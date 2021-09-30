PinePhone Pro Linux Smartphone Unveiled with 4GB RAM, Custom Rockchip SoC
Meet the PinePhone Pro, PINE64's latest Linux-powered and Open Source smartphone device featuring a custom-made RK3399S Rockchip Hexa-Core processor that runs at at 1.5GHz and allows the smartphone to receive calls and SMS messages during suspend state, thus preserving battery.
PinePhone Pro also features a gorgeous in-cell IPS 1440x720 display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 4, 4GB of dual-channel 800MHz LPDDR4 RAM, 128GB of internal eMMC flash storage, a high-fidelity 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, and an ARM Mali T860 GPU.
