Windows error screen on display at UK A&E • The Register
There may be no better place for Windows to seek comfort in desperate times than the UK's National Health Service (NHS) – and sure enough a good old fashioned blue screen of death has popped up an A&E waiting room.
The borkage was spotted by a Register reader attending the Accident & Emergency department of a city hospital in the north of Britain.
The screen would normally have info on COVID-19 rules, and display the wait times for the various ticket numbers (in order) dished out by the nurses who do triage when you enter A&E. Instead, it appears that Windows has simply given up the ghost.
Google's VirusTotal reports that 95% of ransomware spotted targets Windows
Google's VirusTotal service showing that 95 per cent of ransomware malware identified by its systems targets Windows.
VirusTotal, acquired by Google in 2012, operates a malware scanning service that can be used manually or via an API, to analyze suspicious files. The team collected data between January 2020 and August this year to investigate how ransomware is evolving. VirusTotal receives over two million suspicious files per day from 232 countries, it said, placing it in a strong position to analyse the problem.
Ongoing Cyber Threats to U.S. Water and Wastewater Systems Sector Facilities
CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the National Security Agency (NSA) have released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) that details ongoing cyber threats to U.S. Water and Wastewater Systems (WWS) Sector. This activity—which includes cyber intrusions leading to ransomware attacks—threatens the ability of WWS facilities to provide clean, potable water to, and effectively manage the wastewater of, their communities. The joint CSA provides extensive mitigations and resources to assist WWS Sector facilities in strengthening operational resilience and cybersecurity practices.
Far-right Missouri Governor threatens criminal charges against reporter for telling the state about a security vulnerability.
Far-right lunatic Missouri Governor Mike Parson threatens criminal charges against reporters who found that the state’s IT department was so incompetent that over 100,000 state employee Social Security numbers were embedded in the HTML source code of the state’s website.
Implementing form filling and accessibility in the Firefox PDF viewer
Last year, during lockdown, many discovered the importance of PDF forms when having to deal remotely with administrations and large organizations like banks. Firefox supported displaying PDF forms, but it didn’t support filling them: users had to print them, fill them by hand, and scan them back to digital form. We decided it was time to reinvest in the PDF viewer (PDF.js) and support filling PDF forms within Firefox to make our users’ lives easier.
While we invested more time in the PDF viewer, we also went through the backlog of work and prioritized improving the accessibility of our PDF reader for users of assistive technologies. Below we’ll describe how we implemented the form support, improved accessibility, and made sure we had no regressions along the way.
Respin of openSUSE Leap Images are Coming
In response to feedback from openSUSE users, Leap is expecting to have regular rebuilds of the distribution on a quarterly or as needed basis soon. These respins, which rebuild the ISO image, will receive openQA testing and have a rhythmic release now that the setup process is complete. These respins allow users to take advantage of the latest bug fixes and updates immediately, which reduces the bandwidth for online updates after an installation of the General Availability (GA) release. Amended ISO images can update packages like GRUB and shim to improve these bootloader and firmware packages for users. The updated ISO images, which contain a number extension in the filename like 15.3-X to distinguish from the GA release, will have a different checksum than the previously released images. The old ISO image found on get.opensuse.org will be removed and replaced with an up-to-date respin image. Also: openSUSE Leap ISOs To See Regular Respins For Integrating Latest Updates - Phoronix
