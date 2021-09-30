What Happens When You Run a Command in Linux? Most Linux users are often unaware of the internal working of the operating system. You might be running Linux commands on the shell for a long time, but have you ever wondered what's happening behind the scenes when you hit Enter? By the end, you'll have a brief understanding of how the shell processes the typed command in Linux.

today's howtos How To Install SuiteCRM on CentOS 8 - Unixcop SuiteCRM is a free open source Customer Relationship Management application for servers. It is written in PHP. Open source CRM is often used as an alternative to proprietary CRM software from major corporations such as HubSpot, Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics CRM applications. SuiteCRM is a software fork of the popular customer relationship management (CRM) system from SugarCRM. The SuiteCRM project started when SugarCRM decided to stop development of its open-source version. In this guide, we will show you how to install SuiteCRM in your CentOS 8 Linux.

How to Install & Configure VNC Server on CentOS 8, Rocky Linux 8, or AlmaLinux 8 - ByteXD Virtual Network Computing, commonly known as VNC, is a platform-independent protocol that uses the client-server architecture to access a remote computer over a network. It enables users to access the remote computer’s graphical desktop and send mouse clicks and keyboard strokes to the remote system. Alternatives to VNC for CentOS that we have covered are xRDP and X2Go. All these technologies have similar goals, but their methods for achieving them differ. This post will give you a step-by-step tutorial for installing and configuring a VNC server on your CentOS 8, Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux 8, along with how to install and use multiple popular desktop environments. Over the course of this article we’ll refer to all 3 operating systems when mentioning only CentOS 8, to avoid repeating all 3 every time. Also, the screenshots provided in this tutorial are mostly from CentOS 8. I have provided a few from Rocky Linux 8 and AlmaLinux 8, to prove that I have also tested this tutorial on them.

How to Install Apache Spark on Debian 11 Apache Spark is a free, open-source, general-purpose and distributed computational framework that is created to provide faster computational results. It supports several APIs for streaming, graph processing including, Java, Python, Scala, and R. Generally, Apache Spark can be used in Hadoop clusters, but you can also install it in standalone mode. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Spark framework on Debian 11.

How to Install Specific Version of Package using DNF As part of application requirements or testing, you might need to install specific version of a package. DNF is a package manager for RPM-based Linux distributions such Fedora, RHEL, Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, and more. In this tutorial, we learn how to install specific version of package using DNF.

How to Install Unity Desktop on Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri - LinuxCapable Unity Desktop Environment is a graphical shell for the GNOME desktop environment created and maintained by Canonical for Ubuntu operating systems. As time has passed and Ubuntu is now officially using GNOME as the default desktop environment, it is maintained and developed by the Unity7 Maintainers and UBports. With Ubuntu 21.10 being released, another Unity Desktop environment has occupied it. This release still uses the Unity 7 interface as the UnityX 10 is still under development. However, in further Ubuntu distribution releases, this interface will undoubtedly appear. Overall, Unity is an excellent option for its speed, alternative looks to rival any other Desktop Environment. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Unity on Ubuntu 21.10 with various options.

How to install Craft CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa - Linux Shout Just like WordPress, we have another open-source Craft CMS that is a new and innovative content management system with a large community of developers and communities worldwide. Here we learn the steps to Install Craft CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04. It is an open-source CMS based on PHP / MySQL with the TWIG template engine, flexible in nature, and has a user-friendly interface for creating digital current and administrative tasks. Craft CMS also offers a built-in plugin store with hundreds of free and paid plugins. Whereas is robust framework allows developers to develop modules and plugins.

Install Guacamole for Remote Linux/Windows Access in Ubuntu [Ed: Just updated] As a system administrator, you may find yourself (today or in the future) working in an environment where Windows and Linux coexist. It is no secret that some big companies prefer (or have to) run some of their production services in Windows boxes and others in Linux servers.