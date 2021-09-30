C/C++ Programming/Development
How to pass a struct to a function in C
A structure has been widely used as a user-defined data type in the C language. The purpose of using structures in C is to create a single data type that would be used further to group various data type variables or elements into one type. The structure has been used as a global variable so all the functions can access it easily. This means it can’t be declared in the main method so that we can use it anywhere.
C++ String Reverse
If the string, “vwxyz“, is reproduced in the new order as, “zyxwv“.
Then the string has been reversed. Unfortunately, such direct reversibility is not possible in C++. However, there is a classical workaround for reversing a string in C++. Keep reading this article to know-how.
A string can be created in two main ways in C++. A string can be created as a constant pointer to a sequence of characters. A string can also be created by instantiating a string object from the string class. This article deals with string objects instantiated from the string class. This means the string library has to be included in order to execute the code samples in this article.
A string object is a data structure where the string literal is a list. Each character is of one element in the list. And so, a literal string can be handled like an array of elements.
This article explains the classical workaround to reverse a string in C++. This essentially iterates the string literal, backward. Having a summary knowledge of forward iteration enables the reader to understand reverse iteration better. This article deals with string objects instantiated from the string class.
C++ String starts with
There comes a time when the programmer has to know what a string starts with. This knowledge can be used to choose or eliminate items in a list of characters. So, a programmer may want to know if a string starts with a particular character or with a particular sub-string. A programmer can write code that will check the initial characters of a string, one-by-one, and compare that with a prefix sub-string. However, all the strategies involved have already been done by the C++ string library.
The C++ string class of the string library has the member function, starts_with(). This does the work for the programmer, but the programmer needs to know how to use the function. And that is why this tutorial is being produced. There are three variants of the string starts_with() member function. Variants of the same function are called overloaded functions.
The basic approach for the start_with() member function is to compare a short independent sub-string with the first short segment of the string in question. If they are the same, then the function returns true. If they are different, the function returns false.
Function Overloading in C
Function overloading is a very well-known concept used in object-oriented languages having many functions with the same name and different parameters in a single code. The object-oriented programming languages which support function overloading include Java and C++. As the C compiler doesn’t allow it to be used in the code hence, it isn’t easy to implement function overloading in C. Yet; we can still achieve the same thing with some technique. Let’s start this article with the opening of the shell terminal of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
