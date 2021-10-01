After a successful first run as a virtual event last year, Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience garnered more than 43,712* session views globally in 2021. Spread out over a couple of two-day events in April and June, this year’s Summit was all about offering attendees a way to "open your perspective."

The two-part event included 177 keynotes, breakouts, demos, and featured sessions, and 76 "Ask the Experts" sessions—all of which are available on demand for one year after their air dates. We also had five special guests—actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kumail Nanjiani, musicians Ben Folds and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and philanthropist Mick Ebeling—the Open Source Arcade, the #RHSummit photo maker, the "Code is open" challenge, the Open Neighborhood digital expo hall, and lots of news. And it wouldn’t be Red Hat Summit without a ton of Red Hat swag available from the Cool Stuff Store.

In this special edition of Red Hat Shares, check out highlights from the virtual event, including featured keynotes, the top 10 sessions, our Red Hat Innovation Awards winners, and more.