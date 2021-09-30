today's howtos
How to enable debug logs in Nginx
While working with the Nginx web server, one of the most common tasks is checking the debug logs. Knowing how to enable and interpret the debug logs is quite helpful for troubleshooting application or server issues as these logs provide detailed debugging information. In Nginx, you can enable the debug logs for examining the upstream interactions and internal behavior.
Nginx keeps track of its events in two logs: error logs and access logs. Before moving ahead, let’s understand the basic concept of error logs and debug logs.
How to fix “FirewallD is not running” error on CentOS
Are you looking for a solution to fix the “FirewallD is not running” error? We are here to assist you. In Linux-based operating systems such as CentOS, FirewallD is a firewall management utility. It acts as a front-end for the netfilter framework of the Linux kernel, offering firewall functionality. It supports firewall zones, bridges, IPv6, IPv4, and other ipsets for networks.
If the FirewallD utility is not enabled or your system is missing this tool, then you may encounter a “FirewallD is not running” error in your CentOS terminal. In this post, we will check three different solutions for fixing the “FirewallD is not running” error on a CentOS system. So, let’s start!
How to enable and disable systemd-resolved in Ubuntu - Anto ./ Online
This guide will show you how to enable and disable the systemd-resolved service in Ubuntu.
How to do Debian 11 Network configuration
Debian is a Linux-based distribution known for its power, stability and security. Network configuration is a broad process to set up controls of a network, manage the network flow and operation to support the network communication for a specific organization or network owner. Multiple configuration settings are included while configuring the network: Router Configuration, Host Configuration, Software Configuration.
In this descriptive post, network configuration of Debian 11 is explained using command line and GUI as well.
How to delete empty lines using sed
There are two possible methods to delete empty lines from a text file using sed; the methods are listed below and are discussed in detail in the upcoming part of this guide.
How To Install ROS Noetic on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ROS Noetic on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, ROS (Robot Operating System) is an open-source robotics software framework and tools for robotics applications. It helps design complex software without having a good understanding of the hardware. The architecture ROS Noetic supported are amd64, armhf, and arm64.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ROS Noetic on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Renew DHCP IP on Debian 11
The DHCP or Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol is used to assign devices random IP addresses automatically. When using a server or router with a DHCP server, clients don’t have to set their IP addresses manually. They need to request it from the DHCP. The IP addresses provided by DHCP are known as Dynamic IP addresses, while IP addresses set manually are known as Static IP addresses.
How to ZIP a folder in Ubuntu
Sometimes, you want to share a directory or folder that contains a bundle of files with someone. In this situation, compressing the folder in a .zip file format is a good approach. Zip is the commonly used and popular archive file format in many operating systems for file compression that provides lossless data compression features.
The zip file behaves as a container that is composed of more compressed files or folders. There are more file formats such as .tar extension, also common practice to use for Linux systems, but still zipping folders using .zip extension is ubiquitous and a perfect choice.
Using Zip file format for file compression takes less disk space and saves the network bandwidth while you transfer a file from one machine to another system. Zipped file format can be transferred more quickly as compared to uncompressed files. These compressed zip folders can easily be extracted using supportive utilities in Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.
You will learn in this guide how to zip a folder in Ubuntu Linux operating system. We will explain two methods for zipping a folder; one method is zip a folder using command-line and the other using the Gnome graphical interface environment. All steps we will cover in this article have been implemented on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS focal fossa distribution.
How to use vim editor – Complete Guide
Vim editor is among the best editors used in the command-line interface to open, edit and save files, vim editor can be used for editing simple text files as well as different code files of different languages. Vim is the updated version of Vi editor that’s why vim is abbreviated as “Vi improved”. It is highly efficient and also known as IDE (integrated development environment) because of its popularity in the programming editors. Vim has different shortcuts to perform tasks, it has different modes and bindings.
List all Users in Ubuntu
The Linux administrator can easily interact with the system and manage all users using useful commands in a Linux system.
Ubuntu is the most widely used Linux distribution that offers more useful features for system administrators to list all users and manage their daily tasks. Therefore, the administrator can easily grant privileges to a user on a file or folder and assign limited permission for each user to secure your system’s data.
We will explore in this article how to list all users in the Ubuntu Linux system using a command-line environment. All commands are implemented on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS focal fossa in this article. Let us dive into the details!
