Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 15th of October 2021 12:08:27 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Persistent Live USB vs. Full Linux install on a USB drive | FOSS Linux

    Live USB is a fascinating way of testing out any Linux distro without modifying or making changes to your computer. Unknown to many, there is data persistency mode in the Live session. So you can make some changes and save the file to your Universal Serial Bus (USB) drive. The data will remain still even after powering off the live session.

    You can run a test drive on installing the distro to your USB drive after testing out the live session instead of the internal hard drive. Accordingly, there are two more test-driving a Linux distro – Persistent Live USB drive and Full distro install USB drive.

    The two methods will still allow you to boot Linux from a USB drive and save your data. Some may be thinking about the differences between the two methods and which one you should opt for.

  • How To Install Franz Messaging on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Franz Messaging on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Franz is a third-party powerful application that allows users to access various social media accounts. This app supports 14 messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Slack, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Telegram, Google Hangouts, Skype, Discord, and Skype are currently supported with more to follow soon. Franz is available for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Franz Messaging on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to chat in Twitch streams on the Linux desktop with Chatterino

    Before we can go over how to use Chatterino to chat with your favorite Twitch streamers on the Linux desktop, you’ll need to install it on your computer. To start the installation, open up a terminal window on the Linux desktop.

    You can open up a terminal window on the Linux desktop by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T on the keyboard. Or, search for “Terminal” in the app menu. When the terminal window is open and ready to use, follow the installation instructions below that corresponds with the Linux OS you use to get Chatterino up and running.

  • How to Transfer Files Between Linux, Android, and iOS Using qrcp

    File-sharing apps make it easier to transfer files between mobile devices and computers. But while these apps generally work well, they tend to cause compatibility issues with certain platforms owing to their limitations.

    This is where qrcp comes in. Qrcp is a file transfer utility that works via the terminal and relies on Wi-Fi to carry out file transfer. As a result, you can use it to share files between any computer and mobile phone, irrespective of their operating systems.

    Here's a guide detailing qrcp and the steps to use it for transferring files between your Linux computer and a mobile device.

  • How to Set Date and Time on Rocky Linux 8 Desktop and Server

    Here are the two ways to set a date and time on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux using the command terminal and graphical user interface.

    There are many processes on the Linux operating system that requires the correct system date and time. Also, to update the system properly and other processes like cronjobs we must need the up-to-date time & date. However, Linux or any other OS automatically syncs the system time from the server, in case not or you want to change the timezone manually then let’s explore how to do that.

  • How to install Devuan - Unixcop

    Let’s see how to install Devuan, a Debian GNU/Linux fork free of systemd as is main feature. This is the first article of a series of two on installing Devuan

  • Configure Gitlab to use Gmail SMTP for Outbound Mails - kifarunix.com

    This tutorial will describe how to configure Gitlab to use Gmail SMTP for Outbound mails. In our previous tutorials, we learnt how to install and setup Gitlab CE.

  • Deploying and Running BCC in Your Kubernetes Cluster

    In 2021, extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) is becoming an increasingly popular tool for DevOps professionals and backend engineers alike—and rightly so. Using eBPF you can deliver features and experiences instantaneously by instrumenting directly from the kernel. And fortunately, kernel versions are at a great place making it easier for engineers to deliver these solutions to the masses.

Respin of openSUSE Leap Images are Coming

In response to feedback from openSUSE users, Leap is expecting to have regular rebuilds of the distribution on a quarterly or as needed basis soon. These respins, which rebuild the ISO image, will receive openQA testing and have a rhythmic release now that the setup process is complete. These respins allow users to take advantage of the latest bug fixes and updates immediately, which reduces the bandwidth for online updates after an installation of the General Availability (GA) release. Amended ISO images can update packages like GRUB and shim to improve these bootloader and firmware packages for users. The updated ISO images, which contain a number extension in the filename like 15.3-X to distinguish from the GA release, will have a different checksum than the previously released images. The old ISO image found on get.opensuse.org will be removed and replaced with an up-to-date respin image. Read more Also: openSUSE Leap ISOs To See Regular Respins For Integrating Latest Updates - Phoronix

Programming Leftovers

  • Qt Creator 6 Beta Released With Updated C++ Code Model, Binaries Built Against Qt 6.2 - Phoronix

    With Qt 6.2 LTS having shipped at the end of September, The Qt Company is now turning their attention to Qt Creator 6 as the next version of their Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment. Qt Creator 6.0 Beta is out this morning as the first public test release of this Qt/C++ IDE. Qt Creator 6 Beta has moved launching of external processes to a separate server process for better handling on Linux and the C++ code model is re-based to that from LLVM 13.

  • Qt Creator 6 Beta released
  • 5 common bugs in C programming and how to fix them | Opensource.com

    Even the best programmers can create programming bugs. Depending on what your program does, these bugs could introduce security vulnerabilities, cause the program to crash, or create unexpected behavior. The C programming language sometimes gets a bad reputation because it is not memory safe like more recent programming languages, including Rust. But with a little extra code, you can avoid the most common and most serious C programming bugs.

  • Steinar H. Gunderson: Apache bug with mpm-itk

    It seems there's a bug in Apache 2.4.49 (or newer) and mpm-itk; any forked child will segfault instead of exiting cleanly. This is, well, aesthetically not nice, and also causes problems with exit hooks for certain modules not being run.

  • [Older] Creating a Python Makefile - Earthly Blog

    Even though Python is regarded as an interpreted language and the files need not be compiled separately, many developers are unaware that you can still use make to automate different parts of developing a Python project, like running tests, cleaning builds, and installing dependencies. It’s honestly an underutilized function, and by integrating it into your routine, you can save time and avoid errors. make is a commonplace tool in the world of software development, especially compiled languages like C or C++. It is a tool which controls the generation of executable and other non-source files from a program’s source file. It can automate the process of building software by tracking its dependencies and compiling the program only when the dependencies change.

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Mageia (golang, grilo, mediawiki, plib, python-flask-restx, python-mpmath, thunderbird, and xstream/xmlpull/mxparser), Oracle (389-ds-base, grafana, httpd:2.4, kernel, libxml2, and openssl), Red Hat (httpd), and SUSE (kernel).

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 412

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Red Hat Shares ― Special edition: Red Hat Summit 2021 Virtual Experience recap

    After a successful first run as a virtual event last year, Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience garnered more than 43,712* session views globally in 2021. Spread out over a couple of two-day events in April and June, this year’s Summit was all about offering attendees a way to "open your perspective." The two-part event included 177 keynotes, breakouts, demos, and featured sessions, and 76 "Ask the Experts" sessions—all of which are available on demand for one year after their air dates. We also had five special guests—actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kumail Nanjiani, musicians Ben Folds and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, and philanthropist Mick Ebeling—the Open Source Arcade, the #RHSummit photo maker, the "Code is open" challenge, the Open Neighborhood digital expo hall, and lots of news. And it wouldn’t be Red Hat Summit without a ton of Red Hat swag available from the Cool Stuff Store. In this special edition of Red Hat Shares, check out highlights from the virtual event, including featured keynotes, the top 10 sessions, our Red Hat Innovation Awards winners, and more.

  • AlmaLinux Foundation chair says he stepped down to highlight value of community status

    Igor Seletskiy, the founder of the AlmaLinux distro created in December 2020 as an alternative to CentOS, has explained that he stepped down as chair of the AlmaLinux Foundation in an effort to strengthen its community status - though his company still dominates the board. AlmaLinux is one of several distros to have sprung up, or demanded renewed attention, in the aftermath of Red Hat's decision to make CentOS a late preview of what will become Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) rather than a binary-compatible rebuild. Other contenders include Rocky Linux, founded by an original co-founder of CentOS, and Oracle Linux. AlmaLinux originated as a project of CloudLinux, a company and commercial distro which already tracked RHEL, and of which Seletskiy is CEO.

  • Embracing open culture: Fostering innovation and resilience through organizational change

    The increasing popularity of hybrid work arrangements has many organizations looking for new organizational and cultural strategies. On top of this, the ability to quickly adapt and innovate is increasingly critical to many organizations’ survival, but innovation is unpredictable and something you can neither plan for nor control. So what are leaders to do? How can you help new hybrid teams work together productively? How can you retain existing talent and attract new people to your organization? How can you encourage more rapid innovations and harness them more effectively? By deliberately reshaping your organizational culture to a more open model, you can create the conditions that enable more effective hybrid teams and increase individual engagement while also encouraging innovation, flexibility and growth.

  • Emotional intelligence: 6 powerful phrases of future CIOs | The Enterprisers Project

    The events of the last year and a half have proven how essential emotional intelligence is for CIOs leading their technology organizations through challenging times. “The requirements to lead through complexity and ambiguity, while using more influence rather than formal roles of position and authority, continue to grow,” says Noelle Akins, leadership coach and founder of Akins & Associates. High-EQ leadership is no longer an option; it’s mandatory for success. Emotional intelligence is evidenced in the way individuals behave and – just as importantly – the way they speak. “Quite simply, words matter,” says Patrick Malone, director of American University’s Key Executive Leadership Programs and author of "Leading with Love and Laughter: Letting Go and Getting Real at Work." “The way we communicate is the most impactful tool for building trust and bonds with our colleagues.” Earlier this year, we shared some simple yet effective phrases that CIOs and IT leaders use to practice and demonstrate their emotional intelligence. “A key aspect of emotional intelligence is relationship management,” says Dr. Sunni Lampasso, consulting psychologist, executive coach, and founder of Shaping Success. “The ability to communicate clearly and openly helps to establish credibility and build trust.”

Video/Audiocasts: New GNU/Linux Videos and BSDNow Episode

