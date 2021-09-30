today's howtos
Access AlmaLinux 8 remote desktop using Windows RDP - Linux Shout
Do you want to use Windows 7/8/10/11 RDP to connect and access Almalinux 8 GUI remote desktop? Then here is the way to do that by installing XRDP.
RDP is the in-built feature of the Windows operating system, however, on Linux, we don’t have this feature. But we can get this with the help of XRDP, an open-source implementation of remote desktop protocols developed by Microsoft.
How to Install Zoom in Debian-Based Linux Distros
Zoom is one of the most popular applications for online meetings. Seeing its most significant user spike in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, the communication platform integrates cloud video conferencing, media sharing, and real-time messaging into a simple application.
Zoom has become a go-to software for hosting webinars, creating conference rooms, and organizing online meetings on all platforms including Linux distros.
In today’s article, we present you with the quickest guide on how to install the latest version of Zoom on your Ubuntu machine. Not to worry, the same instructions apply to all Debian-based operating systems.
How to Install MATE Desktop 1.26 on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
For those not familiar with MATE Desktop Environment, it is the continuation of GNOME 2. It is famous for being lightweight, fast, and stable that runs on Linux and most BSD operating systems. MATE is also an excellent choice for a lower-end system or those looking to remain efficient on system resources. The newest version of MATE Desktop includes Wayland support for a swathe of desktop components and applications.
How to Upgrade From Ubuntu 21.04 to Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri | UbuntuHandbook
Ubuntu 21.10 officially released! Here’s what’s new and how to upgrade from the previous Ubuntu 21.04.
Ubuntu 21.10, codenamed “Impish Indri”, is the new short-term release with 9 months support. It features Linux Kernel 5.13 with new hardware support. And it ships GNOME Desktop 40 with a redesigned activities overview screen. Workspaces are now arranged horizontally. Three-finger touchpad gestures are supported out-of-the-box to toggle overview and switch workspaces.
For Ubuntu Server 21.10, it integrates OpenStack Xena, QEMU 6.0, PHP8, libvirt 7.6, Kubernetes, and Ceph with advanced life-cycle management tools.
How to Upgrade Ubuntu 21.04 to Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri - LinuxCapable
Ubuntu has officially released the Ubuntu 21.10 codenamed Impish Indri. This has seen the introduction of GNOME 40 as the default desktop, and sadly GNOME 41 did not make the final cut. The release also introduces Linux Kernel 5.13 among new applications and other back-end performance improvements.
How to create database migration in Laravel - Anto ./ Online
How to install the Vidiot video editor on Linux
Are you in need of a simple non-linear video editor for Linux? Consider checking out Vidiot. It’s a straightforward editor tool targeted at new users. It does basic things like compositing, changing speed, transitions, titles, and other essential things a user would want when editing.
The Vidiot video editor works on Linux, and the developer has ported the program to Ubuntu and Debian via a downloadable DEB package. Additionally, the users can install the application via a standalone TarGZ archive and a Snap package via the Snap store. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux system.
How to install and configure docker In Centos 8 – Citizix
Docker is an open source containerization platform. It enables developers to package applications into containers—standardized executable components combining application source code with the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run that code in any environment.
Docker is a set of platform as a service products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are isolated from one another and bundle their own software, libraries and configuration files; they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels.
In this guide we are going to explore various options to install docker in Centos 8...
How to install RPG Paper Maker on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install RPG Paper Maker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
GNOME 41 Desktop Lands in openSUSE Tumbleweed, KDE Plasma 5.23 Is Coming Soon
The GNOME 41 desktop environment series was released at the end of September 2021, and is slowly making its way into the stable software repositories of various rolling-release distributions. It still didn’t arrive for Arch Linux users, but it landed in openSUSE Tumbleweed. If you can’t wait any longer for GNOME 41 to arrive in the software repositories of your favorite distro and you want to use it right now, you can download and install the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed Live GNOME ISO snapshot from here.
Mozilla Leftovers
A new conceptual model for Fedora
It’s no news now that Fedora has a new logo, and what you may not realize is that we do not have a new website – when we began the new logo rollout process, we simply updated the logo in-place on our pre-existing website. The thing is – and this is regardless of the underlying code or framework under-girding the website, which I have no issues with – the messaging and content on the current getfedora.org website has not kept pace with the developments, goals, and general narrative of the Fedora project. We have a lot of different initiatives, developments, and collaborations happening at what I find at times is a dizzying pace that is challenging to keep up with. The number of different fronts that Fedora development takes place on and the low, technical level they occur at makes it difficult to understand the big picture of what exactly Fedora is, and why and how would one want to use it.
My Fedora Linux home network part 1 – the data server
The following article is the first of a series about how I’ve used the Fedora Linux operating system to create a home network. My goal is to demonstrate a few ways that Fedora Linux can be useful to a home user or a Small Office / Home Office (SOHO) user and to encourage more people to test, implement and use Fedora Linux. There is also demand in the workforce for Information Technology (IT) professionals who are ready to step into duties that require familiarity with Linux. With Linux, you can start without big investments. You can use what equipment you have and grow with your ideas.
