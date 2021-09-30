Respin of openSUSE Leap Images are Coming
In response to feedback from openSUSE users, Leap is expecting to have regular rebuilds of the distribution on a quarterly or as needed basis soon.
These respins, which rebuild the ISO image, will receive openQA testing and have a rhythmic release now that the setup process is complete.
These respins allow users to take advantage of the latest bug fixes and updates immediately, which reduces the bandwidth for online updates after an installation of the General Availability (GA) release. Amended ISO images can update packages like GRUB and shim to improve these bootloader and firmware packages for users.
The updated ISO images, which contain a number extension in the filename like 15.3-X to distinguish from the GA release, will have a different checksum than the previously released images. The old ISO image found on get.opensuse.org will be removed and replaced with an up-to-date respin image.
Programming Leftovers
With Qt 6.2 LTS having shipped at the end of September, The Qt Company is now turning their attention to Qt Creator 6 as the next version of their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.
Qt Creator 6.0 Beta is out this morning as the first public test release of this Qt/C++ IDE. Qt Creator 6 Beta has moved launching of external processes to a separate server process for better handling on Linux and the C++ code model is re-based to that from LLVM 13.
Even the best programmers can create programming bugs. Depending on what your program does, these bugs could introduce security vulnerabilities, cause the program to crash, or create unexpected behavior.
The C programming language sometimes gets a bad reputation because it is not memory safe like more recent programming languages, including Rust. But with a little extra code, you can avoid the most common and most serious C programming bugs.
It seems there's a bug in Apache 2.4.49 (or newer) and mpm-itk; any forked child will segfault instead of exiting cleanly. This is, well, aesthetically not nice, and also causes problems with exit hooks for certain modules not being run.
Even though Python is regarded as an interpreted language and the files need not be compiled separately, many developers are unaware that you can still use make to automate different parts of developing a Python project, like running tests, cleaning builds, and installing dependencies. It’s honestly an underutilized function, and by integrating it into your routine, you can save time and avoid errors.
make is a commonplace tool in the world of software development, especially compiled languages like C or C++. It is a tool which controls the generation of executable and other non-source files from a program’s source file. It can automate the process of building software by tracking its dependencies and compiling the program only when the dependencies change.
Security updates have been issued by Mageia (golang, grilo, mediawiki, plib, python-flask-restx, python-mpmath, thunderbird, and xstream/xmlpull/mxparser), Oracle (389-ds-base, grafana, httpd:2.4, kernel, libxml2, and openssl), Red Hat (httpd), and SUSE (kernel).
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
After a successful first run as a virtual event last year, Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience garnered more than 43,712* session views globally in 2021. Spread out over a couple of two-day events in April and June, this year’s Summit was all about offering attendees a way to "open your perspective."
The two-part event included 177 keynotes, breakouts, demos, and featured sessions, and 76 "Ask the Experts" sessions—all of which are available on demand for one year after their air dates. We also had five special guests—actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kumail Nanjiani, musicians Ben Folds and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and philanthropist Mick Ebeling—the Open Source Arcade, the #RHSummit photo maker, the "Code is open" challenge, the Open Neighborhood digital expo hall, and lots of news. And it wouldn’t be Red Hat Summit without a ton of Red Hat swag available from the Cool Stuff Store.
In this special edition of Red Hat Shares, check out highlights from the virtual event, including featured keynotes, the top 10 sessions, our Red Hat Innovation Awards winners, and more.
Igor Seletskiy, the founder of the AlmaLinux distro created in December 2020 as an alternative to CentOS, has explained that he stepped down as chair of the AlmaLinux Foundation in an effort to strengthen its community status - though his company still dominates the board.
AlmaLinux is one of several distros to have sprung up, or demanded renewed attention, in the aftermath of Red Hat's decision to make CentOS a late preview of what will become Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) rather than a binary-compatible rebuild. Other contenders include Rocky Linux, founded by an original co-founder of CentOS, and Oracle Linux. AlmaLinux originated as a project of CloudLinux, a company and commercial distro which already tracked RHEL, and of which Seletskiy is CEO.
The increasing popularity of hybrid work arrangements has many organizations looking for new organizational and cultural strategies.
On top of this, the ability to quickly adapt and innovate is increasingly critical to many organizations’ survival, but innovation is unpredictable and something you can neither plan for nor control.
So what are leaders to do? How can you help new hybrid teams work together productively? How can you retain existing talent and attract new people to your organization? How can you encourage more rapid innovations and harness them more effectively?
By deliberately reshaping your organizational culture to a more open model, you can create the conditions that enable more effective hybrid teams and increase individual engagement while also encouraging innovation, flexibility and growth.
The events of the last year and a half have proven how essential emotional intelligence is for CIOs leading their technology organizations through challenging times. “The requirements to lead through complexity and ambiguity, while using more influence rather than formal roles of position and authority, continue to grow,” says Noelle Akins, leadership coach and founder of Akins & Associates. High-EQ leadership is no longer an option; it’s mandatory for success.
Emotional intelligence is evidenced in the way individuals behave and – just as importantly – the way they speak. “Quite simply, words matter,” says Patrick Malone, director of American University’s Key Executive Leadership Programs and author of "Leading with Love and Laughter: Letting Go and Getting Real at Work." “The way we communicate is the most impactful tool for building trust and bonds with our colleagues.”
Earlier this year, we shared some simple yet effective phrases that CIOs and IT leaders use to practice and demonstrate their emotional intelligence. “A key aspect of emotional intelligence is relationship management,” says Dr. Sunni Lampasso, consulting psychologist, executive coach, and founder of Shaping Success. “The ability to communicate clearly and openly helps to establish credibility and build trust.”
Video/Audiocasts: New GNU/Linux Videos and BSDNow Episode
Let's build out the perfect Linux Desktop and document it as we go, so you can use Linux faster, better, and more efficiently.
EVICIV was awesome and sent me over a brand new Raspberry Pi display so that I could review it, and that's exactly what I did. In this video, I'll give you my thoughts on this display and whether or not I can recommend it.
52pi sent their 19" Raspberry Pi rack mount over to the studio, so as always I gave it a full review. In this video, I'll talk about the pros and the cons so you can make a decision for yourself as far as if this product will fit your Pi-server use-case.
I recently had a chance to chat with Benny Vasquez, who was recently named the Chair of the Board of Directors for AlmaLinux OS. In this conversation, we chat about some of the things that led to the creation of AlmaLinux itself, the community-focused and inclusive nature of the project, the new board position, and more!
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which whistles are blown, audio is twitched...
J language working on OpenBSD, Comparing FreeBSD GELI and OpenZFS encrypted pools, What is FreeBSD, actually?, OpenBSD's pledge and unveil from Python, and more.
