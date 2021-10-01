Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Development
  • Qt Creator 6 Beta Released With Updated C++ Code Model, Binaries Built Against Qt 6.2 - Phoronix

    With Qt 6.2 LTS having shipped at the end of September, The Qt Company is now turning their attention to Qt Creator 6 as the next version of their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.

    Qt Creator 6.0 Beta is out this morning as the first public test release of this Qt/C++ IDE. Qt Creator 6 Beta has moved launching of external processes to a separate server process for better handling on Linux and the C++ code model is re-based to that from LLVM 13.

  • Qt Creator 6 Beta released
  • 5 common bugs in C programming and how to fix them | Opensource.com

    Even the best programmers can create programming bugs. Depending on what your program does, these bugs could introduce security vulnerabilities, cause the program to crash, or create unexpected behavior.

    The C programming language sometimes gets a bad reputation because it is not memory safe like more recent programming languages, including Rust. But with a little extra code, you can avoid the most common and most serious C programming bugs.

  • Steinar H. Gunderson: Apache bug with mpm-itk

    It seems there's a bug in Apache 2.4.49 (or newer) and mpm-itk; any forked child will segfault instead of exiting cleanly. This is, well, aesthetically not nice, and also causes problems with exit hooks for certain modules not being run.

  • [Older] Creating a Python Makefile - Earthly Blog

    Even though Python is regarded as an interpreted language and the files need not be compiled separately, many developers are unaware that you can still use make to automate different parts of developing a Python project, like running tests, cleaning builds, and installing dependencies. It’s honestly an underutilized function, and by integrating it into your routine, you can save time and avoid errors.

    make is a commonplace tool in the world of software development, especially compiled languages like C or C++. It is a tool which controls the generation of executable and other non-source files from a program’s source file. It can automate the process of building software by tracking its dependencies and compiling the program only when the dependencies change.

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Mageia (golang, grilo, mediawiki, plib, python-flask-restx, python-mpmath, thunderbird, and xstream/xmlpull/mxparser), Oracle (389-ds-base, grafana, httpd:2.4, kernel, libxml2, and openssl), Red Hat (httpd), and SUSE (kernel).

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 412
KaOS 2021.10

Today KDE is celebrating its 25th anniversary, to commemorate that event, KaOS is releasing the 2021.10 ISO, including the latest Plasma 5.23.0. For installer Calamares there are three major changes. Biggest one is the addition of a bootloader selection module. For UEFI installs it is now possible to select between systemd-boot, rEFInd or no bootloader, all presented in a nice, QML based GUI. Second change is the addition of an interactive keyboard preview in the keyboard setup page. And third is the porting of the License page to QML. Read more

OpenBSD 7.0

This is a partial list of new features and systems included in OpenBSD 7.0. For a comprehensive list, see the changelog leading to 7.0. Read more Also: OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support

You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 21.04 to Ubuntu 21.10, Here's How

Dubbed Impish Indri, Ubuntu 21.10 introduces several new features and improvements, such as Linux kernel 5.13 for better hardware support, GNOME 40 desktop environment, Wayland session enabled for NVIDIA GPU users, as well as updated apps and internals with the most recent GNU/Linux technologies. Ubuntu 21.04 "Hirsute Hippo" is supported for only nine months, until January 2022, so you might want to upgrade to a new release, Ubuntu 21.10 in this case, which is supported for another nine months, until July 2022. Read more

Hashbrown – Simple Tool to Verify Your Downloads By Checking File Hash

To verify downloaded packages, we do hash checks. And Hashbrown is a simple graphical tool to generate or verify file hash in Linux Desktop. Software developers often provide cryptographic hashes along with downloads, for users to ensure the file or program matches the source. Usually, they are MD5, SHA-1, and SHA-256 hashes. Read more

