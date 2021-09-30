Language Selection

xorg-server 21.0.99.902

Graphics/Benchmarks

This is the second release candidate of Xorg 21.1.0 release.
We have a number of fixes since the first RC.

Alex Richardson (1):
       dix/privates.c: Avoid undefined behaviour after realloc()

Mario Kleiner (6):
       xfree86: Avoid crash in xf86RandR12CrtcSetGamma() memcpy path.
       xfree86: Let xf86RandR12CrtcComputeGamma() deal with non-power-of-2 sizes.
       Revert "modesetting: Only use GAMMA_LUT if its size is 1024"
       modesetting: Enable GAMMA_LUT for lut's with up to 4096 slots.
       modesetting: Handle mixed VRR and non-VRR display setups better.
       modesetting: Consider RandR primary output for selectioh of sync crtc.

Olivier Fourdan (1):
       glamor: Fix leak in glamor_build_program()

Povilas Kanapickas (1):
       xserver 21.1 RC 2

Ray Strode (1):
       xkb: Drop check for XkbSetMapResizeTypes

nerdopolis (1):
       xf86: Accept devices with the 'simpledrm' driver.

git tag: xorg-server-21.0.99.902

Also: X.Org Server 21.1 RC2 Brings Fix For Mixed VRR/Non-VRR Multi-Monitor Setups - Phoronix

Respin of openSUSE Leap Images are Coming

In response to feedback from openSUSE users, Leap is expecting to have regular rebuilds of the distribution on a quarterly or as needed basis soon. These respins, which rebuild the ISO image, will receive openQA testing and have a rhythmic release now that the setup process is complete. These respins allow users to take advantage of the latest bug fixes and updates immediately, which reduces the bandwidth for online updates after an installation of the General Availability (GA) release. Amended ISO images can update packages like GRUB and shim to improve these bootloader and firmware packages for users. The updated ISO images, which contain a number extension in the filename like 15.3-X to distinguish from the GA release, will have a different checksum than the previously released images. The old ISO image found on get.opensuse.org will be removed and replaced with an up-to-date respin image. Read more Also: openSUSE Leap ISOs To See Regular Respins For Integrating Latest Updates - Phoronix

Programming Leftovers

  • Qt Creator 6 Beta Released With Updated C++ Code Model, Binaries Built Against Qt 6.2 - Phoronix

    With Qt 6.2 LTS having shipped at the end of September, The Qt Company is now turning their attention to Qt Creator 6 as the next version of their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment. Qt Creator 6.0 Beta is out this morning as the first public test release of this Qt/C++ IDE. Qt Creator 6 Beta has moved launching of external processes to a separate server process for better handling on Linux and the C++ code model is re-based to that from LLVM 13.

  • Qt Creator 6 Beta released
  • 5 common bugs in C programming and how to fix them | Opensource.com

    Even the best programmers can create programming bugs. Depending on what your program does, these bugs could introduce security vulnerabilities, cause the program to crash, or create unexpected behavior. The C programming language sometimes gets a bad reputation because it is not memory safe like more recent programming languages, including Rust. But with a little extra code, you can avoid the most common and most serious C programming bugs.

  • Steinar H. Gunderson: Apache bug with mpm-itk

    It seems there's a bug in Apache 2.4.49 (or newer) and mpm-itk; any forked child will segfault instead of exiting cleanly. This is, well, aesthetically not nice, and also causes problems with exit hooks for certain modules not being run.

  • [Older] Creating a Python Makefile - Earthly Blog

    Even though Python is regarded as an interpreted language and the files need not be compiled separately, many developers are unaware that you can still use make to automate different parts of developing a Python project, like running tests, cleaning builds, and installing dependencies. It’s honestly an underutilized function, and by integrating it into your routine, you can save time and avoid errors. make is a commonplace tool in the world of software development, especially compiled languages like C or C++. It is a tool which controls the generation of executable and other non-source files from a program’s source file. It can automate the process of building software by tracking its dependencies and compiling the program only when the dependencies change.

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Mageia (golang, grilo, mediawiki, plib, python-flask-restx, python-mpmath, thunderbird, and xstream/xmlpull/mxparser), Oracle (389-ds-base, grafana, httpd:2.4, kernel, libxml2, and openssl), Red Hat (httpd), and SUSE (kernel).

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 412

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Red Hat Shares ― Special edition: Red Hat Summit 2021 Virtual Experience recap

    After a successful first run as a virtual event last year, Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience garnered more than 43,712* session views globally in 2021. Spread out over a couple of two-day events in April and June, this year’s Summit was all about offering attendees a way to "open your perspective." The two-part event included 177 keynotes, breakouts, demos, and featured sessions, and 76 "Ask the Experts" sessions—all of which are available on demand for one year after their air dates. We also had five special guests—actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kumail Nanjiani, musicians Ben Folds and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and philanthropist Mick Ebeling—the Open Source Arcade, the #RHSummit photo maker, the "Code is open" challenge, the Open Neighborhood digital expo hall, and lots of news. And it wouldn’t be Red Hat Summit without a ton of Red Hat swag available from the Cool Stuff Store. In this special edition of Red Hat Shares, check out highlights from the virtual event, including featured keynotes, the top 10 sessions, our Red Hat Innovation Awards winners, and more.

  • AlmaLinux Foundation chair says he stepped down to highlight value of community status

    Igor Seletskiy, the founder of the AlmaLinux distro created in December 2020 as an alternative to CentOS, has explained that he stepped down as chair of the AlmaLinux Foundation in an effort to strengthen its community status - though his company still dominates the board. AlmaLinux is one of several distros to have sprung up, or demanded renewed attention, in the aftermath of Red Hat's decision to make CentOS a late preview of what will become Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) rather than a binary-compatible rebuild. Other contenders include Rocky Linux, founded by an original co-founder of CentOS, and Oracle Linux. AlmaLinux originated as a project of CloudLinux, a company and commercial distro which already tracked RHEL, and of which Seletskiy is CEO.

  • Embracing open culture: Fostering innovation and resilience through organizational change

    The increasing popularity of hybrid work arrangements has many organizations looking for new organizational and cultural strategies. On top of this, the ability to quickly adapt and innovate is increasingly critical to many organizations’ survival, but innovation is unpredictable and something you can neither plan for nor control. So what are leaders to do? How can you help new hybrid teams work together productively? How can you retain existing talent and attract new people to your organization? How can you encourage more rapid innovations and harness them more effectively? By deliberately reshaping your organizational culture to a more open model, you can create the conditions that enable more effective hybrid teams and increase individual engagement while also encouraging innovation, flexibility and growth.

  • Emotional intelligence: 6 powerful phrases of future CIOs | The Enterprisers Project

    The events of the last year and a half have proven how essential emotional intelligence is for CIOs leading their technology organizations through challenging times. “The requirements to lead through complexity and ambiguity, while using more influence rather than formal roles of position and authority, continue to grow,” says Noelle Akins, leadership coach and founder of Akins & Associates. High-EQ leadership is no longer an option; it’s mandatory for success. Emotional intelligence is evidenced in the way individuals behave and – just as importantly – the way they speak. “Quite simply, words matter,” says Patrick Malone, director of American University’s Key Executive Leadership Programs and author of "Leading with Love and Laughter: Letting Go and Getting Real at Work." “The way we communicate is the most impactful tool for building trust and bonds with our colleagues.” Earlier this year, we shared some simple yet effective phrases that CIOs and IT leaders use to practice and demonstrate their emotional intelligence. “A key aspect of emotional intelligence is relationship management,” says Dr. Sunni Lampasso, consulting psychologist, executive coach, and founder of Shaping Success. “The ability to communicate clearly and openly helps to establish credibility and build trust.”

Video/Audiocasts: New GNU/Linux Videos and BSDNow Episode

