The Raspberry Pi 400 all-in-one computer is a neat little unit that is powerful enough to take on most humdrum computing tasks while doing an excellent job of freeing up valuable desktop space. But what about those moments when both the Pi and a PC are needed on the same desktop? How can the Pi and the bulky PC keyboard share the same space? [Gadgetoid] may have the answer, with a clever bit of software that presents the Pi’s mouse and keyboard as peripherals on its USB-C power port. If your PC has a high-power USB socket that can run the Pi then it can use the small computer’s input devices just as well as the Pi itself can. It’s fair to say that the Pi 400’s keyboard is not it’s strongest point, but we can see some utility in the idea.

The OAK-D is an open-source, full-color depth sensing camera with embedded AI capabilities, and there is now a crowdfunding campaign for a newer, lighter version called the OAK-D Lite. The new model does everything the previous one could do, combining machine vision with stereo depth sensing and an ability to run highly complex image processing tasks all on-board, freeing the host from any of the overhead involved. [...] Since the vision processing is all done on-board, even a Raspberry Pi Zero can be used effectively as a host.

Waveshare has introduced a non-standard PCIe adapter that adds four USB 3.2 ports to the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 IO carrier board in a way that does not take too much height. It’s non-standard as it can not be inserted directly into a typical computer PCIe slot, and Waveshare recommends a PCIe extension cable to connect it to a motherboard. Having said that It looks much better on the IO board.

The very first RISC-V single board computer with a 3D GPU reveals itself with “Alibaba T-head RVB-ICE” SBC available for pre-order for $399 together with a 7-inch display. The board is based on Alibaba T-Head “ICE” dual-core XuanTie C910 RISC-V processor with a Vivante GC8000UL GPU, and follows the announcement of Android 10 being ported to a RISC-V board earlier this year. Besides the dual-core RISC-V processor clocked at 1.2 GHz, the board is equipped with 4GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC flash, and offers Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a 48-pin GPIO header. But it lacks HDMI output, relying on an LCD interface instead, as well as full-size (Type-A) USB ports with only one micro USB 3.0 OTG port, and a USB-C port for serial console.

However, there are downsides too. URL shorteners are often used by online fraudsters to trick users into following a link to compromise their systems, swindle money from their bank accounts or even trick them into mine cryptocurrency without the intervention of the user. Recipients could be clicking a malware link (short links) or be directed to a spoofing page where the victim’s sensitive information could be recorded and later used for stealing sensitive data or money.

When something that should necessarily have some gravitas starts out like this: "The world has never been more interconnected and our reliance on the internet to fuel Australia’s prosperity and maintain our way of life has never been greater", you just know that it's weapons-grade BS.

Hence the Ransomware Action Plan. It's just like the numerous other plans which Morrison and his ministers have put forth, meaningless jumbles of words, all aimed at that one Saturday before next May when the election will have to be held.

Just over 450 ransomware payments were reported to FinCEN from the beginning of January through end of June, with the amount of suspicious activity reports increasing by 30 percent from last year. The amount paid by victims also massively increased compared to 2020, when $416 million was paid out over the entire year.

According to Fortinet’s Global State of Ransomware Report 2021 (PDF), released last week, most organizations report that ransomware is their top most concerning cyber-threat. That’s particularly true for respondents in Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe-Middle East-Africa, who report that they’re more likely to be victims than their peers in the U.S. or Canada.

If you're using an iPhone, install the iOS 15.0.2 update immediately: Apple has warned that the latest OS upgrade patches an "actively exploited" zero-day. Described as a "memory corruption issue" by Apple, the vuln is present within the IOMobileFrameBuffer kernel extension, used for managing display memory. Malicious applications are said to be capable of triggering an integer overflow in the framebuffer, permitting execution of arbitrary code with kernel privileges. The bug, publicly tracked as CVE-2021-30883, has not yet been published in full although technical descriptions and proofs of concept are already circulating on security-focused areas of the web.

Konstantin Gizdov, an IT professional, was locked out of his Microsoft account by a bug in the company's Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), but says support refused to acknowledge the bug or recover his account. Gizdov is founder of KGE Consultancy Ltd in Edinburgh and an Arch Linux Trusted User. His problems began when he received an email informing him that his Microsoft account had been renamed. "I immediately clicked on the 'That was not me' button," he said in a post, after which he managed to contact support.

The CNCF, the foundation under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation, which is responsible for the administration of the Kubernetes source code, has the KubeCon North America opened and welcomed visitors again after two years. In autumn 2019, users and developers of Kubernetes and cloud native technologies from their environment met for the last time on site at KubeCon & CloudNativeCon in the USA. The following European edition 2020 at the end of March took place via live streams from living rooms.

Thanks to libloc, the free & open source location database, IPFire comes with an accurate, trustworthy database for mapping IP addresses to countries and Autonomous Systems, and vice versa. This allows us to introduce a new feature: Proactive detection of Fast Flux setups, which are commonly used by ne'er-do-wells for hosting questionable and malicious content on compromised machines around the world, switching from one infected PC, IoT device, or router to another within minutes. To the best of our knowledge, this is a unique feature. Contrary to other security mechanisms such as AV scanners, which are often lagging behind, it detects malware, phishing, C&C servers and other nefarious things proactively - before any threat intelligence source in the world even knows about them. Even better, measurements done so far indicate it comes with a near-zero false positive rate in productive environments.1

A British VoIP firm has staggered back to its feet after being smacked with a series of apparent DDoSes a month after suffering a series of sustained attacks it said were delivered by the REvil ransomware gang. In an update at 11:56 UK time, it said it was "continuing to suffer from large scale DDoS attacks. VoIP Unlimited engineers are continuing to mitigate the impact on services."

The Apache Software Foundation has hurried out a patch to address a pair of HTTP Web Server vulnerabilities, at least one of which is already being actively exploited. Apache's HTTP Server is widely used, and the vulnerabilities, CVE-2021-41524 and CVE-2021-41773, aren't great. The latter, a path traversal and file disclosure flaw, is particularly problematic. The former was reported to Apache's security team on 17 September and can be exploited by an external source to DoS a server with a specially crafted request. It turned up in version 2.4.49, which was released on September 15, and the Apache crew is not aware of any exploit.

Open Hardware/Modding and Circular Electronics Initiative This wizard-themed book nook diorama features a face detection system, LEDs, and an ePaper display | Arduino Blog The fantastical world of wizards and magic is one that can be explored by reading a book, and what better way to represent this than building your very own interactive diorama within a reading corner? Well, that is exactly what Andy of element14 Presents created when he combined a small display, computer vision, and LED lights into a fun bookshelf adornment, which would accompany readers on their journeys. To begin, Andy had to figure out how to get a computer vision system into a space that is no larger than a shoebox, and for this task, he settled on using the Portenta H7 board plus its Vision Shield to gather images and classify them. His attempts to integrate a string of NeoPixels and an ePaper display module with MicroPython were unsuccessful, so this required a switch to only using C with TensorFlow Lite and some custom functions to take the framebuffers from the camera and determine if a face is present.

PocketView is an LED display that shows info through clothes and other fabrics | Arduino Blog hen receiving a notification on your phone, it can be a tedious process to take the device out of a pocket, unlock the screen, and then read the message. In order to make viewing simple information much faster, University of Waterloo researchers developed a small pocketable display that can shine images and text through fabric. This means seeing the current time or directions can be done far more quickly since all the user has to do is look down. The technology driving this system consists of an Arduino Pro Mini board, an HC-05 Bluetooth module for receiving data from a host phone, an 8×8 RGBW NeoPixel matrix, and a single 420mAh LiPo battery cell for power. All of these components were assembled into a single unit and placed within a 3D-printed enclosure that can easily fit into the user’s pocket.

Ecodesign Directive: FSFE calls for Device Neutrality and Upcycling of Software As contribution to the revisal of the EU ecodesign directive and to help understand the impact of software obsolescence, the FSFE publishes a study on the sustainability of software. The findings of the study culminate in five core demands for a more sustainable digitisation, covering the interplay of devices, software, and infrastructure. In the European Union we currently see a strong desire to make digitisation more sustainable with the European Commission aiming at making products more resource-efficient as well as circular economy methods applicable. The ecodesign directive from 2009 shall be updated in this regard with the "Sustainable Products Initiative" (SPI) that aims "to make products placed on the EU market more sustainable". The SPI will then serve as the main European product policy instrument, in the electronic sector additionally complemented by the "Circular Electronics Initiative" (CEI).

Sousaphone sound-reactive lights It is just a Teensy 4.0 I had lying around, together with an audio board, a basic lav mic, and a spare 74XX245 from my grab bag held together with hot glue and proto wire. It drives a cheapo 300 LED RGB strip that is VHB’d to the bell. I think the LEDs will only last a few more transport sessions, but with any luck I’ll make a slightly more polished revision with better longevity in the not too distant future.