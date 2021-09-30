today's leftovers
Valve Reluctantly Shows How To Mod The Steam Deck | Hackaday
As the narrator in this official instructional video from Valve reminds the viewer several times, the gaming company would really rather you not open up your brand new Steam Deck and start poking around. They can’t guarantee that their software will function should you start changing the hardware, and since there’s no source for replacement parts yet anyway, there’s not much you can do in the way of repairs.
That said, Value does believe you have the right to take apart your own device, and has produced the video below as an aid to those who are willing risk damaging their new system by opening it up. Specifically, the video goes over how to replace the most likely wear items on the handheld, namely the thumb sticks and the SSD. It seems inevitable that the stock thumb sticks will wear down after a couple years of hard use, so we’re glad to see they are easily removable modules. As for the SSD, it stands to reason that users would want to swap it out for faster and higher capacity models as they become available in the coming years.
The New Radeon RX 6600: WILL IT LINUX? - Invidious
AMD's Radeon RX 6000 Series doesn't have the best track record for out-of-box Linux support. Is the new RX 6600 any better? I test 5 distros to bring you that answer!
Weirdest File Manager You've Never Heard Of - Invidious
While most people are familiar with command line interfaces and graphical user interfaces those aren't the only options out there and today we're looking at a weird program that users a zoomable user interface and one great example of this is EagleMode
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is out now with improved Linux support | GamingOnLinux
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is the latest set of funny games from Jackbox Games, Inc. and they teamed up with porter / FNA developer Ethan Lee to deliver improved Linux support.
Speaking on Twitter, Lee mentioned the Linux version includes fresh SDL2 with support for Vulkan and OpenGL, along with the latest Wayland work so it should run well there too.
Nations vow to combat ransomware at US-led summit [iophk: Windows TCO]
The nations also resolved to work together in law enforcement operations -- which are challenging because they cross borders and require special skills -- and the use of diplomatic pressure.
Apple warns: Sideloading apps threatens an iCrime wave
Apple is fighting back against growing pressure to support sideloading on its App Stores with an extensive 28-page white paper in which it offers stark security and privacy warnings.
New DevOps Bootcamp released by Linux and CD Foundations
TriggerMesh cloud-native automation goes open source
You can call what TriggerMesh does a lot of things. It's cloud-native integration, event-driven cloud automation, Function-as-a-Service (FaaS), or, of course, serverless computing. No matter what name you use -- TriggerMesh's creators like "serviceful" -- the game is to enable you to easily hook, deploy and manage cloud functions into powerful programs. Personally, I find it handy to think that TriggerMesh takes the DevOps concepts of such programs as Ansible, Chef, and Puppet and moves them from the operating system level to the cloud layer. Now, TriggerMesh has taken a major step forward by becoming an open-source program.
KuberLogic open-source platform turns infrastructure into a managed PaaS
In a rapid automated DevOps environment, organizations have dedicated teams that handle all the provisioning overhead for developers. Organizations without a dedicated team struggle to find the right solution that will automate the provisioning of managed database services. KuberLogic solves this problem by automatically provisioning and managing database clusters using the K8S operator.
GNOME 41 Desktop Lands in openSUSE Tumbleweed, KDE Plasma 5.23 Is Coming Soon
The GNOME 41 desktop environment series was released at the end of September 2021, and is slowly making its way into the stable software repositories of various rolling-release distributions. It still didn’t arrive for Arch Linux users, but it landed in openSUSE Tumbleweed. If you can’t wait any longer for GNOME 41 to arrive in the software repositories of your favorite distro and you want to use it right now, you can download and install the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed Live GNOME ISO snapshot from here.
Mozilla Leftovers
A new conceptual model for Fedora
It’s no news now that Fedora has a new logo, and what you may not realize is that we do not have a new website – when we began the new logo rollout process, we simply updated the logo in-place on our pre-existing website. The thing is – and this is regardless of the underlying code or framework under-girding the website, which I have no issues with – the messaging and content on the current getfedora.org website has not kept pace with the developments, goals, and general narrative of the Fedora project. We have a lot of different initiatives, developments, and collaborations happening at what I find at times is a dizzying pace that is challenging to keep up with. The number of different fronts that Fedora development takes place on and the low, technical level they occur at makes it difficult to understand the big picture of what exactly Fedora is, and why and how would one want to use it.
My Fedora Linux home network part 1 – the data server
The following article is the first of a series about how I’ve used the Fedora Linux operating system to create a home network. My goal is to demonstrate a few ways that Fedora Linux can be useful to a home user or a Small Office / Home Office (SOHO) user and to encourage more people to test, implement and use Fedora Linux. There is also demand in the workforce for Information Technology (IT) professionals who are ready to step into duties that require familiarity with Linux. With Linux, you can start without big investments. You can use what equipment you have and grow with your ideas.
