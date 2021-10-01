IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Shares ― Special edition: Red Hat Summit 2021 Virtual Experience recap
After a successful first run as a virtual event last year, Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience garnered more than 43,712* session views globally in 2021. Spread out over a couple of two-day events in April and June, this year’s Summit was all about offering attendees a way to "open your perspective."
The two-part event included 177 keynotes, breakouts, demos, and featured sessions, and 76 "Ask the Experts" sessions—all of which are available on demand for one year after their air dates. We also had five special guests—actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kumail Nanjiani, musicians Ben Folds and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and philanthropist Mick Ebeling—the Open Source Arcade, the #RHSummit photo maker, the "Code is open" challenge, the Open Neighborhood digital expo hall, and lots of news. And it wouldn’t be Red Hat Summit without a ton of Red Hat swag available from the Cool Stuff Store.
In this special edition of Red Hat Shares, check out highlights from the virtual event, including featured keynotes, the top 10 sessions, our Red Hat Innovation Awards winners, and more.
AlmaLinux Foundation chair says he stepped down to highlight value of community status
Igor Seletskiy, the founder of the AlmaLinux distro created in December 2020 as an alternative to CentOS, has explained that he stepped down as chair of the AlmaLinux Foundation in an effort to strengthen its community status - though his company still dominates the board.
AlmaLinux is one of several distros to have sprung up, or demanded renewed attention, in the aftermath of Red Hat's decision to make CentOS a late preview of what will become Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) rather than a binary-compatible rebuild. Other contenders include Rocky Linux, founded by an original co-founder of CentOS, and Oracle Linux. AlmaLinux originated as a project of CloudLinux, a company and commercial distro which already tracked RHEL, and of which Seletskiy is CEO.
Embracing open culture: Fostering innovation and resilience through organizational change
The increasing popularity of hybrid work arrangements has many organizations looking for new organizational and cultural strategies.
On top of this, the ability to quickly adapt and innovate is increasingly critical to many organizations’ survival, but innovation is unpredictable and something you can neither plan for nor control.
So what are leaders to do? How can you help new hybrid teams work together productively? How can you retain existing talent and attract new people to your organization? How can you encourage more rapid innovations and harness them more effectively?
By deliberately reshaping your organizational culture to a more open model, you can create the conditions that enable more effective hybrid teams and increase individual engagement while also encouraging innovation, flexibility and growth.
Emotional intelligence: 6 powerful phrases of future CIOs | The Enterprisers Project
The events of the last year and a half have proven how essential emotional intelligence is for CIOs leading their technology organizations through challenging times. “The requirements to lead through complexity and ambiguity, while using more influence rather than formal roles of position and authority, continue to grow,” says Noelle Akins, leadership coach and founder of Akins & Associates. High-EQ leadership is no longer an option; it’s mandatory for success.
Emotional intelligence is evidenced in the way individuals behave and – just as importantly – the way they speak. “Quite simply, words matter,” says Patrick Malone, director of American University’s Key Executive Leadership Programs and author of "Leading with Love and Laughter: Letting Go and Getting Real at Work." “The way we communicate is the most impactful tool for building trust and bonds with our colleagues.”
Earlier this year, we shared some simple yet effective phrases that CIOs and IT leaders use to practice and demonstrate their emotional intelligence. “A key aspect of emotional intelligence is relationship management,” says Dr. Sunni Lampasso, consulting psychologist, executive coach, and founder of Shaping Success. “The ability to communicate clearly and openly helps to establish credibility and build trust.”
KaOS 2021.10
Today KDE is celebrating its 25th anniversary, to commemorate that event, KaOS is releasing the 2021.10 ISO, including the latest Plasma 5.23.0. For installer Calamares there are three major changes. Biggest one is the addition of a bootloader selection module. For UEFI installs it is now possible to select between systemd-boot, rEFInd or no bootloader, all presented in a nice, QML based GUI. Second change is the addition of an interactive keyboard preview in the keyboard setup page. And third is the porting of the License page to QML.
OpenBSD 7.0
This is a partial list of new features and systems included in OpenBSD 7.0. For a comprehensive list, see the changelog leading to 7.0. Also: OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 21.04 to Ubuntu 21.10, Here's How
Dubbed Impish Indri, Ubuntu 21.10 introduces several new features and improvements, such as Linux kernel 5.13 for better hardware support, GNOME 40 desktop environment, Wayland session enabled for NVIDIA GPU users, as well as updated apps and internals with the most recent GNU/Linux technologies. Ubuntu 21.04 "Hirsute Hippo" is supported for only nine months, until January 2022, so you might want to upgrade to a new release, Ubuntu 21.10 in this case, which is supported for another nine months, until July 2022.
Hashbrown – Simple Tool to Verify Your Downloads By Checking File Hash
To verify downloaded packages, we do hash checks. And Hashbrown is a simple graphical tool to generate or verify file hash in Linux Desktop. Software developers often provide cryptographic hashes along with downloads, for users to ensure the file or program matches the source. Usually, they are MD5, SHA-1, and SHA-256 hashes.
