It’s pretty easy to get OpenWRT start and running on BPi-R2. However, I realized that I need to extend the root filesystem to the whole disk, which is where the struggling starts.

Dolphin file manager in Kubuntu (Tested this in Kubuntu 21.04) does not ship with Mount ISO option in the right click menu, but with the help of the dolphin-plugins package we can add this and many other features.

In this tutorial, we will be showing you how to use tar command to extract tar.bz2 files. Tar stands for tape archive, and it is one of the most used commands that deals with compressed archive files. Bz2 stands for bzip2. It is a specific compression algorithm. The tar command comes pre-installed in most Linux distributions. The tar utility is used to compress and extract files using different algorithms. Tar supports a wide array of compression algorithms such as gzip, bzip2, xz, lzip, etc.

Ubuntu has officially released the Ubuntu 21.10 codenamed Impish Indri. This has seen the introduction of GNOME 40 as the default desktop, and sadly GNOME 41 did not make the final cut. The release also introduces Linux Kernel 5.13 among new applications and other back-end performance improvements.

TeamViewer is a popular cross-platform tool that allows a user to remotely access and control another user’s computer in an easy and secure way. File sharing, remote desktop control and web conferencing between computers are all possible using TeamViewer. TeamViewer is useful for providing remote customer support in organizations, collaborating with colleagues who are far away, and connecting to your own device remotely. This article will walk you through the process of installing TeamViewer on Ubuntu systems.

Company of Heroes is a real-time strategy game developed by Relic Entertainment. The game takes place during WWII and was released on Windows, OS X, iOS, Android, and Linux. Here’s how you can play Company of Heroes on your Linux PC.

5 open source tabletop RPGs you should try Open source arrived in the pen-and-paper RPG industry back at the turn of the century, when Wizards of the Coast, publisher of Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, developed the Open Game License (OGL). Many publishers have since adopted the OGL themselves or use similar licenses, such as Creative Commons. Today is Free RPG Day. It's the one day a year you can go to your friendly local game store and pick up, at no cost, a free tabletop role-playing game from some of the biggest publishers in the hobby. If you don't have a local game store or can't get out to a game store, some free RPG sampler downloads are available from Dungeon Crawl Classics and Paizo. But not everything for Free RPG Day is available as a download, so I've collected five of my favorite open source tabletop games that you can download and play.