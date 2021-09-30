today's howtos
-
Sourcing a file in Linux: Here are the basics of this important concept - TechRepublic
Open source expert Jack Wallen explains the Linux source command and offers an example.
-
How to play Legion TD 2 on Linux
Legion TD 2 is a tower defense game for Windows. It was developed and published by AutoAttack Games. Thanks to Proton, you’ll be able to play this game on Linux. Here’s how.
-
How to play Stick Fight: The Game on Linux
Stick Fight: The Game is a physics-based online fighting game for PC. It was developed by Landfall West and published by Landfall. Here’s how you can enjoy Stick Fight: The Game on Linux.
-
Setting up a ThinkPad x250 with Linux
Two chapters in this article are Debian-specific, the rest is more or less Archlinux-specific. It never grew into the device-specific alround tutorial I envisioned and has been partially superseded by this article. The ThinkPad itself is in daily use. No regrets there!
-
How to Install Fish Shell on CentOS 8 and Rocky Linux 8 – VITUX
Fish Shell also known as ‘Friendly interactive shell’ used for Unix/Linux-like operating distributions. It provides a smart, fully equipped, and user-friendly command-line environment for all Linux users. Fish shell supports various features unlike any other shell such as autosuggestion, Tab completion, syntax highlighting, Sane Scripting, Glorious VGA Color, and web-based configuration. Using this interactive shell environment, you do not need to remember a bunch of Linux commands because it is more productive and comes with various handy features.
We will talk about the installation of interactive Fish Shell on CentOS 8 in this tutorial. The same steps apply to Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux too.
-
How to disable Special keys Windows 10 (Sticky keys) | ITIGIC - TechStony
They are keys that exist since the first versions of Windows and continue in the most recent versions, including Windows 10. Therefore, we are going to tell you what the special keys or Sticky Keys consist of and how to deactivate them because you have already tired of having them in your computer (or because they hinder you).
-
How to install Devuan(II) - Unixcop
In this article I show how to install Devuan using the installer included in the desktop-live iso, refractainstaller. In a previous article I’ve showed how to install it using the net-install ISO.
From the devuan site: Devuan GNU+Linux is a fork of Debian without systemd that allows users to reclaim control over their system by avoiding unnecessary entanglements and ensuring Init Freedom.
-
How to install and configure NextCloud on Centos 8 and LEMP
In this guide, we are going to set up NextCloud on a Centos 8 server hosted with Nginx and php (LEMP stack). We will be using Mysql 8 and PHP 7.4 for this guide.This will also work for RHEL derivatives like Alma Linux 8, Rocky Linux 8 and RHEL 8.
Nextcloud is an Open Source suite of client-server software for creating and using file hosting services. It is a a free self-hosted cloud storage solution similar to Dropbox, Google Drive, etc. With Nextcloud, you don’t have to worry about the pricey alternatives and since you will host your own files, you don’t have to worry about privacy or someone collecting your data.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 464 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Videos/Shows: Ubuntu 21.10, LHS, and Chris Titus
today's howtos
Kernel: Paul E. Mc Kenney and New Stuff in Linux
OpenSSH, Squid, PostgreSQL Update in Tumbleweed
Three openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots released this week have brought updates for text editors, browsers, emails clients, database management systems and many other pieces of software. Mozilla Firefox, Thunderbird, nano, and PostgreSQL were all in the latest 20211012 snapshot. A new major version of Firefox 93.0 added support for the optimised image format AVIF, which offers a significant file size reduction as opposed to other image formats. The browser also improved web compatibility for privacy protections and fixed more than a handful of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures. Thunderbird 91.2.0 addressed many of the same CVEs, fixed some issues with the calendar and fixed the new mail notifications that did not properly take subfolders into account. The 5.9 version of text editor nano added syntax highlighting for YAML files and fetchmail 6.4.22 added a few patches, addressed a CVE related to an IMAP connections and now highlights being compatible with OpenSSL 1.1.1 and 3.0.0. The new major version of postgresql 14 provided improvements for heavy workloads, enhanced distributed workloads and added a couple more predefined roles like pg_read_all_data, pg_write_all_data and pg_database_owner. Other packages to update in the snapshot were GNOME’s document viewer evince 41.2, Flatpak 1.12.1, graphics library gegl 0.4.32, glusterfs 9.3 and many RubyGems and YaST package updates. Also: openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2021/40 & 41
Recent comments
17 min 40 sec ago
21 min 30 sec ago
39 min 5 sec ago
40 min 5 sec ago
41 min 32 sec ago
42 min 59 sec ago
4 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago