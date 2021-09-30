The GNOME 41 desktop environment series was released at the end of September 2021, and is slowly making its way into the stable software repositories of various rolling-release distributions. It still didn’t arrive for Arch Linux users, but it landed in openSUSE Tumbleweed. If you can’t wait any longer for GNOME 41 to arrive in the software repositories of your favorite distro and you want to use it right now, you can download and install the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed Live GNOME ISO snapshot from here.

Today we are looking at how to install RPG Paper Maker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Docker is an open source containerization platform. It enables developers to package applications into containers—standardized executable components combining application source code with the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run that code in any environment. Docker is a set of platform as a service products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are isolated from one another and bundle their own software, libraries and configuration files; they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels. In this guide we are going to explore various options to install docker in Centos 8...

Are you in need of a simple non-linear video editor for Linux? Consider checking out Vidiot. It’s a straightforward editor tool targeted at new users. It does basic things like compositing, changing speed, transitions, titles, and other essential things a user would want when editing. The Vidiot video editor works on Linux, and the developer has ported the program to Ubuntu and Debian via a downloadable DEB package. Additionally, the users can install the application via a standalone TarGZ archive and a Snap package via the Snap store. Here’s how to get it working on your Linux system.

Ubuntu has officially released the Ubuntu 21.10 codenamed Impish Indri. This has seen the introduction of GNOME 40 as the default desktop, and sadly GNOME 41 did not make the final cut. The release also introduces Linux Kernel 5.13 among new applications and other back-end performance improvements.

Ubuntu 21.10 officially released! Here’s what’s new and how to upgrade from the previous Ubuntu 21.04. Ubuntu 21.10, codenamed “Impish Indri”, is the new short-term release with 9 months support. It features Linux Kernel 5.13 with new hardware support. And it ships GNOME Desktop 40 with a redesigned activities overview screen. Workspaces are now arranged horizontally. Three-finger touchpad gestures are supported out-of-the-box to toggle overview and switch workspaces. For Ubuntu Server 21.10, it integrates OpenStack Xena, QEMU 6.0, PHP8, libvirt 7.6, Kubernetes, and Ceph with advanced life-cycle management tools.

For those not familiar with MATE Desktop Environment, it is the continuation of GNOME 2. It is famous for being lightweight, fast, and stable that runs on Linux and most BSD operating systems. MATE is also an excellent choice for a lower-end system or those looking to remain efficient on system resources. The newest version of MATE Desktop includes Wayland support for a swathe of desktop components and applications.

Zoom is one of the most popular applications for online meetings. Seeing its most significant user spike in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, the communication platform integrates cloud video conferencing, media sharing, and real-time messaging into a simple application. Zoom has become a go-to software for hosting webinars, creating conference rooms, and organizing online meetings on all platforms including Linux distros. In today’s article, we present you with the quickest guide on how to install the latest version of Zoom on your Ubuntu machine. Not to worry, the same instructions apply to all Debian-based operating systems.

Do you want to use Windows 7/8/10/11 RDP to connect and access Almalinux 8 GUI remote desktop? Then here is the way to do that by installing XRDP. RDP is the in-built feature of the Windows operating system, however, on Linux, we don’t have this feature. But we can get this with the help of XRDP, an open-source implementation of remote desktop protocols developed by Microsoft.

Mozilla Leftovers Jan-Erik Rediger: Fenix Physical Device Testing The Firefox for Android (Fenix) project runs extensive tests on every pull request and when merging code back into the main branch. While many tests run within an isolated Java environment, Fenix also contains a multitude of UI tests. They allow testing the full application, interaction with the UI and other events. Running these requires the Android emulator running or a physical Android device connected. To run these tests in the CI environment the Fenix team relies on the Firebase test lab, a cloud-based testing service offering access to a range of physical and virtual devices to run Android applications on. To speed up development, the automatically scheduled tests associated with a pull request are only run on virtual devices. These are quick to spin up, there is basically no upper limit of devices that can spawn on the cloud infrastructure and they usually produce the same result as running the test on a physical device.

CTCFT 2021-10-18 Agenda After the CTCFT this week, we are going to try an experimental social hour. The hour will be coordinated in the #ctcft stream of the rust-lang Zulip. The idea is to create breakout rooms where people can gather to talk, hack together, or just chill.

Hacked! Unravelling a data breach The bottom line: If you get snagged in a data breach, tie up any loose threads quickly to protect yourself, and stay on top of monitoring your accounts for suspicious activity.

Dyn async traits, part 5 If you’re willing to use nightly, you can already model async functions in traits by using GATs and impl Trait — this is what the Embassy async runtime does, and it’s also what the real-async-trait crate does. One shortcoming, though, is that your trait doesn’t support dynamic dispatch. In the previous posts of this series, I have been exploring some of the reasons for that limitation, and what kind of primitive capabilities need to be exposed in the language to overcome it. My thought was that we could try to stabilize those primitive capabilities with the plan of enabling experimentation. I am still in favor of this plan, but I realized something yesterday: using procedural macros, you can ALMOST do this experimentation today! Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite work owing to some relatively obscure rules in the Rust type system (perhaps some clever readers will find a workaround; that said, these are rules I have wanted to change for a while).