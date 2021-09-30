10 years of SparkyLinux!
Exactly 10 years ago, in October 2011, we started a work with a new Linux distribution, and on November 4, 2011 the first beta of our system released.
A bit of history:
Initially, our project began to live under the name ue17r as Ubuntu Enlightenment17 Remix and was a modification of Xubuntu Linux, from which the standard desktop was removed and replaced by Enlightenment 17.
