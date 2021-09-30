In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenBoard on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenBoard is an open-source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboards designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It is so rich in terms of features that it even allows you to record live sessions with audio while making use of the whiteboard. Other than that, you are even allowed to import files to be displayed on your whiteboard while it is shared with different viewers. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OpenBoard open source cross-platform teaching software on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.