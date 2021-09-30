Language Selection

Devices/Embedded With Android or Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 15th of October 2021 09:31:30 AM Filed under
Hardware
  • i.MX8M Mini based mini-PC starts at $305

    ICOP’s “EBOX-IMX8MM” embedded computer runs Android 9 or Linux on an i.MX8M Mini with up to 4GB LPDDR4 and 64GB eMMC plus 2x GbE, 3x USB, 4x COM, WiFi/BT, and a 12-36V input.

    Taiwan-based ICOP is primarily known for its embedded boards and systems based on x86 based CPUs from its sister company DM&P Group (DMP), as in its Vortex86EX-based Ebox-3100. Yet the company recently launched a compact embedded PC based on NXP’s i.MX8M Mini. The company announced the product back in May, and it recently began shipping from WDL Systems for $305 with 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, and the optional -40 to 80°C instead of the standard 0 to 60°C operating range.

  • Signage player taps Ryzen V2000 for video wall displays [Ed: They make is sound like Ubuntu is supported but any other GNU/Linux distro is not]

    Ibase has launched an “SI-334” signage player that runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000. There are 4x HDMI 2.0 ports with EDID and CEC plus 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.1 Gen2, and 3x M.2 with SIM.

    [...]

    The SI-334 runs Ubuntu or Win 10 IoT Enterprise on a choice of any of the four octa-core and hexa-core V2000 parts, ranging up to an octa-core, 2.9GHz/4.25GHz V2748. AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 advances to 7nm-fabricated Zen 2 CPU cores and doubles the multi-threaded performance-per-watt compared to the V1000. It also offers up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance, claims AMD. With its Radeon graphics with 6x or 7x compute units, graphics performance is claimed to be 40 percent higher.

  • Beelink U59 Celeron N5095 Jasper Lake mini PC ships with up to 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - CNX Software [Ed: This is not even competitive with ARM SBCs and "ships with Windows 10 Pro," so it's coming with malicious stuff]

    Beelink U59 is a Jasper Lake mini PC based on an Intel Celeron N5095 15W quad-core processor that ships with 8GB RAM and a 256 GB M.2 SSD for $279+ on Amazon or Banggood, or $349+ with 16GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD.

    The mini PC offers two 4K HDMI 2.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, WiFi 5, as well as four USB 3.0 ports, and supports one 2.5-inch SATA drive up to 7mm thick.

  • The Compute Module Comes Of Age: Say Hello To The Real Cutting Edge Of Raspberry Pi | Hackaday

    If we wanted to point to an epoch-making moment for our community, we’d take you back to February 29th, 2012. It was that day on which a small outfit in Cambridge put on the market the first batch of their new product. That outfit was what would become the Raspberry Pi Foundation, and the product was a run of 10,000 Chinese made versions of their very first single board computer, the Raspberry Pi Model B. With its BCM2835 SoC and 512 megabytes of memory it might not have been the first board that could run a Linux distribution from an SD card, but it was certainly the first that did so for pocket money prices. On that morning back in 2012 the unforseen demand for the new board brought down the websites of both the electronics distributors putting it on sale, and a now-legendary product was born. We’re now on version 4 of the Model B with specs upgraded in almost every sense, and something closer to the original can still be bought in the form of its svelte stablemate, the Pi Zero.

  • Should we teach AI and ML differently to other areas of computer science? A challenge
  • Connect your space heater to the Arduino Cloud and control it via Alexa | Arduino Blog

    Being able to design your own custom smart home device is a great way to both have fun experimenting with various hardware/software and to escape the walled IoT device ecosystems that so many users find themselves trapped within. One maker who goes by mrdesha came up with a smart heater solution that utilizes the new Arduino Oplà IoT Kit to provide voice functionality to their room heater.

    In terms of hardware, mrdesha’s project is quite simple as it just needs a few parts to function. The main component is the MKR IoT Carrier board from the Oplà Kit, along with the MKR WiFi 1010 that fits into it. Because the Oplà has two relays onboard, a pair of buttons on the heater’s remote were connected to the common (COM) and normally closed (NC) terminals, allowing for a single GPIO pin to digitally “press” each button.

Excellent System Utilities: Pingnoo – traceroute/ping analyser

Essential System Utilities is a series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table at the bottom. This article looks at Pingnoo, an open-source cross-platform application for analysing and measuring the round trip time (latency) between two hosts. It offers a graphical representation for traceroute and ping output. Read more

Free Software Leftovers

  • 5 Hackathons for Building Your FOSS Skills

    As previously mentioned, Hacktoberfest 2021 is going on right now, with the aim of encouraging increased participation in the open source community.

  • 9 ways to use open source every day | Opensource.com

    Recently I was invited to present on free and open resources that are available on the web. This presentation was part of a local effort to keep our community working—sponsored by the Foster Center at St. Bonaventure University near my home. Some of the resources I shared were not open source and merely cost $0, but many of the tools were also open source. It was interesting to see how many folks recognized the tools I mentioned. Many people are unaware that the tools they use every day are open source, and they can share them with others.

  • The French public administration is opening up public data, algorithms and source codes.

    On 27 September, the French Minister of Public Transformation and Service Amélie de Montchalin presented the 15 ministerial roadmaps on public data, algorithms and public source codes, which represents a milestone in the digital transformation strategy of the current French public administration. The same Ministry will monitor the implementation phase of all the roadmaps, and the Prime Minister will then evaluate the programme as a whole at the next inter-ministerial committee for public transformation.

    This initiative has been supported by DINUM (Direction Interministérielle du Numérique, or Interministerial Digital Directorate) and stems from the Circular 6264/SG sent in April by the Prime Minister Jean Castex, who mandated the Ministry of Public Transformation and Public Service to open up public data, algorithms and source codes “for the benefit of users, researchers, innovators and citizens”. Additionally, the circular called for the designation of departmental data, algorithm and source code (AMDAC) administrators in every department - all nominated in May - who will supervise the implementation of the roadmaps and build an inter-ministerial network for information sharing.

  • Raising Pressure on Biden, Dozens of Indigenous Activists Occupy Bureau of Indian Affairs and Climate Justice Advocates Decry Gulf ‘Sacrifice Zones’

    This week, environmental advocates addressed intensifying fossil fuel pollution, climate injustices, and the Biden administration’s failure to take the lead on climate change solutions during the People vs. Fossil Fuels protests in Washington, D.C. Their goal remains to increase the pressure on the President to declare a climate emergency. The Indigenous-led actions are supported by dozens of environmental and social justice groups from around the country and have resulted in 585 arrests so far. They began on Indigenous People’s Day, October 11, and will continue through October 15. 

    Thursday morning, October 14, 130 people were arrested in front of the White House. For four days, activists have marched each morning  from Freedom Plaza to the White House. Some protest on the sidewalk in front of the fence and are arrested after defying orders to  disperse,  while others cheer them on from across the street. They say they are doing this to bring their message to Biden’s doorstop ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland next month.

  • Environmental and Labor Groups Urge Canada to Support Just Transition

    Canada has not provided a transition pathway for its fossil fuel workers to move into other industries, and as global demand for oil and gas wanes, tens of thousands of workers could lose their jobs, say the authors of a new report.

    Roughly 167,000 people are directly employed in Canada’s oil and gas industry, but increased automation combined with the energy transition and climate policy mean that half of those jobs are slated to disappear by the end of the decade, according to a report published on October 13 by the Climate Action Network Canada and Blue Green Canada, which is a coalition of labor and environmental groups.

Android Leftovers

Security FUD

  • New Python-based Ransomware Encrypts Virtual Machines Quickly [Ed: This make it sound like a Python issue, but it is a proprietary software issue completely irrelevant to the programming language]

    VMware ESXi datastores rarely have endpoint protection, the researchers noted, and they host virtual machines (VMs) that likely run critical services for the business, making them a very attractive target for hackers. In the threat landscape, it’s like winning the jackpot.

  • Missouri Governor Vows to Prosecute St. Louis Post-Dispatch for Reporting Security Vulnerability

    On Wednesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch ran a story about how its staff discovered and reported a security vulnerability in a Missouri state education website that exposed the Social Security numbers of 100,000 elementary and secondary teachers. In a press conference this morning, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) said fixing the flaw could cost the state $50 million, and vowed his administration would seek to prosecute and investigate the “hackers” and anyone who aided the publication in its “attempt to embarrass the state and sell headlines for their news outlet.”

  • Missouri governor threatens criminal prosecution of reporter who found security flaw in state site

    Hancock reports, "The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials. The Department removed the affected pages from its website Tuesday after being notified of the problem by the Post-Dispatch. Based on state pay records and other data, more than 100,000 Social Security numbers were vulnerable. The newspaper delayed publishing this report to give the Department time to take steps to protect teachers' private information, and to allow the state to ensure no other agencies' web applications contained similar vulnerabilities."

  • Missouri goes after man who looked at source code on state site

    A newspaper in St Louis, Missouri, which discovered that the social security numbers of school teachers, administrators and counsellors across the state were publicly exposed and informed the authorities, has been threatened with unspecified action by the state's governor.

  • Missouri Governor Is Extremely Confused About What Constitutes ‘Hacking’

    Reporter Josh Renaud was browsing a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education web application that lets users search for teachers’ certifications and credentials when he looked at the site’s HTML source code (something that usually requires zero hacking skills, only the use of a right-click). In the source code, he found sensitive data belonging to the state’s teachers, including Social Security numbers and other private information.

  • No it isn’t: Missouri governor says viewing HTML source code containing private data the state published on every page, is a crime

    Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday condemned one of Missouri’s largest newspapers for exposing a flaw in a state database that allowed public access to thousands of teachers’ Social Security numbers, even though the paper held off from reporting about the flaw until after the state could fix it.

  • Gov. Parson threatens legal action against reporter who exposed flaw on state education department’s website

    The reporter found hundreds of thousands of Missouri educators' social security numbers were accessible to the public in the HTML code for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's website.

    Parson said the Cole County prosecutor and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Digital Investigations Unit are now investigating the incident and it could cost taxpayers up to $50 million.

  • Missouri Governor Says HTML Source Code ‘Decoded’ by ‘Hacker’ Reporter

    Gov. Mike Parson of Missouri announced that an individual stole Social Security numbers after they “decoded the HTML source code.” However, a local media publication is disputing this claim and saying the individual was their own reporter who warned Parson’s administration about the security flaw and let them fix it before reporting about it. The word “SSNs” began trending on Twitter after Parson’s announcement, as people pointed out that if the Social Security numbers were in the source code, that meant they were easily viewable by just hitting F12.

