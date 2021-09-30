today's howtos
Persistent Live USB vs. Full Linux install on a USB drive | FOSS Linux
Live USB is a fascinating way of testing out any Linux distro without modifying or making changes to your computer. Unknown to many, there is data persistency mode in the Live session. So you can make some changes and save the file to your Universal Serial Bus (USB) drive. The data will remain still even after powering off the live session.
You can run a test drive on installing the distro to your USB drive after testing out the live session instead of the internal hard drive. Accordingly, there are two more test-driving a Linux distro – Persistent Live USB drive and Full distro install USB drive.
The two methods will still allow you to boot Linux from a USB drive and save your data. Some may be thinking about the differences between the two methods and which one you should opt for.
How To Install Franz Messaging on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Franz Messaging on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Franz is a third-party powerful application that allows users to access various social media accounts. This app supports 14 messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Slack, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Telegram, Google Hangouts, Skype, Discord, and Skype are currently supported with more to follow soon. Franz is available for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Franz Messaging on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to chat in Twitch streams on the Linux desktop with Chatterino
Before we can go over how to use Chatterino to chat with your favorite Twitch streamers on the Linux desktop, you’ll need to install it on your computer. To start the installation, open up a terminal window on the Linux desktop.
You can open up a terminal window on the Linux desktop by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T on the keyboard. Or, search for “Terminal” in the app menu. When the terminal window is open and ready to use, follow the installation instructions below that corresponds with the Linux OS you use to get Chatterino up and running.
How to Transfer Files Between Linux, Android, and iOS Using qrcp
File-sharing apps make it easier to transfer files between mobile devices and computers. But while these apps generally work well, they tend to cause compatibility issues with certain platforms owing to their limitations.
This is where qrcp comes in. Qrcp is a file transfer utility that works via the terminal and relies on Wi-Fi to carry out file transfer. As a result, you can use it to share files between any computer and mobile phone, irrespective of their operating systems.
Here's a guide detailing qrcp and the steps to use it for transferring files between your Linux computer and a mobile device.
How to Set Date and Time on Rocky Linux 8 Desktop and Server
Here are the two ways to set a date and time on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux using the command terminal and graphical user interface.
There are many processes on the Linux operating system that requires the correct system date and time. Also, to update the system properly and other processes like cronjobs we must need the up-to-date time & date. However, Linux or any other OS automatically syncs the system time from the server, in case not or you want to change the timezone manually then let’s explore how to do that.
How to install Devuan - Unixcop
Let’s see how to install Devuan, a Debian GNU/Linux fork free of systemd as is main feature. This is the first article of a series of two on installing Devuan
Configure Gitlab to use Gmail SMTP for Outbound Mails - kifarunix.com
This tutorial will describe how to configure Gitlab to use Gmail SMTP for Outbound mails. In our previous tutorials, we learnt how to install and setup Gitlab CE.
Deploying and Running BCC in Your Kubernetes Cluster
In 2021, extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) is becoming an increasingly popular tool for DevOps professionals and backend engineers alike—and rightly so. Using eBPF you can deliver features and experiences instantaneously by instrumenting directly from the kernel. And fortunately, kernel versions are at a great place making it easier for engineers to deliver these solutions to the masses.
Respin of openSUSE Leap Images are Coming
In response to feedback from openSUSE users, Leap is expecting to have regular rebuilds of the distribution on a quarterly or as needed basis soon. These respins, which rebuild the ISO image, will receive openQA testing and have a rhythmic release now that the setup process is complete. These respins allow users to take advantage of the latest bug fixes and updates immediately, which reduces the bandwidth for online updates after an installation of the General Availability (GA) release. Amended ISO images can update packages like GRUB and shim to improve these bootloader and firmware packages for users. The updated ISO images, which contain a number extension in the filename like 15.3-X to distinguish from the GA release, will have a different checksum than the previously released images. The old ISO image found on get.opensuse.org will be removed and replaced with an up-to-date respin image. Also: openSUSE Leap ISOs To See Regular Respins For Integrating Latest Updates - Phoronix
Programming Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Video/Audiocasts: New GNU/Linux Videos and BSDNow Episode
