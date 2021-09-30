today's howtos
-
Looking at the outlying data points
The solution was great: they came up with something that looked like a server for airflow purposes, but which didn't actually do anything. It was basically two very big paperboard pizza boxes side by side. They would then slip that into the rack right below the last server, or any time they pulled one from somewhere higher in the stack. This would keep the airflow doing its thing happily for whatever was right above it.
This rolled out and my hot spots disappeared. Fantastic!
-
How To Install OpenBoard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenBoard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenBoard is an open-source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboards designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It is so rich in terms of features that it even allows you to record live sessions with audio while making use of the whiteboard. Other than that, you are even allowed to import files to be displayed on your whiteboard while it is shared with different viewers.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OpenBoard open source cross-platform teaching software on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to configure SSH to use a non-standard port with SELinux set to enforcing - TechRepublic
Switching the SSH listening port is an easy way to help secure remote login on your Linux servers. But when SELinux is involved, you have to take a few extra steps. Jack Wallen shows you how.
[...]
On Linux distributions that don't use SELinux, this process is quite easy. However, if SELinux is involved, you can't simply change the port, without letting the security system in on your little secret.
And that's exactly what I'm going to do here, configure Fedora 35 to use port 33000 for incoming SSH traffic. This same process will work on any Linux distribution that uses SELinux (such as RHEL, Alma Linux and Rocky Linux).
-
How to Extract (Unzip) Tar Gz File in Linux - ByteXD
In this article, we will explain how to extract a tar.gz file using the tar command.
Tar is an abbreviation for tape archive, and it is one of the most commonly used commands for dealing with compressed archive files.
Gz is an abbreviation for gunzip. It is a particular compression algorithm. Most Linux distributions have the tar command pre-installed. The tar program compresses and extracts files using various methods.
Tar supports a broad range of compression methods, including gzip, bzip2, xz, lzip, and others.
-
How to Install KDE Plasma Desktop on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment”. For those not familiar with KDE Desktop, it is a free, open-source desktop environment. It provides Linux users on various distributions an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement.
In Fedora’s case, this is Gnome. Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions. However, with Fedora 35 having the latest Gnome 41, the choice will come down to personal preference overall.
At the end of the tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on your Fedora 35 system.
-
How to Install MATE Desktop 1.26 on Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri - LinuxCapable
For those not familiar with MATE Desktop Environment, it is the continuation of GNOME 2. It is famous for being lightweight, fast, and stable that runs on Linux and most BSD operating systems. MATE is also an excellent choice for a lower-end system or those looking to remain efficient on system resources. Also, a dedicated Ubuntu MATE edition exists for this desktop environment, enticing users to switch from Ubuntu altogether.
In Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri, MATE desktop 1.26 is the default version that brings Wayland support extension, which reaches applications in the environment such as ATRIL, System Monitor, Pluma Text Editor, and Terminal Emulator amongst the top changes. For a complete list of changes, visit the changelog wiki.
In the following tutorial, you will have learned how to install MATE Desktop 1.26 on your Ubuntu 21.10 operating system.
-
Export Logs to a File with Journalctl - Putorius
For old hats like me journalctl seems unnecessarily complicated. Back in the olden days (just a few years ago) system and service logs were all kept in files. It was quite easy to grep through these files for information you wanted. Of course journalctl has similar functionality built in, but old habits die hard. So let’s take a look at how to export logs to a file with journalctl.
There are many reasons why someone might wants to export logs. Maybe you are an old hat like me and just prefer to manipulate logs from a simple text file. Or maybe you want import the logs into a different program, or use a custom Python log aggregator?
If you are new to journalctl I recommend first reading Viewing Logs with Journalctl. It contains a bunch of great information that can also be used when exporting logs to a file.
-
How to Install or Enable Cockpit on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable
Cockpit is a free remote server manager that is lightweight and easy to use for GNU/Linux servers. Cockpit is a web-based graphical interface for servers intended for people new to Linux to the experts such as sysadmins. Cockpit makes Linux discoverable, allowing anyone using the software to perform tasks such as start containers, administer storage, configure networks, and inspect logs.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Cockpit on your AlmaLinux 8 system.
-
How to install Snap on your Raspberry Pi - Anto ./ Online
Follow this guide if you want all the benefits Snaps has to offer. This guide will show you how to install Snap on your Raspberry Pi.
-
How to install WPS Office 2019 on a Chromebook in 2021
Today we are looking at how to install WPS Office 2019 on a Chromebook and some core fonts like Arial and New Times Roman. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to install and set up Gitlab CE Server on Centos 8
GitLab allows you to host an on-premise Git repository that can be accessed from either your local LAN or (if you have an available public IP address) from outside your company. GitLab is an open-source repository manager based on Rails developed by GitLab Inc. It is a web-based git repository manager that allows your team to collaborate on coding, testing, and deploying applications. GitLab provides several features, including wikis, issue tracking, code reviews, and activity feeds.
In this guide, we will install the GitLab CE on the CentOS 8 server. We will install the GitLab CE using the ‘omnibus’ package provided by GitLab.
-
Integrate Gitlab with OpenLDAP for Authentication
-
Android Leftovers
Blasting bugs and passing reviews — Kalendar devlog 19
Last Sunday, we received our first round of feedback for KDE Review (thanks Albert!) and have spent this week addressing the issues brought up there. These were mainly technical, but we also had some useful UI feedback which we have taken on board and addressed (and are included in this update post). You can follow the KDE Review process for Kalendar on the mailing list, or keep tuning in to the weekly updates, where we will let you know how things are going.
7 Best Free Linux Desktop Search Engines
Desktop search is a software application which searches the contents of computer files, rather than searching the internet. The purpose of this software is to enable the user to locate information on their computer. Typically, this data includes emails, chat logs, documents, contact lists, graphics files, as well as multimedia files including video and audio. Searching a hard disk can be painfully slow, especially bearing in mind the large storage capacities of modern hard disks. To ensure considerably better performance, desktop search engines build and maintain an index database. Populating this database is a system intensive activity. Consequently, desktop search engines will carry out indexing when the computer is not being used.
How to Stop Distro-Hopping and Find the Perfect Linux Distro for Yourself
Do you ever find yourself stuck in the never-ending loop of switching between multiple Linux distros for months? Maybe you want to explore all the available options in search of the best, but with so many distros to try, that seems like an impossible task. Although as fun it is to install and test new operating systems, settling with a feature-rich Linux distro that fits your needs is far better than going on a wild goose chase. Let's dive deep into distro-hopping, and learn how to put an end to it by finding a perfect Linux distro for yourself.
