Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 16th of October 2021 10:00:06 PM

Open source arrived in the pen-and-paper RPG industry back at the turn of the century, when Wizards of the Coast, publisher of Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, developed the Open Game License (OGL). Many publishers have since adopted the OGL themselves or use similar licenses, such as Creative Commons.

Today is Free RPG Day. It's the one day a year you can go to your friendly local game store and pick up, at no cost, a free tabletop role-playing game from some of the biggest publishers in the hobby. If you don't have a local game store or can't get out to a game store, some free RPG sampler downloads are available from Dungeon Crawl Classics and Paizo. But not everything for Free RPG Day is available as a download, so I've collected five of my favorite open source tabletop games that you can download and play.