Canonical/Ubuntu: Hackathon, Mir, and More
-
Top 6 projects from our Hackathon | Ubuntu
On the 4th and the 5th of October 2021, the Web & Design team ran a remote Hackathon. The theme of it was to build tools that would make our life easier at Canonical.
Creativity and collaboration are at the heart of any Hackathon. 26 visual and UX designers, developers and project managers split into 6 groups participated in this adventure. Here is a highlight of what was built over the course of those two days.
-
Mir 2.5, incorporating new features to improve the development of embedded graphic applications | Ubuntu
With another release of Mir, we have prepared a new blog with the a roundup of the product’s newest features. Mir is our flexible display server that provides a set of libraries and a Wayland compositor for building Wayland-based shells with integrated window management. Today, Canonical is launching Mir 2.5, a new version of Mir that aims to help developers. Mir 2.5 brings new features to reduce development time and integration hassle.
-
Canonical Presence at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA: Keynote by Founder/CEO Mark Shuttleworth, Announcement of Ubuntu 21.10 Beta | Ubuntu
Canonical, the makers of Ubuntu, will have a major presence at this year’s KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s flagship conference brings together adopters and technologists from leading open-source and cloud-native communities. It takes place Oct. 11-15 in Los Angeles and with a virtual option.
Ubuntu is the foundation for the three public cloud providers’ managed Kubernetes services – Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKS) – which is why it is the only OS that can seamlessly support workloads on any of them.
-
Driving innovation in autonomous mobile robots – University of Hawaii hits Indy 500 | Ubuntu
On October 23, the historic Indy 500 will experience a new type of race. Not just a race for all the fans and lovers of racecars, but a race that is now changing the future of driving. Autonomous mobile robots will be racing to see not only who is the fastest, but also the most technically advanced car on the track.
The Indy Autonomous Challenge brings together universities and organizations from around the world to design and create a new generation of automated vehicle software. Competitors are working to achieve the goal of crossing the finish line in the 20-lap race in 25 minutes or fewer at speeds of more than 120 mph. The race is an excellent showcase of state-of-the-art autonomous mobile robot technology.
Increasing awareness for autonomous mobile robots, and cutting edge technology in general, is a mission that closely aligns with Canonical’s values. That’s why we are a proud supporter of the competition and sponsor of the University of Hawaii.
-
GNOME 41 Desktop Lands in openSUSE Tumbleweed, KDE Plasma 5.23 Is Coming Soon
The GNOME 41 desktop environment series was released at the end of September 2021, and is slowly making its way into the stable software repositories of various rolling-release distributions. It still didn’t arrive for Arch Linux users, but it landed in openSUSE Tumbleweed. If you can’t wait any longer for GNOME 41 to arrive in the software repositories of your favorite distro and you want to use it right now, you can download and install the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed Live GNOME ISO snapshot from here.
Mozilla Leftovers
A new conceptual model for Fedora
It’s no news now that Fedora has a new logo, and what you may not realize is that we do not have a new website – when we began the new logo rollout process, we simply updated the logo in-place on our pre-existing website. The thing is – and this is regardless of the underlying code or framework under-girding the website, which I have no issues with – the messaging and content on the current getfedora.org website has not kept pace with the developments, goals, and general narrative of the Fedora project. We have a lot of different initiatives, developments, and collaborations happening at what I find at times is a dizzying pace that is challenging to keep up with. The number of different fronts that Fedora development takes place on and the low, technical level they occur at makes it difficult to understand the big picture of what exactly Fedora is, and why and how would one want to use it.
My Fedora Linux home network part 1 – the data server
The following article is the first of a series about how I’ve used the Fedora Linux operating system to create a home network. My goal is to demonstrate a few ways that Fedora Linux can be useful to a home user or a Small Office / Home Office (SOHO) user and to encourage more people to test, implement and use Fedora Linux. There is also demand in the workforce for Information Technology (IT) professionals who are ready to step into duties that require familiarity with Linux. With Linux, you can start without big investments. You can use what equipment you have and grow with your ideas.
