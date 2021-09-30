Games: Dystopian Army Builder, Hellraid DLC, and More
Uh oh, looks like Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder is going to suck all my time away | GamingOnLinux
Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder is a brand new release from Konfa Games and tinybuild that sees you command a bunch of naked people and send them through a strange post-apocalyptic labyrinth. Note: personal purchase.
Like it Loop Hero, you have no direct control during combat you just watch it play out and hope for the best. Here though you're running through some kind of maze-like dungeon full of strange machines, with multiple people you need to look after. They'll likely die a lot though, don't get too attached, you can buy more naked people. Eventually you might come across the nefarious d’Spot who runs the show and perhaps destroy them to earn your freedom.
It blends together quite a few different genres and it feels totally unique. The structure is a bit like The Binding of Isaac with you going from room to room, it's also a strategy game with you buying people and equipping them with various weapons you buy from shops spread throughout the maze and then there's the fusion of auto battling so you can sit back and watch the mess unfold.
Techland continue expanding the Hellraid DLC as they try to improve reviews | GamingOnLinux
When Techland released the Hellraid DLC in August 2020 inspired by their unreleased dark fantasy slasher Hellraid the reviews were not kind, as it was very basic but they've kept at it and another big update is out now.
Brawlhalla to get Easy Anti-Cheat, dev puts up Beta with EAC working on Linux with Proton | GamingOnLinux
Blue Mammoth Games announced that later in October that the platform-fighter Brawlhalla will be getting Easy Anti-Cheat. Thankfully, they've put up a Beta for Linux users playing it on Steam Play Proton and it works.
Apple is now funding Blender development joining many big names | GamingOnLinux
There's apparently absolutely no stopping the Blender train, with the developer announcing that Apple has now joined their development fund.
Valve banning games that allow exchanging cryptocurrencies or NFTs | GamingOnLinux
It seems Valve aren't a big fan of cryptocurrencies or NFTs as they've updated their onboarding guide with a new point about disallowing games that allow you to exchange them.
Under the Rules and Guidelines heading where it mentions "What you shouldn’t publish on Steam" there's a new line that states "Applications built on blockchain technology that issue or allow exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs".
Check out this crowdfunding campaign to learn Godot Engine from GDQuest | GamingOnLinux
GDQuest, a well-known name in the free and open source Godot Engine land has launched a new crowdfunding campaign aiming to get you to go from zero to hero with Godot programming. A course aimed at anyone and everyone who fancies getting into making games with Godot.
The founder of GDQuest, Nathan Lovato, emailed in a little info about it: " Learn to Code From Zero is a course for everyone who wants to learn development.
With it, you will learn programming from the very basics to creating a complete video game inspired by the hectic action game Enter the Gungeon.
Game development courses typically consist of hours of step-by-step tutorials. They feel nice while you follow along, but as soon as you're left alone, working on your game, you get stuck.
What Happens When You Run a Command in Linux?
Most Linux users are often unaware of the internal working of the operating system. You might be running Linux commands on the shell for a long time, but have you ever wondered what's happening behind the scenes when you hit Enter? By the end, you'll have a brief understanding of how the shell processes the typed command in Linux.
