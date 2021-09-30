If the string, “vwxyz“, is reproduced in the new order as, “zyxwv“.

Then the string has been reversed. Unfortunately, such direct reversibility is not possible in C++. However, there is a classical workaround for reversing a string in C++. Keep reading this article to know-how.

A string can be created in two main ways in C++. A string can be created as a constant pointer to a sequence of characters. A string can also be created by instantiating a string object from the string class. This article deals with string objects instantiated from the string class. This means the string library has to be included in order to execute the code samples in this article.

A string object is a data structure where the string literal is a list. Each character is of one element in the list. And so, a literal string can be handled like an array of elements.

This article explains the classical workaround to reverse a string in C++. This essentially iterates the string literal, backward. Having a summary knowledge of forward iteration enables the reader to understand reverse iteration better. This article deals with string objects instantiated from the string class.