads By Checking File Hash
To verify downloaded packages, we do hash checks. And Hashbrown is a simple graphical tool to generate or verify file hash in Linux Desktop. Software developers often provide cryptographic hashes along with downloads, for users to ensure the file or program matches the source. Usually, they are MD5, SHA-1, and SHA-256 hashes.
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 40 min ago
3 hours 15 sec ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 19 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago