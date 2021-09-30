Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 16th of October 2021 04:26:35 PM

Do you ever find yourself stuck in the never-ending loop of switching between multiple Linux distros for months? Maybe you want to explore all the available options in search of the best, but with so many distros to try, that seems like an impossible task.

Although as fun it is to install and test new operating systems, settling with a feature-rich Linux distro that fits your needs is far better than going on a wild goose chase.

Let's dive deep into distro-hopping, and learn how to put an end to it by finding a perfect Linux distro for yourself.